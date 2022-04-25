Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2022
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (1Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 and 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery of these metrics and their trend). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
COVID-19 Impact
During the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, passenger traffic increased 69.9% as compared to the same period of 2021 and increased 5.8% as compared to 2019, demonstrating a positive trend. This increase, which is due to the recovery of the tourism and business segments, which caused first quarter results for 2022 to exceed 2019 and 2021. This increase resulted in net cash flows that exceeded the previous quarters.
Company measures during 1Q22:
The Company continued supporting commercial clients during the quarter by granting discounts on guaranteed minimum rents in accordance with the percentage decrease in passenger traffic at each airport as compared to 1Q19; however, for the most part, the discount was not applied because revenue sharing percentages surpassed rents. With regards to support for the airlines, the Company continued its incentive program in accordance with the reactivation of routes and frequencies that existed prior to the pandemic.
Cost of services have been increasing, due to the positive trend in passenger traffic during 1Q22 we have gradually increased certain costs such as maintenance, security, personnel, cleaning services and others, as relates to the quality and experience of our passengers, however, these increases have lagged significantly behind traffic growth due to cost controls that we have continued to the extent possible.
Company’s Financial Position:
During 1Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 1Q21. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 3,708.4 million, an increase of 111.0% as compared to 1Q21 as a result of a 65.3% increase in total revenues and an increase in cost of services of only 15.4%.
In 1Q22, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow of Ps. 2,168.7 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, of Ps. 16,899.9 million (14.7% higher than the balance as of March 31, 2021). During 1Q22, the Company issued Ps. 5,000.0 million in long-term debt securities to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports and to make the Ps. 1,500.0 million maturity payment on our “GAP-17” debt securities. Additionally, Ps. 499.5 million in share repurchases were made during 1Q22.
In 1Q22, the Company performed an assessment of the portfolio risk of our airlines and commercial clients in terms of liquidity. Because of this assessment and due to the growth and recovery of our main airlines and commercial clients, it was determined that no reserve provision for expected credit losses was necessary for this quarter.
During 1Q22, the Company continued evaluating the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on its financial condition and operating results. The Company also reviewed key indicators and impairment tests of significant long-term assets, expected credit losses and recovery of assets due to deferred taxes. In this evaluation, the Company reviewed financial results for the short, medium, and long term, concluding that a significant deterioration of the Company’s assets is not expected. As such, the Company does not foresee a business interruption or closing operations at any of its airports. However, the Company cannot ensure that the negative effect of the pandemic will continue decreasing in the coming quarter, nor can it ensure that local and global economic conditions will improve. The Company can not predict the availability of financing, or what general credit conditions will be.
The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic effects on the results of operations and will continue informing the market in a timely manner regarding future material updates on airport operations and the measures adopted for preserving liquidity and ensuring business continuity.
Summary of Results 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 (and 1Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):
The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 2,313.4 million, or 85.4% (Ps. 1,489.5 million, or 42.2%, as compared to 1Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,374.6 million, or 65.3% (Ps. 2,333.5 million, or 63.4%, as compared to 1Q19).
Cost of services increased by Ps. 100.8 million, or 15.4% (as compared to 1Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 157.9 million, or 26.5%).
Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,889.4 million, or 150.6% (Ps. 1,065.4 million, or 51.3%, as compared to 1Q19).
EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,951.2 million, or 111.0% (Ps. 1,208.3 million, or 48.3%, as compared to 1Q19), going from Ps. 1,757.2 million in 1Q21 to Ps. 3,708.4 million in 1Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) increased from 64.9% in 1Q21 to 73.8% in 1Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 70.8% in 1Q19).
Net comprehensive income increased Ps. 923.8 million, or 70.1% (as compared to 1Q19, it increased Ps. 937.5 million, or 71.9%), from income of Ps. 1,317.2 million in 1Q21 to income of Ps. 2,241.0 million in 1Q22.
Passenger Traffic
During 1Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 5,175.3 thousand passengers, an increase of 69.9%, compared to 1Q21 (as compared to 1Q19, total passengers increased by 694.2 thousand passengers, or 5.8%).
