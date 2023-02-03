U.S. markets closed

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in January 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 33.1% Compared to 2022

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·5 min read
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.

For January 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 30.0%, compared to the same period of 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Guadalajara, and Tijuana presented an increase in passenger traffic of 46.5%, 39.2%, 31.7%, and 20.1% respectively, compared to January 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increase by 67.6% and Kingston 59.6%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Airport

Jan-22

Jan-23

% Change

 

 

Guadalajara

737.5

991.1

34.4

%

 

 

Tijuana*

592.8

713.6

20.4

%

 

 

Puerto Vallarta

162.2

226.2

39.5

%

 

 

Los Cabos

170.5

229.8

34.8

%

 

 

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

0.0

%

 

 

Guanajuato

128.5

180.4

40.4

%

 

 

Hermosillo

122.5

157.4

28.4

%

 

 

Kingston

0.1

0.0

(30.2

%)

 

 

Morelia

51.4

67.3

30.8

%

 

 

Mexicali

99.5

123.4

24.0

%

 

 

La Paz

74.7

77.8

4.1

%

 

 

Aguascalientes

50.3

54.4

8.1

%

 

 

Los Mochis

30.9

32.2

4.3

%

 

 

Manzanillo

7.8

9.1

17.3

%

 

 

Total

2,228.6

2,862.6

28.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Airport

Jan-22

Jan-23

% Change

 

 

Guadalajara

361.7

456.8

26.3

%

 

 

Tijuana*

328.6

393.4

19.7

%

 

 

Puerto Vallarta

306.8

460.9

50.3

%

 

 

Los Cabos

318.8

451.4

41.6

%

 

 

Montego Bay

267.6

448.4

67.6

%

 

 

Guanajuato

67.8

77.9

14.9

%

 

 

Hermosillo

6.7

6.6

(2.1

%)

 

 

Kingston

91.5

146.0

59.7

%

 

 

Morelia

44.3

56.8

28.1

%

 

 

Mexicali

0.3

0.5

50.2

%

 

 

La Paz

2.3

1.2

(50.0

%)

 

 

Aguascalientes

18.8

22.9

22.0

%

 

 

Los Mochis

0.6

0.6

1.0

%

 

 

Manzanillo

8.8

9.4

7.6

%

 

 

Total

1,824.6

2,532.8

38.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Airport

Jan-22

Jan-23

% Change

 

 

Guadalajara

1,099.2

1,447.9

31.7

%

 

 

Tijuana*

921.4

1,107.0

20.1

%

 

 

Puerto Vallarta

468.9

687.1

46.5

%

 

 

Los Cabos

489.2

681.2

39.2

%

 

 

Montego Bay

267.6

448.4

67.6

%

 

 

Guanajuato

196.2

258.3

31.6

%

 

 

Hermosillo

129.3

164.0

26.8

%

 

 

Kingston

91.5

146.1

59.6

%

 

 

Morelia

95.7

124.1

29.6

%

 

 

Mexicali

99.8

123.8

24.1

%

 

 

La Paz

77.0

78.9

2.4

%

 

 

Aguascalientes

69.1

77.3

11.9

%

 

 

Los Mochis

31.5

32.9

4.3

%

 

 

Manzanillo

16.6

18.6

12.1

%

 

 

Total

4,053.2

5,395.5

33.1

%

 

 

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CBX users (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

Airport

Jan-22

Jan-23

% Change

 

 

Tijuana

327.0

391.0

19.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during January 2023 increased by 15.3%, compared to January 2022; load factors for the month went from 68.7% in January 2022 to 79.2% in January 2023.

  • New routes:

    • Guadalajara – Monterrey: Aeromexico

    • Puerto Vallarta – Indianapolis: Sun Country

    • Puerto Vallarta – Abbotsford: Flair Airlines

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer
Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294



