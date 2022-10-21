U.S. markets closed

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·36 min read
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (3Q22) (tables are presented at the end of this report comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2022 to 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery and trend of these metrics). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Summary of Results 3Q22 vs. 3Q21 (and 3Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):

  • The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,425.6 million, or 32.7% (Ps. 2,261.4 million, or 64.3%, as compared to 3Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,459.2 million, or 27.6% (Ps. 2,436.6 million, or 56.5%, as compared to 3Q19).

  • Cost of services increased by Ps. 221.7 million, or 29.2% (as compared to 3Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 310.6 million, or 46.3%).

  • Income from operations increased by Ps. 917.0 million, or 35.5% (Ps. 1,495.0 million, or 74.7%, as compared to 3Q19).

  • EBITDA increased by Ps. 986.6 million, or 31.8% (Ps. 1,643.0 million, or 67.3%, as compared to 3Q19), going from Ps. 3,098.4 million in 3Q21 to Ps. 4,085.0 million in 3Q22. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) went from 71.3% in 3Q21 to 70.7% in 3Q22 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 69.5% in 3Q19).

  • Comprehensive income increased Ps. 642.0 million, or 31.9% (as compared to 3Q19, it increased Ps. 1,200.8 million, or 82.5%), from income of Ps. 2,014.7 million in 3Q21 to income of Ps. 2,656.7 million in 3Q22.

Company’s Financial Position:

During 3Q22, results were significantly better as compared to 3Q21 because of a 27.6% increase in total revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,085.0 million, an increase of 31.8% as compared to 3Q21.

In 3Q22, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow of Ps. 3,748.6 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, of Ps. 16,157.6 million (51.7% higher than the balance as of September 30, 2021). During 3Q22, the Company issued Ps. 2,757.6 million in long-term debt securities (Certificados Bursátiles) to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports and to pay our “GAP 17-2” debt securities that will mature on November 3. Additionally, Ps. 924.3 million in share repurchases were made during the 3Q22.

Passenger Traffic

During 3Q22, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 2,885.8 thousand passengers, an increase of 24.6%, compared to 3Q21 (as compared to 3Q19, total passengers increased by 2,750.4 thousand passengers, or 23.2%).

