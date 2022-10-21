Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (3Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 to 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery and trend of these metrics). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
Summary of Results 3Q22 vs. 3Q21 (and 3Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):
The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,425.6 million, or 32.7% (Ps. 2,261.4 million, or 64.3%, as compared to 3Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,459.2 million, or 27.6% (Ps. 2,436.6 million, or 56.5%, as compared to 3Q19).
Cost of services increased by Ps. 221.7 million, or 29.2% (as compared to 3Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 310.6 million, or 46.3%).
Income from operations increased by Ps. 917.0 million, or 35.5% (Ps. 1,495.0 million, or 74.7%, as compared to 3Q19).
EBITDA increased by Ps. 986.6 million, or 31.8% (Ps. 1,643.0 million, or 67.3%, as compared to 3Q19), going from Ps. 3,098.4 million in 3Q21 to Ps. 4,085.0 million in 3Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) went from 71.3% in 3Q21 to 70.7% in 3Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 69.5% in 3Q19).
Comprehensive income increased Ps. 642.0 million, or 31.9% (as compared to 3Q19, it increased Ps. 1,200.8 million, or 82.5%), from income of Ps. 2,014.7 million in 3Q21 to income of Ps. 2,656.7 million in 3Q22.
Company’s Financial Position:
During 3Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 3Q21 because of a 27.6% increase in total revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,085.0 million, an increase of 31.8% as compared to 3Q21.
In 3Q22, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow of Ps. 3,748.6 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, of Ps. 16,157.6 million (51.7% higher than the balance as of September 30, 2021). During 3Q22, the Company issued Ps. 2,757.6 million in long-term debt securities (Certificados Bursátiles) to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports and to pay our “GAP 17-2” debt securities that will mature on November 3. Additionally, Ps. 924.3 million in share repurchases were made during the 3Q22.
Passenger Traffic
During 3Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 2,885.8 thousand passengers, an increase of 24.6%, compared to 3Q21 (as compared to 3Q19, total passengers increased by 2,750.4 thousand passengers, or 23.2%).
During 3Q22, the following new routes were opened:
Domestic:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Volaris
Guadalajara
Toluca
July 1, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
Puerto Vallarta
Toluca
July 1, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
Los Cabos
Toluca
July 1, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
Tijuana
Toluca
July 1, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
Tijuana
Puerto Escondido
July 1, 2022
2 weekly
Aeromexico
Guadalajara
Felipe Angeles
August 15, 2022
3 weekly
Volaris
Mexicali
Felipe Angeles
August 15, 2022
7 weekly
Aeromar
Aguascalientes
Mexico City
September 5, 2022
7 weekly
Calafia
La Paz
Puerto Peñasco
September 5, 2022
2 weekly
Calafia
La Paz
Chihuahua
September 6, 2022
3 weekly
Volaris
Guadalajara
Felipe Angeles
September 15, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
La Paz
Felipe Angeles
September 15, 2022
3 weekly
Volaris
Puerto Vallarta
Felipe Angeles
September 15, 2022
7 weekly
Volaris
Los Cabos
Felipe Angeles
September 16, 2022
4 weekly
Aeromexico
Morelia
Mexico City
September 19, 2022
14 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
International:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Iberojet
Los Cabos
Madrid
July 18, 2022
1 weekly
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
3Q21
3Q22
Change
9M21
9M22
Change