During 1Q22, the following new routes were opened:
Domestic:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
VivaAerobus
Guadalajara
Santa Lucia (Mexico City)
March 21, 2022
7 weekly frequencies
Volaris
Tijuana
Santa Lucia (Mexico City)
March 21, 2022
7 weekly frequencies
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
International
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Swoop
Los Cabos
Abbotsford
January 31, 2022
1 weekly frequency
Jet blue
Puerto Vallarta
Nueva York JFK
February 19, 2022
4 weekly frequencies
Southwest
Los Cabos
Baltimore
March 5, 2022
1 weekly frequencies
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
1,573.6
2,360.4
50.0%
Tijuana *
1,410.7
1,820.9
29.1%
Los Cabos
366.9
512.8
39.8%
Puerto Vallarta
300.4
498.8
66.0%
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
0.0%
Guanajuato
286.0
382.3
33.7%
Hermosillo
257.6
383.2
48.8%
Mexicali
190.2
290.2
52.5%
Kingston
0.1
0.2
100.0%
Morelia
109.1
147.6
35.3%
La Paz
169.1
238.2
40.8%
Aguascalientes
97.7
158.0
61.6%
Los Mochis
70.9
96.1
35.5%
Manzanillo
17.1
24.0
40.1%
Total
4,849.5
6,912.7
42.5%
*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
595.0
969.9
63.0%
Tijuana *
424.8
923.2
117.3%
Los Cabos
534.4
1,124.8
110.5%
Puerto Vallarta
352.5
1,061.0
201.0%
Montego Bay
304.7
928.1
204.5%
Guanajuato
85.4
175.5
105.5%
Hermosillo
19.9
18.6
(6.3%)
Mexicali
0.7
1.2
70.7%
Kingston
115.4
268.2
132.4%
Morelia
75.1
116.3
55.0%
La Paz
4.0
7.5
88.0%
Aguascalientes
33.9
47.1
39.0%
Los Mochis
1.6
1.7
12.0%
Manzanillo
9.4
25.6
173.2%
Total
2,556.6
5,668.7
121.7%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
2,168.5
3,330.3
53.6%
Tijuana *
1,835.5
2,744.1
49.5%
Los Cabos
901.3
1,637.6
81.7%
Puerto Vallarta
652.9
1,559.8
138.9%
Montego Bay
304.7
928.1
204.5%
Guanajuato
371.4
557.9
50.2%
Hermosillo
277.4
401.8
44.8%
Mexicali
190.9
291.4
52.6%
Kingston
115.5
268.3
132.4%
Morelia
184.1
263.9
43.3%
La Paz
173.1
245.6
41.9%
Aguascalientes
131.7
205.1
55.8%
Los Mochis
72.5
97.8
34.9%
Manzanillo
26.5
49.6
87.2%
Total
7,406.1
12,581.4
69.9%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Tijuana
421.0
917.4
117.9%
Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
2,072,767
3,854,232
85.9%
Non-aeronautical services
635,987
1,167,912
83.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
929,243
990,454
6.6%
Total revenues
3,637,996
6,012,598
65.3%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
652,698
753,524
15.4%
Employee costs
243,634
288,518
18.4%
Maintenance
94,439
125,030
32.4%
Safety, security & insurance
123,826
126,174
1.9%
Utilities
77,173
96,081
24.5%
Other operating expenses
113,626
117,721
3.6%
Technical assistance fees
88,356
174,146
97.1%
Concession taxes
213,840
399,766
86.9%
Depreciation and amortization
502,745
564,533
12.3%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
929,243
990,454
6.6%
Other (income)
(3,350)
(13,711)
309.3%
Total operating costs
2,383,532
2,868,712
20.4%
Income from operations
1,254,464
3,143,885
150.6%
Financial Result
(79,303)
(272,945)
244.2%
Income before income taxes
1,175,161
2,870,940
144.3%
Income taxes
(137,581)
(543,489)
295.0%
Net income
1,037,580
2,327,450
124.3%
Currency translation effect
61,729
(178,331)
(388.9%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
216,794
91,752
(57.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
1,102
102
(90.7%)
Comprehensive income
1,317,205
2,240,973
70.1%
Non-controlling interest
(12,895)
(19,026)
47.5%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,304,310
2,221,946
70.4%
1Q21
1Q22
Change
EBITDA
1,757,209
3,708,418
111.0%
Comprehensive income
1,317,205
2,240,973
70.1%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
2.5136
4.3896
74.6%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
1.2624
2.2046
74.6%
Operating income margin
34.5%
52.3%
51.6%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
46.3%
62.6%
35.2%
EBITDA margin
48.3%
61.7%
27.7%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
65.0%
73.8%
13.7%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
43.5%
29.0%
(33.3%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
24.1%
15.0%
(37.7%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 1Q22 were calculated based on 510,520,111 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and for 1Q21 were calculated based on 524,038,200 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.9110 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of the Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.5229 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was used.
