Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·37 min read
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac&#xed;fico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (1Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 and 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery of these metrics and their trend). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

COVID-19 Impact

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, passenger traffic increased 69.9% as compared to the same period of 2021 and increased 5.8% as compared to 2019, demonstrating a positive trend. This increase, which is due to the recovery of the tourism and business segments, which caused first quarter results for 2022 to exceed 2019 and 2021. This increase resulted in net cash flows that exceeded the previous quarters.

Company measures during 1Q22:

  • The Company continued supporting commercial clients during the quarter by granting discounts on guaranteed minimum rents in accordance with the percentage decrease in passenger traffic at each airport as compared to 1Q19; however, for the most part, the discount was not applied because revenue sharing percentages surpassed rents. With regards to support for the airlines, the Company continued its incentive program in accordance with the reactivation of routes and frequencies that existed prior to the pandemic.

  • Cost of services have been increasing, due to the positive trend in passenger traffic during 1Q22 we have gradually increased certain costs such as maintenance, security, personnel, cleaning services and others, as relates to the quality and experience of our passengers, however, these increases have lagged significantly behind traffic growth due to cost controls that we have continued to the extent possible.

Company’s Financial Position:

During 1Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 1Q21. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 3,708.4 million, an increase of 111.0% as compared to 1Q21 as a result of a 65.3% increase in total revenues and an increase in cost of services of only 15.4%.

In 1Q22, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow of Ps. 2,168.7 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, of Ps. 16,899.9 million (14.7% higher than the balance as of March 31, 2021). During 1Q22, the Company issued Ps. 5,000.0 million in long-term debt securities to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports and to make the Ps. 1,500.0 million maturity payment on our “GAP-17” debt securities. Additionally, Ps. 499.5 million in share repurchases were made during 1Q22.

In 1Q22, the Company performed an assessment of the portfolio risk of our airlines and commercial clients in terms of liquidity. Because of this assessment and due to the growth and recovery of our main airlines and commercial clients, it was determined that no reserve provision for expected credit losses was necessary for this quarter.

During 1Q22, the Company continued evaluating the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on its financial condition and operating results. The Company also reviewed key indicators and impairment tests of significant long-term assets, expected credit losses and recovery of assets due to deferred taxes. In this evaluation, the Company reviewed financial results for the short, medium, and long term, concluding that a significant deterioration of the Company’s assets is not expected. As such, the Company does not foresee a business interruption or closing operations at any of its airports. However, the Company cannot ensure that the negative effect of the pandemic will continue decreasing in the coming quarter, nor can it ensure that local and global economic conditions will improve. The Company can not predict the availability of financing, or what general credit conditions will be.

The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic effects on the results of operations and will continue informing the market in a timely manner regarding future material updates on airport operations and the measures adopted for preserving liquidity and ensuring business continuity.

Summary of Results 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 (and 1Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):

  • The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 2,313.4 million, or 85.4% (Ps. 1,489.5 million, or 42.2%, as compared to 1Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,374.6 million, or 65.3% (Ps. 2,333.5 million, or 63.4%, as compared to 1Q19).

  • Cost of services increased by Ps. 100.8 million, or 15.4% (as compared to 1Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 157.9 million, or 26.5%).

  • Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,889.4 million, or 150.6% (Ps. 1,065.4 million, or 51.3%, as compared to 1Q19).

  • EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,951.2 million, or 111.0% (Ps. 1,208.3 million, or 48.3%, as compared to 1Q19), going from Ps. 1,757.2 million in 1Q21 to Ps. 3,708.4 million in 1Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) increased from 64.9% in 1Q21 to 73.8% in 1Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 70.8% in 1Q19).

  • Net comprehensive income increased Ps. 923.8 million, or 70.1% (as compared to 1Q19, it increased Ps. 937.5 million, or 71.9%), from income of Ps. 1,317.2 million in 1Q21 to income of Ps. 2,241.0 million in 1Q22.

Passenger Traffic

During 1Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 5,175.3 thousand passengers, an increase of 69.9%, compared to 1Q21 (as compared to 1Q19, total passengers increased by 694.2 thousand passengers, or 5.8%).