Guadalajara
2,246.8
2,935.3
30.6%
5,998.2
7,969.4
32.9%
Tijuana *
1,837.2
2,151.2
17.1%
5,021.2
5,973.1
19.0%
Los Cabos
558.0
725.5
30.0%
1,445.4
1,869.8
29.4%
Puerto Vallarta
540.6
753.4
39.4%
1,294.2
1,944.0
50.2%
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0
N/A
Guanajuato
401.8
491.5
22.3%
1,082.7
1,300.7
20.1%
Hermosillo
389.8
479.0
22.9%
1,008.3
1,343.6
33.2%
Kingston
0.3
0.5
96.2%
1.0
1.0
1.5%
Mexicali
300.9
327.8
8.9%
764.1
918.7
20.2%
Morelia
138.4
160.8
16.2%
394.1
474.3
20.4%
La Paz
237.2
274.0
15.5%
634.9
786.7
23.9%
Aguascalientes
162.3
171.2
5.5%
404.7
524.8
29.7%
Los Mochis
89.4
103.4
15.7%
252.0
307.5
22.0%
Manzanillo
20.8
25.5
22.6%
61.0
74.0
21.2%
Total
6,923.6
8,599.2
24.2%
18,361.9
23,487.5
27.9%
*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
3Q21
3Q22
Change
9M21
9M22
Change
Guadalajara
1,098.9
1,165.2
6.0%
2,643.2
3,232.8
22.3%
Tijuana *
738.5
1,113.5
50.8%
1,901.1
3,063.3
61.1%
Los Cabos
944.3
1,001.1
6.0%
2,462.1
3,310.5
34.5%
Puerto Vallarta
529.7
653.0
23.3%
1,457.9
2,587.6
77.5%
Montego Bay
799.6
1,136.8
42.2%
1,761.0
3,225.8
83.2%
Guanajuato
198.5
210.5
6.0%
447.3
567.7
26.9%
Hermosillo
30.7
20.1
(34.8%)
76.6
58.5
(23.6%)
Kingston
266.2
498.3
87.2%
565.0
1,128.4
99.7%
Mexicali
1.8
1.7
(4.2%)
3.6
4.6
28.1%
Morelia
116.1
130.7
12.6%
292.9
364.2
24.3%
La Paz
5.4
5.4
(0.6%)
13.7
19.2
39.9%
Aguascalientes
63.4
65.2
2.9%
152.0
170.2
12.0%
Los Mochis
3.1
2.1
(32.8%)
7.1
5.8
(18.0%)
Manzanillo
8.2
11.1
35.0%
29.7
52.3
76.1%
Total
4,804.5
6,014.7
25.2%
11,813.1
17,790.9
50.6%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
3Q21
3Q22
Change
9M21
9M22
Change
Guadalajara
3,345.7
4,100.5
22.6%
8,641.5
11,202.2
29.6%
Tijuana *
2,575.7
3,264.7
26.7%
6,922.3
9,036.4
30.5%
Los Cabos
1,502.3
1,726.5
14.9%
3,907.5
5,180.3
32.6%
Puerto Vallarta
1,070.3
1,406.4
31.4%
2,752.1
4,531.7
64.7%
Montego Bay
799.6
1,136.8
42.2%
1,761.0
3,225.8
83.2%
Guanajuato
600.3
702.0
16.9%
1,530.0
1,868.4
22.1%
Hermosillo
420.6
499.1
18.7%
1,084.9
1,402.1
29.2%
Kingston
266.4
498.9
87.2%
565.9
1,129.4
99.6%
Mexicali
302.7
329.5
8.8%
767.8
923.3
20.3%
Morelia
254.5
291.5
14.6%
687.0
838.5
22.1%
La Paz
242.6
279.4
15.2%
648.6
805.9
24.3%
Aguascalientes
225.7
236.4
4.7%
556.7
695.0
24.8%
Los Mochis
92.5
105.5
14.0%
259.1
313.3
20.9%
Manzanillo
29.0
36.6
26.1%
90.7
126.3
39.2%
Total
11,728.1
14,613.9
24.6%
30,175.0
41,278.4
36.8%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
3Q21
3Q22
Change
9M21
9M22
Change
Tijuana
725.5
1,103.9
52.1%
1,878.2
3,038.5
61.8%
Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):
3Q21
3Q22
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
3,316,240
4,449,504
34.2%
Non-aeronautical services
1,037,416
1,329,793
28.2%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
939,145
972,743
3.6%
Total revenues
5,292,801
6,752,040
27.6%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
759,323
980,978
29.2%
Employee costs
276,236
357,283
29.3%
Maintenance
136,477
147,757
8.3%
Safety, security & insurance
124,716
146,102
17.1%
Utilities
111,739
136,726
22.4%
Other operating expenses
110,155
193,110
75.3%
Technical assistance fees
146,706
189,598
29.2%
Concession taxes
353,984
525,291
48.4%
Depreciation and amortization
518,005
587,686
13.5%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
939,145
972,743
3.6%
Other (income)
(4,735)
(1,610)
(66.0%)
Total operating costs
2,712,428
3,254,686
20.0%
Income from operations
2,580,373
3,497,354
35.5%
Financial Result
(214,047)
(227,340)
6.2%
Income before income taxes
2,366,325
3,270,014
38.2%
Income taxes
(586,599)
(607,303)
3.5%
Net income
1,779,726
2,662,711
49.6%
Currency translation effect
60,978
(7,235)
(111.9%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
164,213
1,152
(99.3%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
9,777
106
(98.9%)
Comprehensive income
2,014,694
2,656,734
31.9%
Non-controlling interest
(45,769)
(58,841)