Revenues (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,781.5 million, or 85.9%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 531.9 million, or 83.6%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,374.6 million, or 65.3%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,435.2 million or 77.4% compared to 1Q21, mainly due to the 63.0% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 251.4 million, or 185.6%, compared to 1Q21. This was mainly due to the 204.5% increase in passenger traffic. During 1Q22, there was a 1.0% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.3190 in 1Q21 to Ps. 20.5229 in 1Q22.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 94.8 million, or 115.4% compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a 132.4% increase in passenger traffic.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 436.6 million, or 82.1%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 291.8 million or 79.9%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic that resulted in revenue sharing percentages that surpassed minimum guaranteed rents. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail tenants, duty-free stores, car rentals, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 262.7 million, or 91.2%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 135.8 million, or 101.3%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 9.0 million, or 28.2%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 76.7 million, or 99.3%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 3.7 million, or 97.3%.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 18.6 million, or 68.2%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.9 million, or 66.6%.
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
81,342
161,984
99.1%
Food and beverage
81,489
169,159
107.6%
Retail
65,476
134,444
105.3%
Car rentals
80,707
129,819
60.9%
Leasing of space
49,030
65,209
33.0%
Time shares
30,364
61,182
101.5%
Ground transportation
26,641
42,460
59.4%
Communications and financial services
16,351
25,478
55.8%
Other commercial revenues
26,894
48,521
80.4%
Total
458,295
838,255
82.9%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
69,344
115,520
66.6%
VIP lounges
31,771
80,435
153.2%
Advertising
10,443
15,314
46.6%
Convenience stores
25,193
65,017
158.1%
Total
136,751
276,286
102.0%
Recovery of costs
40,940
53,369
30.4%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
635,987
1,167,912
83.6%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) increased by Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to 1Q21. The change was composed primarily of:
The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 46.1 million, or 5.1%, as a result of the adjustment in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 76.7%. During 1Q22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 485.2 million, or 20.4%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 271.7 million, or 89.9%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps.100.8 million, or 15.4%, increase in cost of services, and a Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 424.0 million, or 29.2%).
This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:
Mexican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 341.4 million, or 17.1%, compared to 1Q21, primarily due to a combined Ps. 171.4 million, or 82.8%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 65.1 million, or 12.9%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 59.7 million, or 20.7%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 46.1 million, or 5.1%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 295.3 million or 29.2%).
The change in the cost of services during 1Q22 was mainly due to:
Employee costs increased Ps. 39.4 million, or 20.0%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic, as well as the changes in the Labor Law in Mexico.
Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 19.2 million, or 25.0%, compared to 1Q21.
Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 5.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff as compared to 1Q21 when the partial closure of some operating areas reduced the need for personnel.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 58.9 million, or 22.4%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 30.7 million, or 106.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.7 million, or 22.3%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 15.1 million, or 76.7%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), and a Ps. 1.9 million, or 1.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization, which was offset by the increase in other income by Ps. 9.4 million.
Kingston Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 84.8 million, or 68.2%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 69.6 million, or 105.1%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 15.0 million, or 27.2%, increase in the cost of services.
Operating margin went from 34.5% in 1Q21 to 52.3% in 1Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 46.3% in 1Q21 to 62.6% in 1Q22. Operating income increased Ps. 1,889.4 million, or 150.6%, compared to 1Q21.
EBITDA margin went from 48.3% in 1Q21 to 61.7% in 1Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 64.9% in 1Q21 to 73.8% in 1Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 1,951.2 million, or 111.0%, compared to 1Q21.
Financial cost increased by Ps. 193.6 million, or 244.2%, from a net expense of Ps. 79.3 million in 1Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 272.9 million in 1Q22. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 219.6 million in 1Q21 to income of Ps. 52.7 million in 1Q22. This generated a decrease in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 166.9 million. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 240.0 million, compared to 1Q21.