During 1Q22, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

VivaAerobus

Guadalajara

Santa Lucia (Mexico City)

March 21, 2022

7 weekly frequencies

Volaris

Tijuana

Santa Lucia (Mexico City)

March 21, 2022

7 weekly frequencies

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

Swoop

Los Cabos

Abbotsford

January 31, 2022

1 weekly frequency

Jet blue

Puerto Vallarta

Nueva York JFK

February 19, 2022

4 weekly frequencies

Southwest

Los Cabos

Baltimore

March 5, 2022

1 weekly frequencies

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.


Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

1,573.6

2,360.4

50.0%

Tijuana *

1,410.7

1,820.9

29.1%

Los Cabos

366.9

512.8

39.8%

Puerto Vallarta

300.4

498.8

66.0%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

0.0%

Guanajuato

286.0

382.3

33.7%

Hermosillo

257.6

383.2

48.8%

Mexicali

190.2

290.2

52.5%

Kingston

0.1

0.2

100.0%

Morelia

109.1

147.6

35.3%

La Paz

169.1

238.2

40.8%

Aguascalientes

97.7

158.0

61.6%

Los Mochis

70.9

96.1

35.5%

Manzanillo

17.1

24.0

40.1%

Total

4,849.5

6,912.7

42.5%

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

595.0

969.9

63.0%

Tijuana *

424.8

923.2

117.3%

Los Cabos

534.4

1,124.8

110.5%

Puerto Vallarta

352.5

1,061.0

201.0%

Montego Bay

304.7

928.1

204.5%

Guanajuato

85.4

175.5

105.5%

Hermosillo

19.9

18.6

(6.3%)

Mexicali

0.7

1.2

70.7%

Kingston

115.4

268.2

132.4%

Morelia

75.1

116.3

55.0%

La Paz

4.0

7.5

88.0%

Aguascalientes

33.9

47.1

39.0%

Los Mochis

1.6

1.7

12.0%

Manzanillo

9.4

25.6

173.2%

Total

2,556.6

5,668.7

121.7%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

2,168.5

3,330.3

53.6%

Tijuana *

1,835.5

2,744.1

49.5%

Los Cabos

901.3

1,637.6

81.7%

Puerto Vallarta

652.9

1,559.8

138.9%

Montego Bay

304.7

928.1

204.5%

Guanajuato

371.4

557.9

50.2%

Hermosillo

277.4

401.8

44.8%

Mexicali

190.9

291.4

52.6%

Kingston

115.5

268.3

132.4%

Morelia

184.1

263.9

43.3%

La Paz

173.1

245.6

41.9%

Aguascalientes

131.7

205.1

55.8%

Los Mochis

72.5

97.8

34.9%

Manzanillo

26.5

49.6

87.2%

Total

7,406.1

12,581.4

69.9%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Tijuana

421.0

917.4

117.9%


Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Revenues

Aeronautical services

2,072,767

3,854,232

85.9%

Non-aeronautical services

635,987

1,167,912

83.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

929,243

990,454

6.6%

Total revenues

3,637,996

6,012,598

65.3%

Operating costs

Costs of services:

652,698

753,524

15.4%

Employee costs

243,634

288,518

18.4%

Maintenance

94,439

125,030

32.4%

Safety, security & insurance

123,826

126,174

1.9%

Utilities

77,173

96,081

24.5%

Other operating expenses

113,626

117,721

3.6%

Technical assistance fees

88,356

174,146

97.1%

Concession taxes

213,840

399,766

86.9%

Depreciation and amortization

502,745

564,533

12.3%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

929,243

990,454

6.6%

Other (income)

(3,350)

(13,711)

309.3%

Total operating costs

2,383,532

2,868,712

20.4%

Income from operations

1,254,464

3,143,885

150.6%

Financial Result

(79,303)

(272,945)

244.2%

Income before income taxes

1,175,161

2,870,940

144.3%

Income taxes

(137,581)

(543,489)

295.0%

Net income

1,037,580

2,327,450

124.3%

Currency translation effect

61,729

(178,331)

(388.9%)

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

216,794

91,752

(57.7%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

1,102

102

(90.7%)

Comprehensive income

1,317,205

2,240,973

70.1%

Non-controlling interest

(12,895)

(19,026)

47.5%

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

1,304,310

2,221,946

70.4%

1Q21

1Q22

Change

EBITDA

1,757,209

3,708,418

111.0%

Comprehensive income

1,317,205

2,240,973

70.1%

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

2.5136

4.3896

74.6%

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

1.2624

2.2046

74.6%

Operating income margin

34.5%

52.3%

51.6%

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

46.3%

62.6%

35.2%

EBITDA margin

48.3%

61.7%

27.7%

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

65.0%

73.8%

13.7%

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

43.5%

29.0%

(33.3%)

Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)

24.1%

15.0%

(37.7%)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 1Q22 were calculated based on 510,520,111 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and for 1Q21 were calculated based on 524,038,200 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.9110 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of the Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.5229 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was used.