28.6%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
1,968,925
2,597,893
31.9%
3Q21
3Q22
Change
EBITDA
3,098,378
4,085,040
31.8%
Comprehensive income
2,014,694
2,656,734
31.9%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
3.8742
5.2245
34.9%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
1.9260
2.5973
34.9%
Operating income margin
48.8%
51.8%
6.2%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
59.3%
60.5%
2.1%
EBITDA margin
58.5%
60.5%
3.4%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
71.3%
70.7%
(0.8%)
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
32.1%
28.9%
(9.8%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
17.4%
17.0%
(2.7%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 3Q22 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and for 3Q21 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.1150 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.2403 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was used.
Revenues (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,133.3 million, or 34.2%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 292.4 million, or 28.2%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,459.2 million, or 27.6%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 857.1 million or 30.0% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the 21.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 134.3 million, or 43.6%, compared to 3Q21. This was mainly due to the 42.2% increase in passenger traffic. During 3Q22, there was a 1.2% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.0092 in 3Q21 to Ps. 20.2403 in 3Q22.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 141.9 million, or 91.2% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an 87.2% increase in passenger traffic.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 218.6 million, or 25.2%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 109.9 million, or 18.3%. Mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 92.5 million, or 18.1%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 103.0 million, or 44.5%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 5.7 million, or 15.7%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 58.2 million, or 46.7%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.8 million, or 50.0%.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 15.6 million, or 34.1%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.7 million, or 30.1%.
3Q21
3Q22
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
153,166
194,142
26.8%
Food and beverage
163,585
203,903
24.6%
Retail
119,901
154,788
29.1%
Car rentals
112,400
136,692
21.6%
Leasing of space
65,596
82,646
26.0%
Time shares
54,657
59,598
9.0%
Ground transportation
36,733
41,213
12.2%
Communications and financial services
22,325
27,200
21.8%
Other commercial revenues
24,357
29,440
20.9%
Total
752,719
929,623
23.5%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
106,057
142,543
34.4%
VIP lounges
60,774
94,392
55.3%
Advertising
11,813
20,344
72.2%
Convenience stores
59,391
86,073
44.9%
Total
238,034
343,353
44.2%
Recovery of costs
46,662
56,815
21.8%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
1,037,415
1,329,793
28.2%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6%, compared to 3Q21. The change was composed primarily of:
The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 31.2 million, or 3.4%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 2.4 million, or 16.5%. During 3Q22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 542.3 million, or 20.0%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 214.2 million, or 42.8%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 221.7 million, or 29.2%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 69.7 million, or 13.5%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 508.7 million, or 28.7%).
