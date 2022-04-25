Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2022

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (1Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 and 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery of these metrics and their trend). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

COVID-19 Impact

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, passenger traffic increased 69.9% as compared to the same period of 2021 and increased 5.8% as compared to 2019, demonstrating a positive trend. This increase, which is due to the recovery of the tourism and business segments, which caused first quarter results for 2022 to exceed 2019 and 2021. This increase resulted in net cash flows that exceeded the previous quarters.

Company measures during 1Q22:

The Company continued supporting commercial clients during the quarter by granting discounts on guaranteed minimum rents in accordance with the percentage decrease in passenger traffic at each airport as compared to 1Q19; however, for the most part, the discount was not applied because revenue sharing percentages surpassed rents. With regards to support for the airlines, the Company continued its incentive program in accordance with the reactivation of routes and frequencies that existed prior to the pandemic.



Cost of services have been increasing, due to the positive trend in passenger traffic during 1Q22 we have gradually increased certain costs such as maintenance, security, personnel, cleaning services and others, as relates to the quality and experience of our passengers, however, these increases have lagged significantly behind traffic growth due to cost controls that we have continued to the extent possible.



Company’s Financial Position:

During 1Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 1Q21. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 3,708.4 million, an increase of 111.0% as compared to 1Q21 as a result of a 65.3% increase in total revenues and an increase in cost of services of only 15.4%.

In 1Q22, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow of Ps. 2,168.7 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, of Ps. 16,899.9 million (14.7% higher than the balance as of March 31, 2021). During 1Q22, the Company issued Ps. 5,000.0 million in long-term debt securities to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports and to make the Ps. 1,500.0 million maturity payment on our “GAP-17” debt securities. Additionally, Ps. 499.5 million in share repurchases were made during 1Q22.

In 1Q22, the Company performed an assessment of the portfolio risk of our airlines and commercial clients in terms of liquidity. Because of this assessment and due to the growth and recovery of our main airlines and commercial clients, it was determined that no reserve provision for expected credit losses was necessary for this quarter.

During 1Q22, the Company continued evaluating the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on its financial condition and operating results. The Company also reviewed key indicators and impairment tests of significant long-term assets, expected credit losses and recovery of assets due to deferred taxes. In this evaluation, the Company reviewed financial results for the short, medium, and long term, concluding that a significant deterioration of the Company’s assets is not expected. As such, the Company does not foresee a business interruption or closing operations at any of its airports. However, the Company cannot ensure that the negative effect of the pandemic will continue decreasing in the coming quarter, nor can it ensure that local and global economic conditions will improve. The Company can not predict the availability of financing, or what general credit conditions will be.

The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic effects on the results of operations and will continue informing the market in a timely manner regarding future material updates on airport operations and the measures adopted for preserving liquidity and ensuring business continuity.

Summary of Results 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 (and 1Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend) :

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 2,313.4 million, or 85.4% (Ps. 1,489.5 million, or 42.2%, as compared to 1Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,374.6 million, or 65.3% (Ps. 2,333.5 million, or 63.4%, as compared to 1Q19).





Cost of services increased by Ps. 100.8 million, or 15.4% (as compared to 1Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 157.9 million, or 26.5%).





Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,889.4 million, or 150.6% (Ps. 1,065.4 million, or 51.3%, as compared to 1Q19).





EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,951.2 million, or 111.0% (Ps. 1,208.3 million, or 48.3%, as compared to 1Q19), going from Ps. 1,757.2 million in 1Q21 to Ps. 3,708.4 million in 1Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) increased from 64.9% in 1Q21 to 73.8% in 1Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 70.8% in 1Q19).





Net comprehensive income increased Ps. 923.8 million, or 70.1% (as compared to 1Q19, it increased Ps. 937.5 million, or 71.9%), from income of Ps. 1,317.2 million in 1Q21 to income of Ps. 2,241.0 million in 1Q22.



Passenger Traffic

During 1Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 5,175.3 thousand passengers, an increase of 69.9%, compared to 1Q21 (as compared to 1Q19, total passengers increased by 694.2 thousand passengers, or 5.8%).

