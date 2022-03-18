U.S. markets closed

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Informs Debt Refinancing for US$ 191.0 Million

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·4 min read
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac&#xed;fico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced the successful refinancing of its bank debt for US$ 191.0 million, due in January and February 2024.

With this refinancing, the Company extended the current debt for two additional years, with its new maturity in January and March 2026, which provides more certainty with regards to the use of its financial resources for the following years. The refinancing was obtained from the same two Banking Institutions that originally granted these loans. The financing terms were the following:

  • On March 18, the Company signed a credit refinancing with BBVA México, Sociedad Anónima, Institución De Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero, due in February 2024, for US$ 95.5 million. The new loan has a 48-month term from the date of its disbursement, which will take place on March 31, 2022; interest will be payable monthly at a fixed annual rate of 2.45%, structuring fee of 20 basis points and principal payment will be payable at the due date.

  • On March 14, the Company signed a credit refinancing for US$ 95.5 million with Scotiabank Inverlat, S.A., due in January 2024. The new loan has a 46-month term from the date of its disbursement, which will take place in March 22, 2022; interest will be payable monthly at an annual fixed rate of 2.64%, structuring fee of 5 basis points and principal payment will be payable at the due date.

Company Description:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext. 20294