Revenues (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,781.5 million, or 85.9%.

  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 531.9 million, or 83.6%.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%.

  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,374.6 million, or 65.3%.

  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,435.2 million or 77.4% compared to 1Q21, mainly due to the 63.0% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 251.4 million, or 185.6%, compared to 1Q21. This was mainly due to the 204.5% increase in passenger traffic. During 1Q22, there was a 1.0% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.3190 in 1Q21 to Ps. 20.5229 in 1Q22.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 94.8 million, or 115.4% compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a 132.4% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 436.6 million, or 82.1%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 291.8 million or 79.9%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic that resulted in revenue sharing percentages that surpassed minimum guaranteed rents. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail tenants, duty-free stores, car rentals, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 262.7 million, or 91.2%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 135.8 million, or 101.3%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 9.0 million, or 28.2%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 76.7 million, or 99.3%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 3.7 million, or 97.3%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 18.6 million, or 68.2%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.9 million, or 66.6%.

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Businesses operated by third parties:

Duty-free

81,342

161,984

99.1%

Food and beverage

81,489

169,159

107.6%

Retail

65,476

134,444

105.3%

Car rentals

80,707

129,819

60.9%

Leasing of space

49,030

65,209

33.0%

Time shares

30,364

61,182

101.5%

Ground transportation

26,641

42,460

59.4%

Communications and financial services

16,351

25,478

55.8%

Other commercial revenues

26,894

48,521

80.4%

Total

458,295

838,255

82.9%

Businesses operated directly by us:

Car parking

69,344

115,520

66.6%

VIP lounges

31,771

80,435

153.2%

Advertising

10,443

15,314

46.6%

Convenience stores

25,193

65,017

158.1%

Total

136,751

276,286

102.0%

Recovery of costs

40,940

53,369

30.4%

Total Non-aeronautical Revenues

635,987

1,167,912

83.6%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) increased by Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to 1Q21. The change was composed primarily of:

  1. The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 46.1 million, or 5.1%, as a result of the adjustment in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

  2. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 76.7%. During 1Q22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 485.2 million, or 20.4%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 271.7 million, or 89.9%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps.100.8 million, or 15.4%, increase in cost of services, and a Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 424.0 million, or 29.2%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:

Mexican Airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 341.4 million, or 17.1%, compared to 1Q21, primarily due to a combined Ps. 171.4 million, or 82.8%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 65.1 million, or 12.9%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 59.7 million, or 20.7%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 46.1 million, or 5.1%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 295.3 million or 29.2%).

The change in the cost of services during 1Q22 was mainly due to:

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 39.4 million, or 20.0%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic, as well as the changes in the Labor Law in Mexico.

  • Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 19.2 million, or 25.0%, compared to 1Q21.

  • Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 5.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff as compared to 1Q21 when the partial closure of some operating areas reduced the need for personnel.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 58.9 million, or 22.4%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 30.7 million, or 106.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.7 million, or 22.3%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 15.1 million, or 76.7%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), and a Ps. 1.9 million, or 1.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization, which was offset by the increase in other income by Ps. 9.4 million.

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 84.8 million, or 68.2%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 69.6 million, or 105.1%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 15.0 million, or 27.2%, increase in the cost of services.

Operating margin went from 34.5% in 1Q21 to 52.3% in 1Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 46.3% in 1Q21 to 62.6% in 1Q22. Operating income increased Ps. 1,889.4 million, or 150.6%, compared to 1Q21.

EBITDA margin went from 48.3% in 1Q21 to 61.7% in 1Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 64.9% in 1Q21 to 73.8% in 1Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 1,951.2 million, or 111.0%, compared to 1Q21.