During 3Q22, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

Volaris

Guadalajara

Toluca

July 1, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

Puerto Vallarta

Toluca

July 1, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

Los Cabos

Toluca

July 1, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

Tijuana

Toluca

July 1, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

Tijuana

Puerto Escondido

July 1, 2022

2 weekly

Aeromexico

Guadalajara

Felipe Angeles

August 15, 2022

3 weekly

Volaris

Mexicali

Felipe Angeles

August 15, 2022

7 weekly

Aeromar

Aguascalientes

Mexico City

September 5, 2022

7 weekly

Calafia

La Paz

Puerto Peñasco

September 5, 2022

2 weekly

Calafia

La Paz

Chihuahua

September 6, 2022

3 weekly

Volaris

Guadalajara

Felipe Angeles

September 15, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

La Paz

Felipe Angeles

September 15, 2022

3 weekly

Volaris

Puerto Vallarta

Felipe Angeles

September 15, 2022

7 weekly

Volaris

Los Cabos

Felipe Angeles

September 16, 2022

4 weekly

Aeromexico

Morelia

Mexico City

September 19, 2022

14 weekly

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

Iberojet

Los Cabos

Madrid

July 18, 2022

1 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

3Q21

3Q22

Change

9M21

9M22

Change

Guadalajara

2,246.8

2,935.3

30.6%

5,998.2

7,969.4

32.9%

Tijuana *

1,837.2

2,151.2

17.1%

5,021.2

5,973.1

19.0%

Los Cabos

558.0

725.5

30.0%

1,445.4

1,869.8

29.4%

Puerto Vallarta

540.6

753.4

39.4%

1,294.2

1,944.0

50.2%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

0.0%

0.0

0.0

N/A

Guanajuato

401.8

491.5

22.3%

1,082.7

1,300.7

20.1%

Hermosillo

389.8

479.0

22.9%

1,008.3

1,343.6

33.2%

Kingston

0.3

0.5

96.2%

1.0

1.0

1.5%

Mexicali

300.9

327.8

8.9%

764.1

918.7

20.2%

Morelia

138.4

160.8

16.2%

394.1

474.3

20.4%

La Paz

237.2

274.0

15.5%

634.9

786.7

23.9%

Aguascalientes

162.3

171.2

5.5%

404.7

524.8

29.7%

Los Mochis

89.4

103.4

15.7%

252.0

307.5

22.0%

Manzanillo

20.8

25.5

22.6%

61.0

74.0

21.2%

Total

6,923.6

8,599.2

24.2%

18,361.9

23,487.5

27.9%

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

3Q21

3Q22

Change

9M21

9M22

Change

Guadalajara

1,098.9

1,165.2

6.0%

2,643.2

3,232.8

22.3%

Tijuana *

738.5

1,113.5

50.8%

1,901.1

3,063.3

61.1%

Los Cabos

944.3

1,001.1

6.0%

2,462.1

3,310.5

34.5%

Puerto Vallarta

529.7

653.0

23.3%

1,457.9

2,587.6

77.5%

Montego Bay

799.6

1,136.8

42.2%

1,761.0

3,225.8

83.2%

Guanajuato

198.5

210.5

6.0%

447.3

567.7

26.9%

Hermosillo

30.7

20.1

(34.8%)

76.6

58.5

(23.6%)

Kingston

266.2

498.3

87.2%

565.0

1,128.4

99.7%

Mexicali

1.8

1.7

(4.2%)

3.6

4.6

28.1%

Morelia

116.1

130.7

12.6%

292.9

364.2

24.3%

La Paz

5.4

5.4

(0.6%)

13.7

19.2

39.9%

Aguascalientes

63.4

65.2

2.9%

152.0

170.2

12.0%

Los Mochis

3.1

2.1

(32.8%)

7.1

5.8

(18.0%)

Manzanillo

8.2

11.1

35.0%

29.7

52.3

76.1%

Total

4,804.5

6,014.7

25.2%

11,813.1

17,790.9

50.6%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

3Q21

3Q22

Change

9M21

9M22

Change

Guadalajara

3,345.7

4,100.5

22.6%

8,641.5

11,202.2

29.6%

Tijuana *

2,575.7

3,264.7

26.7%

6,922.3

9,036.4

30.5%

Los Cabos

1,502.3

1,726.5

14.9%

3,907.5

5,180.3

32.6%

Puerto Vallarta

1,070.3

1,406.4

31.4%

2,752.1

4,531.7

64.7%

Montego Bay

799.6

1,136.8

42.2%

1,761.0

3,225.8

83.2%

Guanajuato

600.3

702.0

16.9%

1,530.0

1,868.4

22.1%

Hermosillo

420.6

499.1

18.7%

1,084.9

1,402.1

29.2%

Kingston

266.4

498.9

87.2%

565.9

1,129.4

99.6%

Mexicali

302.7

329.5

8.8%

767.8

923.3

20.3%

Morelia

254.5

291.5

14.6%

687.0

838.5

22.1%

La Paz

242.6

279.4

15.2%

648.6

805.9

24.3%

Aguascalientes

225.7

236.4

4.7%

556.7

695.0

24.8%

Los Mochis

92.5

105.5

14.0%

259.1

313.3

20.9%

Manzanillo

29.0

36.6

26.1%

90.7

126.3

39.2%

Total

11,728.1

14,613.9

24.6%

30,175.0

41,278.4

36.8%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport

3Q21

3Q22

Change

9M21

9M22

Change

Tijuana

725.5

1,103.9

52.1%

1,878.2

3,038.5

61.8%


Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

 

 3Q21 

 3Q22 

 Change 

Revenues

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

3,316,240

4,449,504

34.2%

Non-aeronautical services

1,037,416

1,329,793

28.2%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

939,145

972,743

3.6%

Total revenues

5,292,801

6,752,040

27.6%

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

Costs of services:

759,323

980,978

29.2%

Employee costs

276,236

357,283

29.3%

Maintenance

136,477

147,757

8.3%

Safety, security & insurance

124,716

146,102

17.1%

Utilities

111,739

136,726

22.4%

Other operating expenses

110,155

193,110

75.3%

 

 

 

 

Technical assistance fees

146,706

189,598

29.2%

Concession taxes

353,984

525,291

48.4%

Depreciation and amortization

518,005

587,686

13.5%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

939,145

972,743

3.6%

Other (income)

(4,735)

(1,610)

(66.0%)

Total operating costs

2,712,428

3,254,686

20.0%

Income from operations

2,580,373

3,497,354

35.5%

Financial Result

(214,047)

(227,340)

6.2%

Income before income taxes 

2,366,325

3,270,014

38.2%

Income taxes

(586,599)

(607,303)

3.5%

Net income 

1,779,726

2,662,711

49.6%

Currency translation effect

60,978

(7,235)

(111.9%)

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

164,213

1,152

(99.3%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

9,777

106

(98.9%)

Comprehensive income 

2,014,694

2,656,734

31.9%

Non-controlling interest

(45,769)

(58,841)

28.6%

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

1,968,925

2,597,893

31.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 3Q21 

 3Q22 

Change

EBITDA

3,098,378

4,085,040

31.8%

Comprehensive income

2,014,694

2,656,734

31.9%

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

3.8742

5.2245

34.9%

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

1.9260

2.5973

34.9%

 

 

 

 

Operating income margin

48.8%

51.8%

6.2%

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

59.3%

60.5%

2.1%

EBITDA margin

58.5%

60.5%

3.4%

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

71.3%

70.7%

(0.8%)

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

32.1%

28.9%

(9.8%)

Cost of services / total revenues  (excluding IFRIC-12)

17.4%

17.0%

(2.7%)

 

 

 

 

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 3Q22 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and for 3Q21 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.1150 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.2403 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was used.

Revenues (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,133.3 million, or 34.2%.

  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 292.4 million, or 28.2%.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6%.

  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 1,459.2 million, or 27.6%.

  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 857.1 million or 30.0% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the 21.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 134.3 million, or 43.6%, compared to 3Q21. This was mainly due to the 42.2% increase in passenger traffic. During 3Q22, there was a 1.2% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.0092 in 3Q21 to Ps. 20.2403 in 3Q22.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 141.9 million, or 91.2% compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an 87.2% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 218.6 million, or 25.2%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 109.9 million, or 18.3%. Mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 92.5 million, or 18.1%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 103.0 million, or 44.5%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 5.7 million, or 15.7%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 58.2 million, or 46.7%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.8 million, or 50.0%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 15.6 million, or 34.1%, compared to 3Q21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 0.7 million, or 30.1%.

 

3Q21

3Q22

Change

Businesses operated by third parties:

 

 

 

Duty-free

153,166

194,142

26.8%

Food and beverage

163,585

203,903

24.6%

Retail

119,901

154,788

29.1%

Car rentals

112,400

136,692

21.6%

Leasing of space

65,596

82,646

26.0%

Time shares

54,657

59,598

9.0%

Ground transportation

36,733

41,213

12.2%

Communications and financial services

22,325

27,200

21.8%

Other commercial revenues

24,357

29,440

20.9%

Total

752,719

929,623

23.5%

 

 

 

 

Businesses operated directly by us:

 

 

 

Car parking

106,057

142,543

34.4%

VIP lounges

60,774

94,392

55.3%

Advertising

11,813

20,344

72.2%

Convenience stores

59,391

86,073

44.9%

Total

238,034

343,353

44.2%

Recovery of costs

46,662

56,815

21.8%

Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 

1,037,415

1,329,793

28.2%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6%, compared to 3Q21. The change was composed primarily of:

  1. The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 31.2 million, or 3.4%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

  2. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 2.4 million, or 16.5%. During 3Q22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 542.3 million, or 20.0%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 214.2 million, or 42.8%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 221.7 million, or 29.2%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 69.7 million, or 13.5%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 33.6 million, or 3.6% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 508.7 million, or 28.7%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:
  
Mexican Airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 370.4 million, or 16.5%, compared to 3Q21, primarily due to a Ps. 187.9 million, or 31.8%, increase in cost of services, a combined Ps. 90.1 million, or 27.5%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 63.3 million, or 15.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 31.2 million, or 3.4%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 339.3 million or 25.8%).