This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:
Mexican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 370.4 million, or 16.5%, compared to 3Q21, primarily due to a Ps. 187.9 million, or 31.8%, increase in cost of services, a combined Ps. 90.1 million, or 27.5%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 63.3 million, or 15.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 31.2 million, or 3.4%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 339.3 million or 25.8%).
The change in the cost of services during 3Q22 was mainly due to:
Employee costs increased Ps. 78.3 million, or 34.3%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.
Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 16.2 million, or 17.9%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of operational areas.
Utility costs increased Ps. 11.2 million, or 14.8%, compared with 3Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, fuels and the increase in the cost of water.
Other operating expenses increased Ps. 79.6 million, or 95.1%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 71.6 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores due to the increase in sales of these business lines, FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 61.0 million, or 22.2%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 27.6 million, or 55.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.1 million, or 20.9%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 5.8 million, or 4.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 2.4 million, or 16.5%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).
Kingston Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 110.8 million, or 56.1%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 96.5 million, or 78.5%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 13.7 million, or 19.0%, increase in the cost of services.
Operating margin went from 48.8% in 3Q21 to 51.8% in 3Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 59.3% in 3Q21 to 60.5% in 3Q22. Operating income increased Ps. 917.0 million, or 35.5%, compared to 3Q21.
EBITDA margin went from 58.5% in 3Q21 to 60.5% in 3Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 71.3% in 3Q21 to 70.7% in 3Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 986.7 million, or 31.8%, compared to 3Q21.
Financial cost increased by Ps. 13.3 million, or 6.2%, from a net expense of Ps. 214.0 million in 3Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 227.3 million in 3Q22. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 87.6 million in 3Q21 to income of Ps. 208.1 million in 3Q22. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 120.5 million. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 68.2 million, compared to 3Q21.
Interest expenses increased by Ps. 236.3 million, or 58.5%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the increase in interest rates.
Interest income increased by Ps. 102.5 million, or 100.4%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.
In 3Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 642.0 million, or 31.9%, compared to 3Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 903.7 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 20.7 million, a Ps. 68.2 million decrease in currency translation effect income and a Ps. 163.1 million decrease in cash flow hedges.
During 3Q22, net income increased by Ps. 883.0 million, or 49.6%, compared to 3Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 161.9 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 141.2 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due an increase in the inflation rate, from 1.5% in 3Q21 to 2.2% in 3Q22.
Consolidated Results for the Nine Months of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):
9M21
9M22
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
8,412,610
12,626,702
50.1%
Non-aeronautical services
2,584,554
3,815,830
47.6%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
2,829,371
2,932,191
3.6%
Total revenues
13,826,535
19,374,723
40.1%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
2,107,665
2,634,969
25.0%
Employee costs
809,698
996,556
23.1%
Maintenance
339,953
434,004
27.7%
Safety, security & insurance
373,147
408,919
9.6%
Utilities
284,503
352,376
23.9%
Other operating expenses
300,364
443,114
47.5%
Technical assistance fees
370,504
553,970
49.5%
Concession taxes
871,641
1,398,515
60.4%
Depreciation and amortization
1,531,129
1,715,333
12.0%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
2,829,371
2,932,191
3.6%
Other (income)
(5,372)
(20,082)
273.8%
Total operating costs
7,704,938
9,214,895
19.6%
Income from operations
6,121,597
10,159,828
66.0%
Financial Result
(699,551)
(788,404)
12.7%
Income before income taxes
5,422,049
9,371,424
72.8%
Income taxes
(1,180,768)
(2,016,627)
70.8%
Net income
4,241,281
7,354,797
73.4%
Currency translation effect
(24,246)
(346,786)
1330.3%
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
404,240
138,539
(65.7%)
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
11,614
311
97.3%
Comprehensive income
4,632,889
7,146,861
54.3%
Non-controlling interest
(45,120)
(129,498)
187.0%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
4,587,769
7,017,363
53.0%
9M21
9M22
Change
EBITDA
7,652,727
11,875,161
55.2%
Comprehensive income
4,632,889
7,146,861
54.3%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
8.9090
14.0545
57.8%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
4.4290
6.9871
57.8%
Operating income margin
44.3%
52.4%
18.4%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
55.7%
61.8%
11.0%
EBITDA margin
55.3%
61.3%
10.7%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
69.6%
72.2%
3.8%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
35.7%
28.7%
(19.5%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
19.2%
16.0%
(16.4%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for period ended September 30, 2022 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of that date and for the period ended September 30, 2021 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of that date. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.1150 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average exchange rate of Ps. 20.2682 per U.S. dollar for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was used.