Interest expenses increased by Ps. 87.8 million, or 22.7%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and increase in interest rates.
Interest income increased by Ps. 61.0 million, or 70.1%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.
In 1Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 923.8 million, or 70.1%, compared to 1Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 1,695.8 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the significant increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 405.9 million and a Ps. 240.0 million decrease in currency translation effect.
During 1Q22, net income increased by Ps. 1,289.9 million, or 124.3%, compared to 1Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 450.1 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 44.2 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due an increase in the inflation rate, from 2.3% in 1Q21 to 2.5% in 1Q22.
Statement of Financial Position
Total assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 6,981.4 million as compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 2,685.7 million increase in improvements to concession assets; (ii) a Ps. 2,171.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents; (iii) a Ps. 1,519.8 million increase in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iv) a Ps. 518.4 million increase in accounts receivable from customers, among others.
Total liabilities as of March 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 8,643.1 million compared to March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 9,000.0 million in long-term debt securities; (ii) Ps. 1,049.9 million in accounts payable, iii) income taxes of Ps. 621.7 million and (iv) concession taxes of Ps. 111.5 million. This was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 2,323.8 million in bank loans and (ii) Ps. 410.8 million in derivative financial instruments, among others.
Recent Events
On March 31, 2022, we made the Ps. 1,500.0 million maturity payment on our “GAP-17” debt securities (equal to 15 million long-term debt securities. The payment was made with proceeds obtained from the issuance of long-term debt securities on March 17, 2022.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
Airport
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
Aeronautical services
626,719
979,945
56.4%
Non-aeronautical services
161,949
205,437
26.9%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
281,771
499,974
77.4%
Total Revenues
1,070,439
1,685,356
57.4%
Operating income
481,125
820,131
70.5%
EBITDA
584,062
936,874
60.4%
Tijuana
Aeronautical services
332,362
546,561
64.4%
Non-aeronautical services
86,762
117,755
35.7%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
405,221
85,505
(78.9%)
Total Revenues
824,345
749,821
(9.0%)
Operating income
230,867
453,557
96.5%
EBITDA
299,333
527,490
76.2%
Los Cabos
Aeronautical services
324,257
629,476
94.1%
Non-aeronautical services
129,069
256,852
99.0%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
98,748
63,265
(35.9%)
Total Revenues
552,073
949,594
72.0%
Operating income
270,708
639,948
136.4%
EBITDA
334,819
712,588
112.8%
Puerto Vallarta
Aeronautical services
225,766
596,139
164.1%
Non-aeronautical services
69,041
127,934
85.3%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
77,359
199,303
157.6%
Total Revenues
372,166
923,376
148.1%
Operating income
163,360
557,296
241.1%
EBITDA
210,087
603,020
187.0%
Montego Bay
Aeronautical services
135,424
386,822
185.6%
Non-aeronautical services
77,238
153,952
99.3%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
19,696
34,808
76.7%
Total Revenues
232,357
575,581
147.7%
Operating (loss) income
(30,306)
244,395
906.4%
EBITDA
91,315
367,917
302.9%
Guanajuato
Aeronautical services
99,876
160,220
60.4%
Non-aeronautical services
26,520
37,041
39.7%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
3,094
10,647
244.2%
Total Revenues
129,489
207,908
60.6%
Operating (loss) income
69,180
128,468
85.7%
EBITDA
87,722
148,455
69.2%
Hermosillo
Aeronautical services
60,789
92,890
52.8%
Non-aeronautical services
15,851
15,645
(1.3%)
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
4,341
16,897