The change in the cost of services during 3Q22 was mainly due to:

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 78.3 million, or 34.3%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.

  • Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 16.2 million, or 17.9%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of operational areas.

  • Utility costs increased Ps. 11.2 million, or 14.8%, compared with 3Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, fuels and the increase in the cost of water.

  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 79.6 million, or 95.1%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 71.6 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores due to the increase in sales of these business lines, FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 61.0 million, or 22.2%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 27.6 million, or 55.4%, increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.1 million, or 20.9%, increase in the cost of services, a Ps. 5.8 million, or 4.9%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 2.4 million, or 16.5%, increase in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 110.8 million, or 56.1%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to a Ps. 96.5 million, or 78.5%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 13.7 million, or 19.0%, increase in the cost of services.

Operating margin went from 48.8% in 3Q21 to 51.8% in 3Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 59.3% in 3Q21 to 60.5% in 3Q22. Operating income increased Ps. 917.0 million, or 35.5%, compared to 3Q21.

EBITDA margin went from 58.5% in 3Q21 to 60.5% in 3Q22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 71.3% in 3Q21 to 70.7% in 3Q22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 986.7 million, or 31.8%, compared to 3Q21.

Financial cost increased by Ps. 13.3 million, or 6.2%, from a net expense of Ps. 214.0 million in 3Q21 to a net expense of Ps. 227.3 million in 3Q22. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 87.6 million in 3Q21 to income of Ps. 208.1 million in 3Q22. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 120.5 million. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 68.2 million, compared to 3Q21.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 236.3 million, or 58.5%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the increase in interest rates.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 102.5 million, or 100.4%, compared to 3Q21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 3Q22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 642.0 million, or 31.9%, compared to 3Q21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 903.7 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 20.7 million, a Ps. 68.2 million decrease in currency translation effect income and a Ps. 163.1 million decrease in cash flow hedges.

During 3Q22, net income increased by Ps. 883.0 million, or 49.6%, compared to 3Q21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 161.9 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 141.2 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due an increase in the inflation rate, from 1.5% in 3Q21 to 2.2% in 3Q22.

Consolidated Results for the Nine Months of 2022 (in thousands of pesos):

 

 9M21 

 9M22 

 Change 

Revenues

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

8,412,610

12,626,702

50.1%

Non-aeronautical services

2,584,554

3,815,830

47.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

2,829,371

2,932,191

3.6%

Total revenues

13,826,535

19,374,723

40.1%

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

 

Costs of services:

2,107,665

2,634,969

25.0%

Employee costs

809,698

996,556

23.1%

Maintenance

339,953

434,004

27.7%

Safety, security & insurance

373,147

408,919

9.6%

Utilities

284,503

352,376

23.9%

Other operating expenses

300,364

443,114

47.5%

 

 

 

 

Technical assistance fees

370,504

553,970

49.5%

Concession taxes

871,641

1,398,515

60.4%

Depreciation and amortization

1,531,129

1,715,333

12.0%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

2,829,371

2,932,191

3.6%

Other (income)

(5,372)

(20,082)

273.8%

Total operating costs

7,704,938

9,214,895

19.6%

Income from operations

6,121,597

10,159,828

66.0%

Financial Result

(699,551)

(788,404)

12.7%

Income before income taxes 

5,422,049

9,371,424

72.8%

Income taxes

(1,180,768)

(2,016,627)

70.8%

Net income 

4,241,281

7,354,797

73.4%

Currency translation effect

(24,246)

(346,786)

1330.3%

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

404,240

138,539

(65.7%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

11,614

311

97.3%

Comprehensive income 

4,632,889

7,146,861

54.3%

Non-controlling interest

(45,120)

(129,498)

187.0%

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

4,587,769

7,017,363

53.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 9M21 

 9M22 

Change

EBITDA

7,652,727

11,875,161

55.2%

Comprehensive income

4,632,889

7,146,861

54.3%

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

8.9090

14.0545

57.8%

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

4.4290

6.9871

57.8%

 