Revenues (9M22 vs. 9M21)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 4,214.1 million, or 50.1%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,231.3 million, or 47.6%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 5,548.2 million, or 40.1%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 3,287.6 million or 44.6% compared to 9M21, mainly due to the 32.6% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 585.7 million, or 84.8%, compared to 9M21. This was mainly due to the 83.2% increase in passenger traffic.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 340.8 million, or 95.9% compared to 9M21, mainly due to a 99.6% increase in passenger traffic.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 981.7 million, or 45.5%, compared to 9M21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 602.5 million, or 40.5%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and other revenues, which jointly increased by Ps. 539.1 million, or 44.9%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 361.6 million, or 63.9%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 17.6 million, or 16.5%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 196.4 million, or 61.8%, compared to 9M21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 9.6 million, or 60.7%.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 53.1 million, or 49.5%, compared to 9M21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.6 million, or 48.5%.
9M21
9M22
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
375,606
535,938
42.7%
Food and beverage
367,414
577,652
57.2%
Retail
285,563
451,440
58.1%
Car rentals
288,053
398,902
38.5%
Leasing of space
175,840
225,799
28.4%
Time shares
134,677
178,968
32.9%
Ground transportation
97,805
126,464
29.3%
Communications and financial services
61,200
78,151
27.7%
Other commercial revenues
82,678
125,793
52.1%
Total
1,868,836
2,699,108
44.4%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
273,322
394,652
44.4%
VIP lounges
145,184
269,458
85.6%
Advertising
33,669
57,585
71.0%
Convenience stores
128,436
229,063
78.3%
Total
580,611
950,758
63.8%
Recovery of costs
135,107
165,964
22.8%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
2,584,554
3,815,830
47.6%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets2
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) increased by Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6%, compared to 9M21. The change was composed primarily of:
The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 88.6 million, or 3.2%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 14.3 million, or 25.5%. During 9M22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,510.0 million, or 19.6%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a combined Ps. 710.3 million, or 57.2%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 527.3 million, or 25.0%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 184.2 million, or 12.0%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 1,407.1 million, or 28.9%).
This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:
Mexican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,064.4 million, or 16.6%, compared to 9M21, primarily due to a combined Ps. 372.3 million, or 44.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 429.1 million, or 26.2%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 178.0 million, or 15.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 88.6 million, or 3.2%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 975.8 million or 26.8%).
The change in the cost of services during 9M22 was mainly due to:
Employee costs increased Ps. 174.5 million, or 26.2%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.
Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 66.0 million, or 23.7%, compared to 9M21.
Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 33.3 million, or 12.5%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff.
Utility costs increased Ps. 23.1 million, or 12.5%, compared with 3Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, fuels and the increase in the cost of water.
Other operating expenses increased Ps. 132.2 million or 54.1%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 119.9 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, professional fees, the allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 167.1 million, or 20.4%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a Ps. 95.8 million, or 79.8%, increase in concession taxes and a Ps. 61.7 million, or 21.9%, increase in the cost of services.
Kingston Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 278.4 million, or 58.5%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a Ps. 242.2 million, or 86.1%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 36.4 million, or 19.6%, increase in the cost of services.