Financial cost increased by Ps. 193.6 million, or 244.2%, from a net expense of Ps. 79.3 million in 1Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 272.9 million in 1Q22. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 219.6 million in 1Q21 to income of Ps. 52.7 million in 1Q22. This generated a decrease in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 166.9 million. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 240.0 million, compared to 1Q21.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 87.8 million, or 22.7%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and increase in interest rates.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 61.0 million, or 70.1%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 1Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 923.8 million, or 70.1%, compared to 1Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 1,695.8 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the significant increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 405.9 million and a Ps. 240.0 million decrease in currency translation effect.

During 1Q22, net income increased by Ps. 1,289.9 million, or 124.3%, compared to 1Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 450.1 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 44.2 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due an increase in the inflation rate, from 2.3% in 1Q21 to 2.5% in 1Q22.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 6,981.4 million as compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 2,685.7 million increase in improvements to concession assets; (ii) a Ps. 2,171.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents; (iii) a Ps. 1,519.8 million increase in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iv) a Ps. 518.4 million increase in accounts receivable from customers, among others.

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 8,643.1 million compared to March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 9,000.0 million in long-term debt securities; (ii) Ps. 1,049.9 million in accounts payable, iii) income taxes of Ps. 621.7 million and (iv) concession taxes of Ps. 111.5 million. This was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 2,323.8 million in bank loans and (ii) Ps. 410.8 million in derivative financial instruments, among others.

Recent Events

  • On March 31, 2022, we made the Ps. 1,500.0 million maturity payment on our “GAP-17” debt securities (equal to 15 million long-term debt securities. The payment was made with proceeds obtained from the issuance of long-term debt securities on March 17, 2022.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.


Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

Aeronautical services

626,719

979,945

56.4%

Non-aeronautical services

161,949

205,437

26.9%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

281,771

499,974

77.4%

Total Revenues

1,070,439

1,685,356

57.4%

Operating income

481,125

820,131

70.5%

EBITDA

584,062

936,874

60.4%

Tijuana

Aeronautical services

332,362

546,561

64.4%

Non-aeronautical services

86,762

117,755

35.7%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

405,221

85,505

(78.9%)

Total Revenues

824,345

749,821

(9.0%)

Operating income

230,867

453,557

96.5%

EBITDA

299,333

527,490

76.2%

Los Cabos

Aeronautical services

324,257

629,476

94.1%

Non-aeronautical services

129,069

256,852

99.0%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

98,748

63,265

(35.9%)

Total Revenues

552,073

949,594

72.0%

Operating income

270,708

639,948

136.4%

EBITDA

334,819

712,588

112.8%

Puerto Vallarta

Aeronautical services

225,766

596,139

164.1%

Non-aeronautical services

69,041

127,934

85.3%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

77,359

199,303

157.6%

Total Revenues

372,166

923,376

148.1%

Operating income

163,360

557,296

241.1%

EBITDA

210,087

603,020

187.0%

Montego Bay

Aeronautical services

135,424

386,822

185.6%

Non-aeronautical services

77,238

153,952

99.3%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

19,696

34,808

76.7%

Total Revenues

232,357

575,581

147.7%

Operating (loss) income

(30,306)

244,395

906.4%

EBITDA

91,315

367,917

302.9%

Guanajuato

Aeronautical services

99,876

160,220

60.4%

Non-aeronautical services

26,520

37,041

39.7%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

3,094

10,647

244.2%

Total Revenues

129,489

207,908

60.6%

Operating (loss) income

69,180

128,468

85.7%

EBITDA

87,722

148,455

69.2%

Hermosillo

Aeronautical services

60,789

92,890

52.8%

Non-aeronautical services

15,851

15,645

(1.3%)

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

4,341

16,897

289.2%

Total Revenues

80,981

125,432

54.9%

Operating (loss) income

22,385

54,588

(143.9%)

EBITDA

42,673

75,709

77.4%

Others (1)

Aeronautical services

267,575

462,180

72.7%

Non-aeronautical services

68,675

93,804

36.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

39,014

80,056

105.2%

Total Revenues

375,263

636,041

69.5%

Operating (loss) income

15,540

156,444

(906.7%)

EBITDA

81,749

226,372

176.9%

Total

Aeronautical services

2,072,767

3,854,233

85.9%

Non-aeronautical services

635,104

1,008,420

58.8%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

929,243

990,454

6.6%

Total Revenues

3,637,114

5,853,108

60.9%

Operating income

1,222,859

3,054,826

149.8%

EBITDA

1,731,761

3,598,426

107.8%

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.


Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21

1Q22

Change

%

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

14,728,391

16,899,886

2,171,495

14.7%

Trade accounts receivable - Net

1,318,636

1,837,038

518,402

39.3%

Other current assets

1,162,282

1,190,410

28,128

2.4%

Total current assets

17,209,309

19,927,334

2,718,025

15.8%

Advanced payments to suppliers

466,306

1,001,256

534,950

114.7%

Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net

2,307,962

3,292,806

984,844

42.7%

Improvements to concession assets - Net

13,846,300

16,531,959

2,685,659

19.4%

Airport concessions - Net

10,659,934

10,111,568

(548,366)

(5.1%)

Rights to use airport facilities - Net

1,263,452

1,190,057

(73,395)

(5.8%)

Deferred income taxes - Net

6,063,843

6,394,719

330,876

5.5%

Other non-current assets

111,566

460,405

348,839

312.7%

Total assets

51,928,672

58,910,101

6,981,429

13.4%

Liabilities

Current liabilities

4,992,770

6,161,952

1,169,183

23.4%

Long-term liabilities

23,104,100

30,578,050

7,473,950

32.3%

Total liabilities

28,096,870

36,740,001

8,643,131

30.8%

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

6,185,082

170,381

(6,014,701)

(97.2%)

Legal reserve

1,592,551

1,592,551

0

0.0%

Net income

1,050,154

2,291,596

1,241,442

118.2%

Retained earnings

11,908,890

13,925,092

2,016,202

16.9%

Reserve for share repurchase

3,283,374

5,531,292

2,247,918

68.5%

Repurchased shares

(2,071,558)

(3,499,510)

(1,427,952)

68.9%

Foreign currency translation reserve

1,073,704

872,719

(200,985)

(18.7%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net

(8,950)

5,313

14,263

159.4%

Cash flow hedges- Net

(254,312)

121,421

375,733

147.7%

Total controlling interest

22,758,935

21,010,854

(1,748,080)

(7.7%)

Non-controlling interest

1,072,867

1,159,246

86,378

8.1%

Total stockholder's equity

23,831,802

22,170,100

(1,661,702)

(7.0%)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

51,928,672

58,910,101

6,981,429

13.4%

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).


Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Cash flows from operating activities:

Consolidated net income

1,037,580

2,327,450

124.3%

Postemployment benefit costs

8,900

8,605

(3.3%)

Allowance expected credit loss

23,525

(1,684)

(107.2%)

Depreciation and amortization

502,745

564,533

12.3%

(Gain) loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets

596

290

(51.3%)

Interest expense

381,139

475,407

24.7%

Provisions

(12,313)

7,487

(160.8%)

Income tax expense

137,581

543,489

295.0%

Unrealized exchange loss

163,039

(124,319)

176.3%

Net (gain) on derivative financial instruments

-

(6,765)

100.0%

2,242,797

3,794,494

69.2%

Changes in working capital:

(Increase) decrease in

Trade accounts receivable

(73,688)

(121,464)

64.8%

Recoverable tax on assets and other assets

(56,433)

125,736

(322.8%)

(Decrease) increase

Concession taxes payable

(43,092)

(37,490)

(13.0%)

Accounts payable

41,644

(192,770)

562.9%

Cash generated by operating activities

2,111,228

3,568,506

69.0%

Income taxes paid

(302,349)

(1,399,856)

363.0%

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

1,808,879

2,168,650

19.9%

Cash flows from investing activities:

Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets

(829,935)

(1,117,599)

34.7%

Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment

651

107

(83.6%)

Other investment activities

3,205

(22,674)

(807.5%)

Net cash used by investment activities

(826,079)

(1,140,166)

38.0%

Cash flows from financing activities:

Debt securities

-

5,000,000.00

100.0%

Payment from Debt securities

-

(1,500,000)

100.0%

Bank loans payments

(1,889,706)

(3,878,004)

(105.2%)

Bank loans

1,889,706

3,872,783

104.9%

Repurchase of shares

(338,184)

(499,473)

(47.7%)

Interest paid

(339,197)

(360,255)

6.2%

Interest paid on lease

(502)

(1,194)

137.8%

Payments of obligations for leasing

(3,059)

(3,486)

14.0%

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(680,942)

2,630,371

(486.3%)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held

(18,009)