 

 

 

Operating income margin

44.3%

52.4%

18.4%

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

55.7%

61.8%

11.0%

EBITDA margin

55.3%

61.3%

10.7%

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

69.6%

72.2%

3.8%

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

35.7%

28.7%

(19.5%)

Cost of services / total revenues  (excluding IFRIC-12)

19.2%

16.0%

(16.4%)

 

 

 

 

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for period ended September 30, 2022 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of that date and for the period ended September 30, 2021 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of that date. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.1150 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average exchange rate of Ps. 20.2682 per U.S. dollar for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was used.

Revenues (9M22 vs. 9M21)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 4,214.1 million, or 50.1%.

  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,231.3 million, or 47.6%.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6%.

  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 5,548.2 million, or 40.1%.

  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 3,287.6 million or 44.6% compared to 9M21, mainly due to the 32.6% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates as a result of inflation.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 585.7 million, or 84.8%, compared to 9M21. This was mainly due to the 83.2% increase in passenger traffic.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 340.8 million, or 95.9% compared to 9M21, mainly due to a 99.6% increase in passenger traffic.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 981.7 million, or 45.5%, compared to 9M21. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 602.5 million, or 40.5%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, retail, car rentals, duty-free stores, time shares and other revenues, which jointly increased by Ps. 539.1 million, or 44.9%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 361.6 million, or 63.9%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 17.6 million, or 16.5%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 196.4 million, or 61.8%, compared to 9M21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 9.6 million, or 60.7%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 53.1 million, or 49.5%, compared to 9M21. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased US$ 2.6 million, or 48.5%.

 

9M21

9M22

Change

Businesses operated by third parties:

 

 

 

Duty-free

375,606

535,938

42.7%

Food and beverage

367,414

577,652

57.2%

Retail

285,563

451,440

58.1%

Car rentals

288,053

398,902

38.5%

Leasing of space

175,840

225,799

28.4%

Time shares

134,677

178,968

32.9%

Ground transportation

97,805

126,464

29.3%

Communications and financial services

61,200

78,151

27.7%

Other commercial revenues

82,678

125,793

52.1%

Total

1,868,836

2,699,108

44.4%

 

 

 

 

Businesses operated directly by us:

 

 

 

Car parking

273,322

394,652

44.4%

VIP lounges

145,184

269,458

85.6%

Advertising

33,669

57,585

71.0%

Convenience stores

128,436

229,063

78.3%

Total

580,611

950,758

63.8%

Recovery of costs

135,107

165,964

22.8%

Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 

2,584,554

3,815,830

47.6%

 

 

 

 

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets2
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC12) increased by Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6%, compared to 9M21. The change was composed primarily of:

  1. The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 88.6 million, or 3.2%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

  1. Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport increased Ps. 14.3 million, or 25.5%. During 9M22, no improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,510.0 million, or 19.6%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a combined Ps. 710.3 million, or 57.2%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 527.3 million, or 25.0%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 184.2 million, or 12.0%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 102.8 million, or 3.6% increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 1,407.1 million, or 28.9%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:

Mexican Airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,064.4 million, or 16.6%, compared to 9M21, primarily due to a combined Ps. 372.3 million, or 44.4%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 429.1 million, or 26.2%, increase in cost of services, a Ps. 178.0 million, or 15.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization, and a Ps. 88.6 million, or 3.2%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 975.8 million or 26.8%).

The change in the cost of services during 9M22 was mainly due to:

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 174.5 million, or 26.2%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.

  • Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 66.0 million, or 23.7%, compared to 9M21.

  • Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 33.3 million, or 12.5%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff.

  • Utility costs increased Ps. 23.1 million, or 12.5%, compared with 3Q21, primarily because of the increase in the consumption of electricity due to the opening of new operational areas, fuels and the increase in the cost of water.

  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 132.2 million or 54.1%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 119.9 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, professional fees, the allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 167.1 million, or 20.4%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a Ps. 95.8 million, or 79.8%, increase in concession taxes and a Ps. 61.7 million, or 21.9%, increase in the cost of services.