Operating margin went from 44.3% in 9M21 to 52.4% in 9M22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 55.7% in 9M21 to 61.8% in 9M22. Operating income increased Ps. 4,038.2 million, or 66.0%, compared to 9M21.
EBITDA margin went from 55.3% in 9M21 to 61.3% in 9M22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.6% in 9M21 to 72.2% in 9M22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 4,222.4 million, or 55.2%, compared to 9M21.
Financial cost increased by Ps. 88.9 million, or 12.7%, from a net expense of Ps. 699.5 million in 9M21 to a net expense of Ps. 788.4 million in 9M22. This change was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 205.2 million in 9M21 to income of Ps. 342.0 million in 9M22. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 136.8 million. Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 322.5 million, compared to 9M21.
Interest expenses increased by Ps. 489.4 million, or 40.3%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the increase in interest rates.
Interest income increased by Ps. 263.7 million, or 85.4%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.
In 9M22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,514.0 million, or 54.3%, compared to 9M21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 3,949.4 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 835.8 million and a Ps. 1,510.0 million increase in operating costs.
During 9M22, net income increased by Ps. 3,113.5 million, or 73.4%, compared to 9M21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 1,093.5 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 257.7 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to an increase in the inflation rate, from 4.8% in 9M21 to 6.2% in 9M22.
Statement of Financial Position
Total assets as of September 30, 2022 increased by Ps. 12,362.4 million as compared to September 30, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 5,506.7 million increase in cash and cash equivalents; (ii) a Ps. 4,028.0 million increase in improvements to concession assets; (iii) a Ps. 2,295.1 million increase in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iv) a Ps. 448.4 million increase in accounts receivable from customers, among others.
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022 increased by Ps. 13,340.8 million compared to September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 8,257.6 million in long-term debt securities, (ii) Ps. 3,675.8 million in dividends pending payment, (iii) Ps. 699.5 million in accounts payable and iv) Ps. 213.1 million in guaranteed deposits. This increase was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 162.5 million in bank loans and (ii) Ps. 79.8 million in derivative financial instruments, among others.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
Airport
3Q21
3Q22
Change
9M21
9M22
Change
Guadalajara
Aeronautical services
936,476
1,225,545
30.9%
2,364,802
3,296,847
39.4%
Non-aeronautical services
216,335
222,509
2.9%
588,628
644,738
9.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
281,771
499,974
77.4%
845,313
1,499,921
77.4%
Total Revenues
1,434,583
1,948,028
35.8%
3,798,742
5,441,506
43.2%
Operating income
742,786
1,068,333
43.8%
1,887,733
2,799,435
48.3%
EBITDA
839,895
1,170,722
39.4%
2,180,329
3,129,648
43.5%
Tijuana
Aeronautical services
511,009
698,222
36.6%
1,345,821
1,893,773
40.7%
Non-aeronautical services
114,533
139,450
21.8%
315,577
389,554
23.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
407,033
85,505
(79.0%)
1,221,098
256,516
(79.0%)
Total Revenues
1,032,575
923,178
(10.6%)
2,882,497
2,539,843
(11.9%)
Operating income
394,096
574,981
45.9%
1,038,859
1,559,064
50.1%
EBITDA
456,547
664,549
45.6%
1,230,993
1,807,050
46.8%
Los Cabos