During 1Q22, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies VivaAerobus Guadalajara Santa Lucia (Mexico City) March 21, 2022 7 weekly frequencies Volaris Tijuana Santa Lucia (Mexico City) March 21, 2022 7 weekly frequencies Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice. International Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Swoop Los Cabos Abbotsford January 31, 2022 1 weekly frequency Jet blue Puerto Vallarta Nueva York JFK February 19, 2022 4 weekly frequencies Southwest Los Cabos Baltimore March 5, 2022 1 weekly frequencies Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.







Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 1Q21 1Q22 Change Guadalajara 1,573.6 2,360.4 50.0% Tijuana * 1,410.7 1,820.9 29.1% Los Cabos 366.9 512.8 39.8% Puerto Vallarta 300.4 498.8 66.0% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0% Guanajuato 286.0 382.3 33.7% Hermosillo 257.6 383.2 48.8% Mexicali 190.2 290.2 52.5% Kingston 0.1 0.2 100.0% Morelia 109.1 147.6 35.3% La Paz 169.1 238.2 40.8% Aguascalientes 97.7 158.0 61.6% Los Mochis 70.9 96.1 35.5% Manzanillo 17.1 24.0 40.1% Total 4,849.5 6,912.7 42.5% *Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers. International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 1Q21 1Q22 Change Guadalajara 595.0 969.9 63.0% Tijuana * 424.8 923.2 117.3% Los Cabos 534.4 1,124.8 110.5% Puerto Vallarta 352.5 1,061.0 201.0% Montego Bay 304.7 928.1 204.5% Guanajuato 85.4 175.5 105.5% Hermosillo 19.9 18.6 (6.3%) Mexicali 0.7 1.2 70.7% Kingston 115.4 268.2 132.4% Morelia 75.1 116.3 55.0% La Paz 4.0 7.5 88.0% Aguascalientes 33.9 47.1 39.0% Los Mochis 1.6 1.7 12.0% Manzanillo 9.4 25.6 173.2% Total 2,556.6 5,668.7 121.7% *CBX users are classified as international passengers. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 1Q21 1Q22 Change Guadalajara 2,168.5 3,330.3 53.6% Tijuana * 1,835.5 2,744.1 49.5% Los Cabos 901.3 1,637.6 81.7% Puerto Vallarta 652.9 1,559.8 138.9% Montego Bay 304.7 928.1 204.5% Guanajuato 371.4 557.9 50.2% Hermosillo 277.4 401.8 44.8% Mexicali 190.9 291.4 52.6% Kingston 115.5 268.3 132.4% Morelia 184.1 263.9 43.3% La Paz 173.1 245.6 41.9% Aguascalientes 131.7 205.1 55.8% Los Mochis 72.5 97.8 34.9% Manzanillo 26.5 49.6 87.2% Total 7,406.1 12,581.4 69.9% *CBX users are classified as international passengers. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport 1Q21 1Q22 Change Tijuana 421.0 917.4 117.9%





Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21 1Q22 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,072,767 3,854,232 85.9% Non-aeronautical services 635,987 1,167,912 83.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 929,243 990,454 6.6% Total revenues 3,637,996 6,012,598 65.3% Operating costs Costs of services: 652,698 753,524 15.4% Employee costs 243,634 288,518 18.4% Maintenance 94,439 125,030 32.4% Safety, security & insurance 123,826 126,174 1.9% Utilities 77,173 96,081 24.5% Other operating expenses 113,626 117,721 3.6% Technical assistance fees 88,356 174,146 97.1% Concession taxes 213,840 399,766 86.9% Depreciation and amortization 502,745 564,533 12.3% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 929,243 990,454 6.6% Other (income) (3,350) (13,711) 309.3% Total operating costs 2,383,532 2,868,712 20.4% Income from operations 1,254,464 3,143,885 150.6% Financial Result (79,303) (272,945) 244.2% Income before income taxes 1,175,161 2,870,940 144.3% Income taxes (137,581) (543,489) 295.0% Net income 1,037,580 2,327,450 124.3% Currency translation effect 61,729 (178,331) (388.9%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 216,794 91,752 (57.7%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 1,102 102 (90.7%) Comprehensive income 1,317,205 2,240,973 70.1% Non-controlling interest (12,895) (19,026) 47.5% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,304,310 2,221,946 70.4% 1Q21 1Q22 Change EBITDA 1,757,209 3,708,418 111.0% Comprehensive income 1,317,205 2,240,973 70.1% Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 2.5136 4.3896 74.6% Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 1.2624 2.2046 74.6% Operating income margin 34.5% 52.3% 51.6% Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 46.3% 62.6% 35.2% EBITDA margin 48.3% 61.7% 27.7% EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 65.0% 73.8% 13.7% Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 43.5% 29.0% (33.3%) Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 24.1% 15.0% (37.7%)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 1Q22 were calculated based on 510,520,111 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and for 1Q21 were calculated based on 524,038,200 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 19.9110 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.5229 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was used.