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 278.4 million, or 58.5%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to a Ps. 242.2 million, or 86.1%, increase in concession taxes, and a Ps. 36.4 million, or 19.6%, increase in the cost of services.

Operating margin went from 44.3% in 9M21 to 52.4% in 9M22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 55.7% in 9M21 to 61.8% in 9M22. Operating income increased Ps. 4,038.2 million, or 66.0%, compared to 9M21.

EBITDA margin went from 55.3% in 9M21 to 61.3% in 9M22. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 69.6% in 9M21 to 72.2% in 9M22. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 4,222.4 million, or 55.2%, compared to 9M21.

Financial cost increased by Ps. 88.9 million, or 12.7%, from a net expense of Ps. 699.5 million in 9M21 to a net expense of Ps. 788.4 million in 9M22. This change was mainly the result of:

  • Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 205.2 million in 9M21 to income of Ps. 342.0 million in 9M22. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 136.8 million. Currency translation effect expense increased Ps. 322.5 million, compared to 9M21.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 489.4 million, or 40.3%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the increase in interest rates.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 263.7 million, or 85.4%, compared to 9M21, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 9M22, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,514.0 million, or 54.3%, compared to 9M21. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 3,949.4 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the increase in passenger traffic. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 835.8 million and a Ps. 1,510.0 million increase in operating costs.

During 9M22, net income increased by Ps. 3,113.5 million, or 73.4%, compared to 9M21. Income taxes increased by Ps. 1,093.5 million and were partially offset by a Ps. 257.7 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to an increase in the inflation rate, from 4.8% in 9M21 to 6.2% in 9M22.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 increased by Ps. 12,362.4 million as compared to September 30, 2021, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 5,506.7 million increase in cash and cash equivalents; (ii) a Ps. 4,028.0 million increase in improvements to concession assets; (iii) a Ps. 2,295.1 million increase in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iv) a Ps. 448.4 million increase in accounts receivable from customers, among others.
        
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022 increased by Ps. 13,340.8 million compared to September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 8,257.6 million in long-term debt securities, (ii) Ps. 3,675.8 million in dividends pending payment, (iii) Ps. 699.5 million in accounts payable and iv) Ps. 213.1 million in guaranteed deposits. This increase was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 162.5 million in bank loans and (ii) Ps. 79.8 million in derivative financial instruments, among others.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport

 3Q21 

 3Q22 

Change

 9M21 

 9M22 

Change

Guadalajara

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

936,476

1,225,545

30.9%

2,364,802

3,296,847

39.4%

Non-aeronautical services

216,335

222,509

2.9%

588,628

644,738

9.5%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

281,771

499,974

77.4%

845,313

1,499,921

77.4%

Total Revenues

1,434,583

1,948,028

35.8%

       3,798,742

        5,441,506

43.2%

Operating income

742,786

1,068,333

43.8%

1,887,733

2,799,435

48.3%

EBITDA

839,895

1,170,722

39.4%

       2,180,329

        3,129,648

43.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tijuana

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

511,009

698,222

36.6%

1,345,821

1,893,773

40.7%

Non-aeronautical services

114,533

139,450

21.8%

315,577

389,554

23.4%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

407,033

85,505

(79.0%)

1,221,098

256,516

(79.0%)

Total Revenues

1,032,575

923,178

(10.6%)

       2,882,497

        2,539,843

(11.9%)

Operating income

394,096

574,981

45.9%

1,038,859

1,559,064

50.1%

EBITDA

456,547

664,549

45.6%

       1,230,993

        1,807,050

46.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Los Cabos

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

540,223

654,908

21.2%

1,403,833

2,001,237

42.6%

Non-aeronautical services

257,178

271,777

5.7%

603,312

811,070

34.4%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

111,408

63,265

(43.2%)

334,223

189,796

(43.2%)