289.2%
Total Revenues
80,981
125,432
54.9%
Operating (loss) income
22,385
54,588
(143.9%)
EBITDA
42,673
75,709
77.4%
Others (1)
Aeronautical services
267,575
462,180
72.7%
Non-aeronautical services
68,675
93,804
36.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
39,014
80,056
105.2%
Total Revenues
375,263
636,041
69.5%
Operating (loss) income
15,540
156,444
(906.7%)
EBITDA
81,749
226,372
176.9%
Total
Aeronautical services
2,072,767
3,854,233
85.9%
Non-aeronautical services
635,104
1,008,420
58.8%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
929,243
990,454
6.6%
Total Revenues
3,637,114
5,853,108
60.9%
Operating income
1,222,859
3,054,826
149.8%
EBITDA
1,731,761
3,598,426
107.8%
(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31 (in thousands of pesos):
1Q21
1Q22
Change
%
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
14,728,391
16,899,886
2,171,495
14.7%
Trade accounts receivable - Net
1,318,636
1,837,038
518,402
39.3%
Other current assets
1,162,282
1,190,410
28,128
2.4%
Total current assets
17,209,309
19,927,334
2,718,025
15.8%
Advanced payments to suppliers
466,306
1,001,256
534,950
114.7%
Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
2,307,962
3,292,806
984,844
42.7%
Improvements to concession assets - Net
13,846,300
16,531,959
2,685,659
19.4%
Airport concessions - Net
10,659,934
10,111,568
(548,366)
(5.1%)
Rights to use airport facilities - Net
1,263,452
1,190,057
(73,395)
(5.8%)
Deferred income taxes - Net
6,063,843
6,394,719
330,876
5.5%
Other non-current assets
111,566
460,405
348,839
312.7%
Total assets
51,928,672
58,910,101
6,981,429
13.4%
Liabilities
Current liabilities
4,992,770
6,161,952
1,169,183
23.4%
Long-term liabilities
23,104,100
30,578,050
7,473,950
32.3%
Total liabilities
28,096,870
36,740,001
8,643,131
30.8%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
6,185,082
170,381
(6,014,701)
(97.2%)
Legal reserve
1,592,551
1,592,551
0
0.0%
Net income
1,050,154
2,291,596
1,241,442
118.2%
Retained earnings
11,908,890
13,925,092
2,016,202
16.9%
Reserve for share repurchase
3,283,374
5,531,292
2,247,918
68.5%
Repurchased shares
(2,071,558)
(3,499,510)
(1,427,952)
68.9%
Foreign currency translation reserve
1,073,704
872,719
(200,985)
(18.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
(8,950)
5,313
14,263
159.4%
Cash flow hedges- Net
(254,312)
121,421
375,733
147.7%
Total controlling interest
22,758,935
21,010,854
(1,748,080)
(7.7%)
Non-controlling interest
1,072,867
1,159,246
86,378
8.1%
Total stockholder's equity
23,831,802
22,170,100
(1,661,702)
(7.0%)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
51,928,672
58,910,101
6,981,429
13.4%
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).
Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
1,037,580
2,327,450
124.3%
Postemployment benefit costs
8,900
8,605
(3.3%)
Allowance expected credit loss
23,525
(1,684)
(107.2%)
Depreciation and amortization
502,745
564,533
12.3%
(Gain) loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets
596
290
(51.3%)
Interest expense
381,139
475,407
24.7%
Provisions
(12,313)
7,487
(160.8%)
Income tax expense
137,581
543,489
295.0%
Unrealized exchange loss
163,039
(124,319)
176.3%
Net (gain) on derivative financial instruments
-
(6,765)
100.0%
2,242,797
3,794,494
69.2%
Changes in working capital:
(Increase) decrease in
Trade accounts receivable
(73,688)
(121,464)
64.8%
Recoverable tax on assets and other assets
(56,433)
125,736
(322.8%)
(Decrease) increase
Concession taxes payable
(43,092)
(37,490)
(13.0%)
Accounts payable
41,644
(192,770)
562.9%
Cash generated by operating activities
2,111,228
3,568,506
69.0%
Income taxes paid
(302,349)
(1,399,856)
363.0%
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
1,808,879
2,168,650
19.9%
Cash flows from investing activities:
Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets
(829,935)
(1,117,599)
34.7%
Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment
651
107
(83.6%)
Other investment activities
3,205
(22,674)
(807.5%)
Net cash used by investment activities
(826,079)
(1,140,166)
38.0%
Cash flows from financing activities:
Debt securities
-
5,000,000.00
100.0%
Payment from Debt securities
-
(1,500,000)
100.0%
Bank loans payments