Revenues (1Q22 vs. 1Q21)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,781.5 million, or 85.9%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 531.9 million, or 83.6%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,374.6 million, or 65.3%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,435.2 million or 77.4% compared to 1Q21, mainly due to the 63.0% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 251.4 million, or 185.6%, compared to 1Q21. This was mainly due to the 204.5% increase in passenger traffic. During 1Q22, there was a 1.0% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.3190 in 1Q21 to Ps. 20.5229 in 1Q22.



Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 94.8 million, or 115.4% compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a 132.4% increase in passenger traffic.





The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 436.6 million, or 82.1%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 291.8 million or 79.9%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic that resulted in revenue sharing percentages that surpassed minimum guaranteed rents. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail tenants, duty-free stores, car rentals, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 262.7 million, or 91.2%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 135.8 million, or 101.3%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 9.0 million, or 28.2%.



Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 76.7 million, or 99.3%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 3.7 million, or 97.3%.



Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 18.6 million, or 68.2%, compared to 1Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.9 million, or 66.6%.







1Q21 1Q22 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free 81,342 161,984 99.1% Food and beverage 81,489 169,159 107.6% Retail 65,476 134,444 105.3% Car rentals 80,707 129,819 60.9% Leasing of space 49,030 65,209 33.0% Time shares 30,364 61,182 101.5% Ground transportation 26,641 42,460 59.4% Communications and financial services 16,351 25,478 55.8% Other commercial revenues 26,894 48,521 80.4% Total 458,295 838,255 82.9% Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 69,344 115,520 66.6% VIP lounges 31,771 80,435 153.2% Advertising 10,443 15,314 46.6% Convenience stores 25,193 65,017 158.1% Total 136,751 276,286 102.0% Recovery of costs 40,940 53,369 30.4% Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 635,987 1,167,912 83.6% Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets1

Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) increased by Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%, compared to 1Q21. The change was composed primarily of:

The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 46.1 million, or 5.1%, as a result of the adjustment in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 15.1 million, or 76.7%. During 1Q22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 485.2 million, or 20.4%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 271.7 million, or 89.9%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps.100.8 million, or 15.4%, increase in cost of services, and a Ps. 61.2 million, or 6.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 424.0 million, or 29.2%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:



Mexican Airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 341.4 million, or 17.1%, compared to 1Q21, primarily due to a combined Ps. 171.4 million, or 82.8%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 65.1 million, or 12.9%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 59.7 million, or 20.7%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 46.1 million, or 5.1%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 295.3 million or 29.2%).



The change in the cost of services during 1Q22 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased Ps. 39.4 million, or 20.0%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic, as well as the changes in the Labor Law in Mexico.

Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 19.2 million, or 25.0%, compared to 1Q21.

Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 5.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff as compared to 1Q21 when the partial closure of some operating areas reduced the need for personnel.



Montego Bay Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 58.9 million, or 22.4%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 30.7 million, or 106.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.7 million, or 22.3%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 15.1 million, or 76.7%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), and a Ps. 1.9 million, or 1.6%, increase in depreciation and amortization, which was offset by the increase in other income by Ps. 9.4 million.



Kingston Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 84.8 million, or 68.2%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 69.6 million, or 105.1%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 15.0 million, or 27.2%, increase in the cost of services.



Operating margin went from 34.5% in 1Q21 to 52.3% in 1Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 46.3% in 1Q21 to 62.6% in 1Q22. Operating income increased Ps. 1,889.4 million, or 150.6%, compared to 1Q21.