Total Revenues

908,809

989,951

8.9%

       2,341,367

        3,002,103

28.2%

Operating income

548,226

645,831

17.8%

1,367,260

2,011,990

47.2%

EBITDA

615,771

721,192

17.1%

       1,561,092

        2,236,706

43.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Puerto Vallarta

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

338,057

484,214

43.2%

893,818

1,662,321

86.0%

Non-aeronautical services

108,579

125,788

15.8%

284,093

399,623

40.7%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

77,817

199,303

156.1%

233,450

597,909

156.1%

Total Revenues

524,452

809,305

54.3%

       1,411,361

        2,659,853

88.5%

Operating income

270,060

382,370

41.6%

723,078

1,477,112

104.3%

EBITDA

313,466

430,801

37.4%

          855,602

        1,620,906

89.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Montego Bay

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

307,859

442,173

43.6%

691,064

1,276,788

84.8%

Non-aeronautical services

124,623

182,776

46.7%

317,675

514,116

61.8%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

14,669

17,096

16.5%

         55,942

70,202

25.5%

Total Revenues

447,151

642,046

43.6%

       1,064,680

        1,861,107

74.8%

Operating income

173,069

392,948

127.0%

245,554

951,245

287.4%

EBITDA

291,557

491,828

68.7%

          607,449

        1,293,084

112.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)

Airport

 3Q21 

 3Q22 

Change

 9M21 

 9M22 

Change

Guanajuato

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

164,660

209,488

27.2%

413,189

548,502

32.7%

Non-aeronautical services

38,165

39,735

4.1%

100,736

113,305

12.5%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

3,094

10,647

244.2%

          9,281

31,941

244.2%

Total Revenues

205,919

259,869

26.2%

          523,205

            693,748

32.6%

Operating income

120,450

172,122

42.9%

306,508

437,932

42.9%

EBITDA

139,476

191,568

37.3%

          362,832

            498,264

37.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hermosillo

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

91,901

118,428

28.9%

234,903

328,931

40.0%

Non-aeronautical services

17,851

20,047

12.3%

       53,613

55,968

4.4%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

4,341

16,897

289.2%

       13,024

50,690

289.2%

Total Revenues

114,093

155,371

36.2%

          301,539

            435,590

44.5%

Operating income

32,619

70,406

115.8%

102,965

198,014

92.3%

EBITDA

51,321

91,113

77.5%

          160,427

            262,040

63.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Others (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

426,055

616,526

44.7%

1,065,181

1,618,301

51.9%

Non-aeronautical services

99,456

112,988

13.6%

257,815

309,744

20.1%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

39,014

80,056

105.2%

117,041

235,217

101.0%

Total Revenues

564,525

809,570

43.4%

       1,440,038

        2,163,263

50.2%

Operating income

54,564

188,146

244.8%

189,062

530,818

180.8%

EBITDA

128,777

256,452

99.1%

          393,287

            741,532

88.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aeronautical services

3,316,240

4,449,504

34.2%

8,412,610

12,626,701

50.1%

Non-aeronautical services

976,722

1,115,070

14.2%

2,521,447

3,238,120

28.4%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

939,145

972,743

3.6%

2,829,371

2,932,191

3.6%

Total Revenues

5,232,106

6,537,318

24.9%

     13,763,428

      18,797,013

36.6%

Operating income

2,335,870

3,495,137

49.6%

5,861,017

9,965,609

70.0%

EBITDA

2,836,810

4,018,225

41.6%

       7,352,009

      11,589,230

57.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.

Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30 (in thousands of pesos):

 

2021

2022

Change 

%

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

10,650,840

16,157,567

5,506,727

51.7%

Trade accounts receivable - Net

1,419,022

1,867,442

448,420

31.6%

Other current assets

1,196,699

751,617

(445,082)

(37.2%)

Total current assets

13,266,561

18,776,626

5,510,065

41.5%

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced payments to suppliers

879,342

2,009,155

1,129,813

128.5%

Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net

2,542,454

3,707,712

1,165,258

45.8%

Improvements to concession assets - Net

14,496,214

18,524,228

4,028,014

27.8%

Airport concessions - Net

10,386,868

9,950,067

(436,801)

(4.2%)

Rights to use airport facilities - Net

1,226,755

1,153,359

(73,396)