(91,845)

410.0%

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

283,842

3,567,010

1156.7%

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

14,444,549

13,332,877

(7.7%)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

14,728,391

16,899,886

14.7%

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Revenues

Aeronautical services

2,072,767

3,854,232

85.9%

Non-aeronautical services

635,987

1,167,912

83.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

929,243

990,454

6.6%

Total revenues

3,637,996

6,012,598

65.3%

Operating costs

Costs of services:

652,698

753,524

15.4%

Employee costs

243,634

288,518

18.4%

Maintenance

94,439

125,030

32.4%

Safety, security & insurance

123,826

126,174

1.9%

Utilities

77,173

96,081

24.5%

Other operating expenses

113,626

117,721

3.6%

Technical assistance fees

88,356

174,146

97.1%

Concession taxes

213,840

399,766

86.9%

Depreciation and amortization

502,745

564,533

12.3%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

929,243

990,454

6.6%

Other (income)

(3,350)

(13,711)

309.3%

Total operating costs

2,383,532

2,868,712

20.4%

Income from operations

1,254,464

3,143,885

150.6%

Financial Result

(79,303)

(272,945)

244.2%

Income before income taxes

1,175,161

2,870,940

144.3%

Income taxes

(137,581)

(543,489)

295.0%

Net income

1,037,580

2,327,450

124.3%

Currency translation effect

61,729

(178,331)

(388.9%)

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

216,794

91,752

(57.7%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

1,102

102

(90.7%)

Comprehensive income

1,317,205

2,240,973

70.1%

Non-controlling interest

(12,895)

(19,026)

47.5%

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

1,304,310

2,221,946

70.4%

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).


Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common
Stock

Legal
Reserve

Reserve for
Share
Repurchase

Repurchased
Shares

Retained
Earnings

Other
comprehensive
income

Total
controlling
interest

Non-
controlling
interest

Total
Stockholders'
Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021

6,185,082

1,592,551

3,283,374

(1,733,374)

11,908,890

556,287

21,792,811

1,059,972

22,852,783

Repurchased share

-

-

-

(338,184)

-

-

(338,184)

-

(338,184)

Comprehensive income:

Net income

-

-

-

-

1,050,154

-

1,050,154

(12,575)

1,037,579

Foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

-

-

36,259

36,259

25,470

61,729

Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net

-

-

-

-

-

1,102

1,102

-

1,102

Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax

-

-

-

-

-

216,794

216,794

-

216,794

Balance as of March 31, 2021

6,185,082

1,592,551

3,283,374

(2,071,558)

12,959,044

810,442

22,758,936

1,072,867

23,831,803

Balance as of January 1, 2022

170,381

1,592,551

5,531,292

(3,000,037)

13,925,091

1,069,102

19,288,380

1,140,220

20,428,600

Repurchased share

-

-

-

(499,475)

-

-

(499,475)

-

(499,475)

Comprehensive income:

Net income

-

-

-

-

2,291,595

-

2,291,595

35,854

2,327,450

Foreign currency translation reserve

-

-

-

-

-

(161,503)

(161,503)

(16,828)

(178,331)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net

-

-

-

-

-

102

102

-

102

Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax

-

-

-

-

-

91,752

91,752

-

91,752

Balance as of March 31, 2022

170,381

1,592,551

5,531,292

(3,499,511)

16,216,687

999,453

21,010,854

1,159,246

22,170,100

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.


As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.


Exhibit F: Other operating data (in thousands):

1Q21

1Q22

Change

Total passengers

7,406.9

12,581.4

69.9%

Total cargo volume (in WLUs)

668.2

626.8

(6.2%)

Total WLUs

8,075.1

13,208.2

63.6%

Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)

365.7

399.2

9.2%

Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos)

256.7

291.8

13.7%

Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos)

85.9

92.8

8.1%

Cost of services per WLU (pesos)

80.8

57.0

(29.4%)

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).