EBITDA margin went from 48.3% in 1Q21 to 61.7% in 1Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 64.9% in 1Q21 to 73.8% in 1Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 1,951.2 million, or 111.0%, compared to 1Q21.

Financial cost increased by Ps. 193.6 million, or 244.2%, from a net expense of Ps. 79.3 million in 1Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 272.9 million in 1Q22. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 219.6 million in 1Q21 to income of Ps. 52.7 million in 1Q22. This generated a decrease in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 166.9 million. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 240.0 million, compared to 1Q21.





Interest expenses increased by Ps. 87.8 million, or 22.7%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and increase in interest rates.





Interest income increased by Ps. 61.0 million, or 70.1%, compared to 1Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.



In 1Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 923.8 million, or 70.1%, compared to 1Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 1,695.8 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the significant increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 405.9 million and a Ps. 240.0 million decrease in currency translation effect.

During 1Q22, net income increased by Ps. 1,289.9 million, or 124.3%, compared to 1Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 450.1 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 44.2 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due an increase in the inflation rate, from 2.3% in 1Q21 to 2.5% in 1Q22.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 6,981.4 million as compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 2,685.7 million increase in improvements to concession assets; (ii) a Ps. 2,171.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents; (iii) a Ps. 1,519.8 million increase in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iv) a Ps. 518.4 million increase in accounts receivable from customers, among others.



Total liabilities as of March 31, 2022 increased by Ps. 8,643.1 million compared to March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 9,000.0 million in long-term debt securities; (ii) Ps. 1,049.9 million in accounts payable, iii) income taxes of Ps. 621.7 million and (iv) concession taxes of Ps. 111.5 million. This was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 2,323.8 million in bank loans and (ii) Ps. 410.8 million in derivative financial instruments, among others.

Recent Events

On March 31, 2022, we made the Ps. 1,500.0 million maturity payment on our “GAP-17” debt securities (equal to 15 million long-term debt securities. The payment was made with proceeds obtained from the issuance of long-term debt securities on March 17, 2022.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.





Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 1Q21 1Q22 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 626,719 979,945 56.4% Non-aeronautical services 161,949 205,437 26.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 281,771 499,974 77.4% Total Revenues 1,070,439 1,685,356 57.4% Operating income 481,125 820,131 70.5% EBITDA 584,062 936,874 60.4% Tijuana Aeronautical services 332,362 546,561 64.4% Non-aeronautical services 86,762 117,755 35.7% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 405,221 85,505 (78.9%) Total Revenues 824,345 749,821 (9.0%) Operating income 230,867 453,557 96.5% EBITDA 299,333 527,490 76.2% Los Cabos Aeronautical services 324,257 629,476 94.1% Non-aeronautical services 129,069 256,852 99.0% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 98,748 63,265 (35.9%) Total Revenues 552,073 949,594 72.0% Operating income 270,708 639,948 136.4% EBITDA 334,819 712,588 112.8% Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 225,766 596,139 164.1% Non-aeronautical services 69,041 127,934 85.3% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 77,359 199,303 157.6% Total Revenues 372,166 923,376 148.1% Operating income 163,360 557,296 241.1% EBITDA 210,087 603,020 187.0% Montego Bay Aeronautical services 135,424 386,822 185.6% Non-aeronautical services 77,238 153,952 99.3% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 19,696 34,808 76.7% Total Revenues 232,357 575,581 147.7% Operating (loss) income (30,306) 244,395 906.4% EBITDA 91,315 367,917 302.9% Guanajuato Aeronautical services 99,876 160,220 60.4% Non-aeronautical services 26,520 37,041 39.7% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 3,094 10,647 244.2% Total Revenues 129,489 207,908 60.6% Operating (loss) income 69,180 128,468 85.7% EBITDA 87,722 148,455 69.2% Hermosillo Aeronautical services 60,789 92,890 52.8% Non-aeronautical services 15,851 15,645 (1.3%) Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 4,341 16,897 289.2% Total Revenues 80,981 125,432 54.9% Operating (loss) income 22,385 54,588 (143.9%) EBITDA 42,673 75,709 77.4% Others (1) Aeronautical services 267,575 462,180 72.7% Non-aeronautical services 68,675 93,804 36.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 39,014 80,056 105.2% Total Revenues 375,263 636,041 69.5% Operating (loss) income 15,540 156,444 (906.7%) EBITDA 81,749 226,372 176.9% Total Aeronautical services 2,072,767 3,854,233 85.9% Non-aeronautical services 635,104 1,008,420 58.8% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 929,243 990,454 6.6% Total Revenues 3,637,114 5,853,108 60.9% Operating income 1,222,859 3,054,826 149.8% EBITDA 1,731,761 3,598,426 107.8% (1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.





Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21

1Q22 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,728,391 16,899,886 2,171,495 14.7% Trade accounts receivable - Net 1,318,636 1,837,038 518,402 39.3% Other current assets 1,162,282 1,190,410 28,128 2.4% Total current assets 17,209,309 19,927,334 2,718,025 15.8% Advanced payments to suppliers 466,306 1,001,256 534,950 114.7% Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net 2,307,962 3,292,806 984,844 42.7% Improvements to concession assets - Net 13,846,300 16,531,959 2,685,659 19.4% Airport concessions - Net 10,659,934 10,111,568 (548,366) (5.1%) Rights to use airport facilities - Net 1,263,452 1,190,057 (73,395) (5.8%) Deferred income taxes - Net 6,063,843 6,394,719 330,876 5.5% Other non-current assets 111,566 460,405 348,839 312.7% Total assets 51,928,672 58,910,101 6,981,429 13.4% Liabilities Current liabilities 4,992,770 6,161,952 1,169,183 23.4% Long-term liabilities 23,104,100 30,578,050 7,473,950 32.3% Total liabilities 28,096,870 36,740,001 8,643,131 30.8% Stockholders' Equity Common stock 6,185,082 170,381 (6,014,701) (97.2%) Legal reserve 1,592,551 1,592,551 0 0.0% Net income 1,050,154 2,291,596 1,241,442 118.2% Retained earnings 11,908,890 13,925,092 2,016,202 16.9% Reserve for share repurchase 3,283,374 5,531,292 2,247,918 68.5% Repurchased shares (2,071,558) (3,499,510) (1,427,952) 68.9% Foreign currency translation reserve 1,073,704 872,719 (200,985) (18.7%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net (8,950) 5,313 14,263 159.4% Cash flow hedges- Net (254,312) 121,421 375,733 147.7% Total controlling interest 22,758,935 21,010,854 (1,748,080) (7.7%) Non-controlling interest 1,072,867 1,159,246 86,378 8.1% Total stockholder's equity 23,831,802 22,170,100 (1,661,702) (7.0%) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 51,928,672 58,910,101 6,981,429 13.4% The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).





Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):

1Q21 1Q22 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 1,037,580 2,327,450 124.3% Postemployment benefit costs 8,900 8,605 (3.3%) Allowance expected credit loss 23,525 (1,684) (107.2%) Depreciation and amortization 502,745 564,533 12.3% (Gain) loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets 596 290 (51.3%) Interest expense 381,139 475,407 24.7% Provisions (12,313) 7,487 (160.8%) Income tax expense 137,581 543,489 295.0% Unrealized exchange loss 163,039 (124,319) 176.3% Net (gain) on derivative financial instruments - (6,765) 100.0% 2,242,797 3,794,494 69.2% Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable (73,688) (121,464) 64.8% Recoverable tax on assets and other assets (56,433) 125,736 (322.8%) (Decrease) increase Concession taxes payable (43,092) (37,490) (13.0%) Accounts payable 41,644 (192,770) 562.9% Cash generated by operating activities 2,111,228 3,568,506 69.0% Income taxes paid (302,349) (1,399,856) 363.0% Net cash flows provided by operating activities 1,808,879 2,168,650 19.9% Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (829,935) (1,117,599) 34.7% Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 651 107 (83.6%) Other investment activities 3,205 (22,674) (807.5%) Net cash used by investment activities (826,079) (1,140,166) 38.0% Cash flows from financing activities: Debt securities - 5,000,000.00 100.0% Payment from Debt securities - (1,500,000) 100.0% Bank loans payments (1,889,706) (3,878,004) (105.2%) Bank loans 1,889,706 3,872,783 104.9% Repurchase of shares (338,184) (499,473) (47.7%) Interest paid (339,197) (360,255) 6.2% Interest paid on lease (502) (1,194) 137.8% Payments of obligations for leasing (3,059) (3,486) 14.0% Net cash flows used in financing activities (680,942) 2,630,371 (486.3%) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (18,009) (91,845) 410.0% Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 283,842 3,567,010 1156.7% Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 14,444,549 13,332,877 (7.7%) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 14,728,391 16,899,886 14.7%