Aeronautical services
540,223
654,908
21.2%
1,403,833
2,001,237
42.6%
Non-aeronautical services
257,178
271,777
5.7%
603,312
811,070
34.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
111,408
63,265
(43.2%)
334,223
189,796
(43.2%)
Total Revenues
908,809
989,951
8.9%
2,341,367
3,002,103
28.2%
Operating income
548,226
645,831
17.8%
1,367,260
2,011,990
47.2%
EBITDA
615,771
721,192
17.1%
1,561,092
2,236,706
43.3%
Puerto Vallarta
Aeronautical services
338,057
484,214
43.2%
893,818
1,662,321
86.0%
Non-aeronautical services
108,579
125,788
15.8%
284,093
399,623
40.7%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
77,817
199,303
156.1%
233,450
597,909
156.1%
Total Revenues
524,452
809,305
54.3%
1,411,361
2,659,853
88.5%
Operating income
270,060
382,370
41.6%
723,078
1,477,112
104.3%
EBITDA
313,466
430,801
37.4%
855,602
1,620,906
89.4%
Montego Bay
Aeronautical services
307,859
442,173
43.6%
691,064
1,276,788
84.8%
Non-aeronautical services
124,623
182,776
46.7%
317,675
514,116
61.8%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
14,669
17,096
16.5%
55,942
70,202
25.5%
Total Revenues
447,151
642,046
43.6%
1,064,680
1,861,107
74.8%
Operating income
173,069
392,948
127.0%
245,554
951,245
287.4%
EBITDA
291,557
491,828
68.7%
607,449
1,293,084
112.9%
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)
Airport
3Q21
3Q22
Change
9M21
9M22
Change
Guanajuato
Aeronautical services
164,660
209,488
27.2%
413,189
548,502
32.7%
Non-aeronautical services
38,165
39,735
4.1%
100,736
113,305
12.5%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
3,094
10,647
244.2%
9,281
31,941
244.2%
Total Revenues
205,919
259,869
26.2%
523,205
693,748
32.6%
Operating income
120,450
172,122
42.9%
306,508
437,932
42.9%
EBITDA
139,476
191,568
37.3%
362,832
498,264
37.3%
Hermosillo
Aeronautical services
91,901
118,428
28.9%
234,903
328,931
40.0%
Non-aeronautical services
17,851
20,047
12.3%
53,613
55,968
4.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
4,341
16,897
289.2%
13,024
50,690
289.2%
Total Revenues
114,093
155,371
36.2%
301,539
435,590
44.5%
Operating income
32,619
70,406
115.8%
102,965
198,014
92.3%
EBITDA
51,321
91,113
77.5%
160,427
262,040
63.3%
Others (1)
Aeronautical services
426,055
616,526
44.7%
1,065,181
1,618,301
51.9%
Non-aeronautical services
99,456
112,988
13.6%
257,815
309,744
20.1%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
39,014
80,056
105.2%
117,041
235,217
101.0%
Total Revenues
564,525
809,570
43.4%
1,440,038
2,163,263
50.2%
Operating income
54,564
188,146
244.8%
189,062
530,818
180.8%
EBITDA
128,777
256,452
99.1%
393,287
741,532
88.5%
Total
Aeronautical services
3,316,240
4,449,504
34.2%
8,412,610
12,626,701
50.1%
Non-aeronautical services
976,722
1,115,070
14.2%
2,521,447
3,238,120
28.4%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
939,145
972,743
3.6%
2,829,371
2,932,191
3.6%
Total Revenues
5,232,106
6,537,318
24.9%
13,763,428
18,797,013
36.6%
Operating income
2,335,870
3,495,137
49.6%
5,861,017
9,965,609
70.0%
EBITDA
2,836,810
4,018,225
41.6%
7,352,009
11,589,230
57.6%
(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30 (in thousands of pesos):
2021
2022
Change
%
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10,650,840
16,157,567
5,506,727
51.7%
Trade accounts receivable - Net
1,419,022
1,867,442
448,420
31.6%
Other current assets
1,196,699
751,617
(445,082)
(37.2%)
Total current assets
13,266,561
18,776,626
5,510,065
41.5%
Advanced payments to suppliers
879,342
2,009,155
1,129,813
128.5%
Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
2,542,454
3,707,712
1,165,258
45.8%
Improvements to concession assets - Net
14,496,214
18,524,228
4,028,014
27.8%
Airport concessions - Net
10,386,868
9,950,067
(436,801)
(4.2%)
Rights to use airport facilities - Net
1,226,755
1,153,359
(73,396)