Passenger Traffic and Consolidated Results compared to the same periods of 2019:

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

1Q19

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

2,420.4

2,360.4

(2.5%)

Tijuana *

1,361.2

1,820.9

33.8%

Los Cabos

394.7

512.8

29.9%

Puerto Vallarta

351.8

498.8

41.8%

Montego Bay

1.8

0.0

(100.0%)

Guanajuato

462.0

382.3

(17.2%)

Hermosillo

385.0

383.2

(0.5%)

Mexicali

266.0

290.2

9.1%

Kingston

0.0

0.2

100.0%

Morelia

110.2

147.6

33.9%

La Paz

210.1

238.2

13.4%

Aguascalientes

142.9

158.0

10.5%

Los Mochis

83.8

96.1

14.7%

Manzanillo

23.9

24.0

0.5%

Total

6,213.6

6,912.7

11.3%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

1Q19

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

988.1

969.9

(1.8%)

Tijuana *

658.1

923.2

40.3%

Los Cabos

1,056.2

1,124.8

6.5%

Puerto Vallarta

1,257.0

1,061.0

(15.6%)

Montego Bay

1,336.1

928.1

(30.5%)

Guanajuato

171.3

175.5

2.5%

Hermosillo

17.1

18.6

8.8%

Mexicali

1.4

1.2

(18.0%)

Kingston

0.0

268.2

N/A

Morelia

101.3

116.3

14.9%

La Paz

3.6

7.5

108.5%

Aguascalientes

44.5

47.1

5.9%

Los Mochis

1.6

1.7

6.6%

Manzanillo

37.2

25.6

(31.0%)

Total

5,673.5

5,668.7

(0.1%)

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

1Q19

1Q22

Change

Guadalajara

3,408.5

3,330.3

(2.3%)

Tijuana *

2,019.3

2,744.1

35.9%

Los Cabos

1,450.9

1,637.6

12.9%

Puerto Vallarta

1,608.7

1,559.8

(3.0%)

Montego Bay

1,337.9

928.1

(30.6%)

Guanajuato

633.4

557.9

(11.9%)

Hermosillo

402.1

401.8

(0.1%)

Mexicali

267.4

291.4

8.9%

Kingston

0.0

268.3

N/A

Morelia

211.5

263.9

24.8%

La Paz

213.6

245.6

15.0%

Aguascalientes

187.5

205.2

9.5%

Los Mochis

85.4

97.8

14.5%

Manzanillo

61.0

49.6

(18.6%)

Total

11,887.2

12,581.4

5.8%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport

1Q19

1Q22

Change

Tijuana

647.3

917.4

41.7%


Consolidated Results and Other Data compared with 2019 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q19

1Q22

Change

Revenues

Aeronautical services

2,631,325

3,854,232

46.5%

Non-aeronautical services

901,324

1,167,912

29.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

146,487

990,454

576.1%

Total revenues

3,679,136

6,012,598

63.4%

Operating costs

Costs of services:

595,639

753,524

26.5%

Employee costs

194,323

288,518

48.5%

Maintenance

112,440

125,030

11.2%

Safety, security & insurance

102,131

126,174

23.5%

Utilities

72,769

96,081

32.0%

Other operating expenses

113,976

117,721

3.3%

Technical assistance fees

115,574

174,146

50.7%

Concession taxes

325,267

399,766

22.9%

Depreciation and amortization

421,601

564,533

33.9%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

146,487

990,454

576.1%

Other (income)

(3,908)

(13,711)

250.8%

Total operating costs

1,600,660

2,868,712

79.2%

Income from operations

2,078,476

3,143,885

51.3%

Financial Result

(82,609)

(272,945)

230.4%

Income before taxes

1,995,867

2,870,940

43.8%

Income taxes

(598,319)

(543,489)

(9.2%)

Net income

1,397,549

2,327,450

66.5%

Currency translation effect

(93,951)

(178,331)

89.8%

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

0

91,752

100.0%

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

(147)

102.0

(169.4%)

Comprehensive income

1,303,451

2,240,973

71.9%

Non-controlling interest

(25,166)

(19,026)

24.4%

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

1,278,285

2,221,946

73.8%

1Q19

1Q22

Change

EBITDA

2,500,077

3,708,418

48.3%

Comprehensive income

1,303,451

2,240,973

71.9%

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

2.3234

4.3896

88.9%

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

1.1978

2.2046

84.1%

Operating income margin

56.5%

52.3%

(7.4%)

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12)

58.8%

62.6%

6.4%

EBITDA margin

68.0%

61.7%

(9.2%)

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12)

70.8%

73.8%

4.3%

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

20.2%

29.0%

43.8%

Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12)

16.9%

15.0%

(11.0%)


IR Contacts:

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294

[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.