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):



1Q21 1Q22 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,072,767 3,854,232 85.9% Non-aeronautical services 635,987 1,167,912 83.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 929,243 990,454 6.6% Total revenues 3,637,996 6,012,598 65.3% Operating costs Costs of services: 652,698 753,524 15.4% Employee costs 243,634 288,518 18.4% Maintenance 94,439 125,030 32.4% Safety, security & insurance 123,826 126,174 1.9% Utilities 77,173 96,081 24.5% Other operating expenses 113,626 117,721 3.6% Technical assistance fees 88,356 174,146 97.1% Concession taxes 213,840 399,766 86.9% Depreciation and amortization 502,745 564,533 12.3% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 929,243 990,454 6.6% Other (income) (3,350) (13,711) 309.3% Total operating costs 2,383,532 2,868,712 20.4% Income from operations 1,254,464 3,143,885 150.6% Financial Result (79,303) (272,945) 244.2% Income before income taxes 1,175,161 2,870,940 144.3% Income taxes (137,581) (543,489) 295.0% Net income 1,037,580 2,327,450 124.3% Currency translation effect 61,729 (178,331) (388.9%) Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 216,794 91,752 (57.7%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 1,102 102 (90.7%) Comprehensive income 1,317,205 2,240,973 70.1% Non-controlling interest (12,895) (19,026) 47.5% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,304,310 2,221,946 70.4% The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).





Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common

Stock Legal

Reserve Reserve for

Share

Repurchase Repurchased

Shares Retained

Earnings Other

comprehensive

income Total

controlling

interest Non-

controlling

interest Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balance as of January 1, 2021 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (1,733,374) 11,908,890 556,287 21,792,811 1,059,972 22,852,783 Repurchased share - - - (338,184) - - (338,184) - (338,184) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 1,050,154 - 1,050,154 (12,575) 1,037,579 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - 36,259 36,259 25,470 61,729 Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 1,102 1,102 - 1,102 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 216,794 216,794 - 216,794 Balance as of March 31, 2021 6,185,082 1,592,551 3,283,374 (2,071,558) 12,959,044 810,442 22,758,936 1,072,867 23,831,803 Balance as of January 1, 2022 170,381 1,592,551 5,531,292 (3,000,037) 13,925,091 1,069,102 19,288,380 1,140,220 20,428,600 Repurchased share - - - (499,475) - - (499,475) - (499,475) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 2,291,595 - 2,291,595 35,854 2,327,450 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (161,503) (161,503) (16,828) (178,331) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 102 102 - 102 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 91,752 91,752 - 91,752 Balance as of March 31, 2022 170,381 1,592,551 5,531,292 (3,499,511) 16,216,687 999,453 21,010,854 1,159,246 22,170,100 For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.





As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue being prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.





Exhibit F: Other operating data (in thousands):

1Q21 1Q22 Change Total passengers 7,406.9 12,581.4 69.9% Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 668.2 626.8 (6.2%) Total WLUs 8,075.1 13,208.2 63.6% Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 365.7 399.2 9.2% Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 256.7 291.8 13.7% Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 85.9 92.8 8.1% Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 80.8 57.0 (29.4%) WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).