(1,889,706)
(3,878,004)
(105.2%)
Bank loans
1,889,706
3,872,783
104.9%
Repurchase of shares
(338,184)
(499,473)
(47.7%)
Interest paid
(339,197)
(360,255)
6.2%
Interest paid on lease
(502)
(1,194)
137.8%
Payments of obligations for leasing
(3,059)
(3,486)
14.0%
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(680,942)
2,630,371
(486.3%)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held
(18,009)
(91,845)
410.0%
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
283,842
3,567,010
1156.7%
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
14,444,549
13,332,877
(7.7%)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
14,728,391
16,899,886
14.7%
Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
2,072,767
3,854,232
85.9%
Non-aeronautical services
635,987
1,167,912
83.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
929,243
990,454
6.6%
Total revenues
3,637,996
6,012,598
65.3%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
652,698
753,524
15.4%
Employee costs
243,634
288,518
18.4%
Maintenance
94,439
125,030
32.4%
Safety, security & insurance
123,826
126,174
1.9%
Utilities
77,173
96,081
24.5%
Other operating expenses
113,626
117,721
3.6%
Technical assistance fees
88,356
174,146
97.1%
Concession taxes
213,840
399,766
86.9%
Depreciation and amortization
502,745
564,533
12.3%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
929,243
990,454
6.6%
Other (income)
(3,350)
(13,711)
309.3%
Total operating costs
2,383,532
2,868,712
20.4%
Income from operations
1,254,464
3,143,885
150.6%
Financial Result
(79,303)
(272,945)
244.2%
Income before income taxes
1,175,161
2,870,940
144.3%
Income taxes
(137,581)
(543,489)
295.0%
Net income
1,037,580
2,327,450
124.3%
Currency translation effect
61,729
(178,331)
(388.9%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
216,794
91,752
(57.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
1,102
102
(90.7%)
Comprehensive income
1,317,205
2,240,973
70.1%
Non-controlling interest
(12,895)
(19,026)
47.5%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,304,310
2,221,946
70.4%
The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).
Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):
Common
Legal
Reserve for
Repurchased
Retained
Other
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of January 1, 2021
6,185,082
1,592,551
3,283,374
(1,733,374)
11,908,890
556,287
21,792,811
1,059,972
22,852,783
Repurchased share
-
-
-
(338,184)
-
-
(338,184)
-
(338,184)
Comprehensive income:
Net income
-
-
-
-
1,050,154
-
1,050,154
(12,575)
1,037,579
Foreign currency translation reserve
-
-
-
-
-
36,259
36,259
25,470
61,729
Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
-
-
-
-
-
1,102
1,102
-
1,102
Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
-
-
-
-
-
216,794
216,794
-
216,794
Balance as of March 31, 2021
6,185,082
1,592,551
3,283,374
(2,071,558)
12,959,044
810,442
22,758,936
1,072,867
23,831,803
Balance as of January 1, 2022
170,381
1,592,551
5,531,292
(3,000,037)
13,925,091
1,069,102
19,288,380
1,140,220
20,428,600
Repurchased share
-
-
-
(499,475)
-
-
(499,475)
-
(499,475)
Comprehensive income:
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,291,595
-
2,291,595
35,854
2,327,450
Foreign currency translation reserve
-
-
-
-
-
(161,503)
(161,503)
(16,828)
(178,331)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net
-
-
-
-
-
102
102
-
102
Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax
-
-
-
-
-
91,752
91,752
-
91,752
Balance as of March 31, 2022
170,381
1,592,551
5,531,292
(3,499,511)
16,216,687
999,453
21,010,854
1,159,246
22,170,100
For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.
As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.
Exhibit F: Other operating data (in thousands):
1Q21
1Q22
Change
Total passengers
7,406.9
12,581.4
69.9%
Total cargo volume (in WLUs)
668.2
626.8
(6.2%)
Total WLUs
8,075.1
13,208.2
63.6%
Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
365.7
399.2
9.2%
Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)
256.7
291.8
13.7%
Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)
85.9
92.8
8.1%
Cost of services per WLU (pesos)
80.8
57.0
(29.4%)
WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).