Passenger Traffic and Consolidated Results compared to the same periods of 2019:

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q19 1Q22 Change Guadalajara 2,420.4 2,360.4 (2.5%) Tijuana * 1,361.2 1,820.9 33.8% Los Cabos 394.7 512.8 29.9% Puerto Vallarta 351.8 498.8 41.8% Montego Bay 1.8 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 462.0 382.3 (17.2%) Hermosillo 385.0 383.2 (0.5%) Mexicali 266.0 290.2 9.1% Kingston 0.0 0.2 100.0% Morelia 110.2 147.6 33.9% La Paz 210.1 238.2 13.4% Aguascalientes 142.9 158.0 10.5% Los Mochis 83.8 96.1 14.7% Manzanillo 23.9 24.0 0.5% Total 6,213.6 6,912.7 11.3% *CBX users are classified as international passengers. International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 1Q19 1Q22 Change Guadalajara 988.1 969.9 (1.8%) Tijuana * 658.1 923.2 40.3% Los Cabos 1,056.2 1,124.8 6.5% Puerto Vallarta 1,257.0 1,061.0 (15.6%) Montego Bay 1,336.1 928.1 (30.5%) Guanajuato 171.3 175.5 2.5% Hermosillo 17.1 18.6 8.8% Mexicali 1.4 1.2 (18.0%) Kingston 0.0 268.2 N/A Morelia 101.3 116.3 14.9% La Paz 3.6 7.5 108.5% Aguascalientes 44.5 47.1 5.9% Los Mochis 1.6 1.7 6.6% Manzanillo 37.2 25.6 (31.0%) Total 5,673.5 5,668.7 (0.1%) *CBX users are classified as international passengers. Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport 1Q19 1Q22 Change Guadalajara 3,408.5 3,330.3 (2.3%) Tijuana * 2,019.3 2,744.1 35.9% Los Cabos 1,450.9 1,637.6 12.9% Puerto Vallarta 1,608.7 1,559.8 (3.0%) Montego Bay 1,337.9 928.1 (30.6%) Guanajuato 633.4 557.9 (11.9%) Hermosillo 402.1 401.8 (0.1%) Mexicali 267.4 291.4 8.9% Kingston 0.0 268.3 N/A Morelia 211.5 263.9 24.8% La Paz 213.6 245.6 15.0% Aguascalientes 187.5 205.2 9.5% Los Mochis 85.4 97.8 14.5% Manzanillo 61.0 49.6 (18.6%) Total 11,887.2 12,581.4 5.8% *CBX users are classified as international passengers. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport 1Q19 1Q22 Change Tijuana 647.3 917.4 41.7%





Consolidated Results and Other Data compared with 2019 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q19 1Q22 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 2,631,325 3,854,232 46.5% Non-aeronautical services 901,324 1,167,912 29.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 990,454 576.1% Total revenues 3,679,136 6,012,598 63.4% Operating costs Costs of services: 595,639 753,524 26.5% Employee costs 194,323 288,518 48.5% Maintenance 112,440 125,030 11.2% Safety, security & insurance 102,131 126,174 23.5% Utilities 72,769 96,081 32.0% Other operating expenses 113,976 117,721 3.3% Technical assistance fees 115,574 174,146 50.7% Concession taxes 325,267 399,766 22.9% Depreciation and amortization 421,601 564,533 33.9% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 146,487 990,454 576.1% Other (income) (3,908) (13,711) 250.8% Total operating costs 1,600,660 2,868,712 79.2% Income from operations 2,078,476 3,143,885 51.3% Financial Result (82,609) (272,945) 230.4% Income before taxes 1,995,867 2,870,940 43.8% Income taxes (598,319) (543,489) (9.2%) Net income 1,397,549 2,327,450 66.5% Currency translation effect (93,951) (178,331) 89.8% Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 0 91,752 100.0% Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax (147) 102.0 (169.4%) Comprehensive income 1,303,451 2,240,973 71.9% Non-controlling interest (25,166) (19,026) 24.4% Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 1,278,285 2,221,946 73.8% 1Q19 1Q22 Change EBITDA 2,500,077 3,708,418 48.3% Comprehensive income 1,303,451 2,240,973 71.9% Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 2.3234 4.3896 88.9% Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 1.1978 2.2046 84.1% Operating income margin 56.5% 52.3% (7.4%) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 58.8% 62.6% 6.4% EBITDA margin 68.0% 61.7% (9.2%) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC 12) 70.8% 73.8% 4.3% Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 20.2% 29.0% 43.8% Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC 12) 16.9% 15.0% (11.0%)





IR Contacts: Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294

[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.