Passenger Traffic and Consolidated Results compared to the same periods of 2019:
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
1Q19
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
2,420.4
2,360.4
(2.5%)
Tijuana *
1,361.2
1,820.9
33.8%
Los Cabos
394.7
512.8
29.9%
Puerto Vallarta
351.8
498.8
41.8%
Montego Bay
1.8
0.0
(100.0%)
Guanajuato
462.0
382.3
(17.2%)
Hermosillo
385.0
383.2
(0.5%)
Mexicali
266.0
290.2
9.1%
Kingston
0.0
0.2
100.0%
Morelia
110.2
147.6
33.9%
La Paz
210.1
238.2
13.4%
Aguascalientes
142.9
158.0
10.5%
Los Mochis
83.8
96.1
14.7%
Manzanillo
23.9
24.0
0.5%
Total
6,213.6
6,912.7
11.3%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
1Q19
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
988.1
969.9
(1.8%)
Tijuana *
658.1
923.2
40.3%
Los Cabos
1,056.2
1,124.8
6.5%
Puerto Vallarta
1,257.0
1,061.0
(15.6%)
Montego Bay
1,336.1
928.1
(30.5%)
Guanajuato
171.3
175.5
2.5%
Hermosillo
17.1
18.6
8.8%
Mexicali
1.4
1.2
(18.0%)
Kingston
0.0
268.2
N/A
Morelia
101.3
116.3
14.9%
La Paz
3.6
7.5
108.5%
Aguascalientes
44.5
47.1
5.9%
Los Mochis
1.6
1.7
6.6%
Manzanillo
37.2
25.6
(31.0%)
Total
5,673.5
5,668.7
(0.1%)
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
1Q19
1Q22
Change
Guadalajara
3,408.5
3,330.3
(2.3%)
Tijuana *
2,019.3
2,744.1
35.9%
Los Cabos
1,450.9
1,637.6
12.9%
Puerto Vallarta
1,608.7
1,559.8
(3.0%)
Montego Bay
1,337.9
928.1
(30.6%)
Guanajuato
633.4
557.9
(11.9%)
Hermosillo
402.1
401.8
(0.1%)
Mexicali
267.4
291.4
8.9%
Kingston
0.0
268.3
N/A
Morelia
211.5
263.9
24.8%
La Paz
213.6
245.6
15.0%
Aguascalientes
187.5
205.2
9.5%
Los Mochis
85.4
97.8
14.5%
Manzanillo
61.0
49.6
(18.6%)
Total
11,887.2
12,581.4
5.8%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
1Q19
1Q22
Change
Tijuana
647.3
917.4
41.7%
Consolidated Results and Other Data compared with 2019 (in thousands of pesos):
1Q19
1Q22
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
2,631,325
3,854,232
46.5%
Non-aeronautical services
901,324
1,167,912
29.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
146,487
990,454
576.1%
Total revenues
3,679,136
6,012,598
63.4%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
595,639
753,524
26.5%
Employee costs
194,323
288,518
48.5%
Maintenance
112,440
125,030
11.2%
Safety, security & insurance
102,131
126,174
23.5%
Utilities
72,769
96,081
32.0%
Other operating expenses
113,976
117,721
3.3%
Technical assistance fees
115,574
174,146
50.7%
Concession taxes
325,267
399,766
22.9%
Depreciation and amortization
421,601
564,533
33.9%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
146,487
990,454
576.1%
Other (income)
(3,908)
(13,711)
250.8%
Total operating costs
1,600,660
2,868,712
79.2%
Income from operations
2,078,476
3,143,885
51.3%
Financial Result
(82,609)
(272,945)
230.4%
Income before taxes
1,995,867
2,870,940
43.8%
Income taxes
(598,319)
(543,489)
(9.2%)
Net income
1,397,549
2,327,450
66.5%
Currency translation effect
(93,951)
(178,331)
89.8%
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
0
91,752
100.0%
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
(147)
102.0
(169.4%)
Comprehensive income
1,303,451
2,240,973
71.9%
Non-controlling interest
(25,166)
(19,026)
24.4%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,278,285
2,221,946
73.8%
1Q19
1Q22
Change
EBITDA
2,500,077
3,708,418
48.3%
Comprehensive income
1,303,451
2,240,973
71.9%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
2.3234
4.3896
88.9%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
1.1978
2.2046
84.1%
Operating income margin
56.5%
52.3%
(7.4%)
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12)
58.8%
62.6%
6.4%
EBITDA margin
68.0%
61.7%
(9.2%)
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12)
70.8%
73.8%
4.3%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
20.2%
29.0%
43.8%
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12)
16.9%
15.0%
(11.0%)
[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.