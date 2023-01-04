Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 18.6% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 18.8% Compared to 2021)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of December 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For December 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 22.2%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 35.1%, 31.4%, 28.9% and 15.3% respectively, compared to December 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Guadalajara 911.7 1,105.4 21.3 % 10,495.8 11,155.3 6.3 % Tijuana* 519.0 719.6 38.6 % 5,979.7 8,102.9 35.5 % Los Cabos 161.5 248.3 53.8 % 1,915.7 2,577.8 34.6 % Puerto Vallarta 166.2 251.0 51.0 % 1,839.3 2,654.5 44.3 % Montego Bay 0.9 0.0 (100.0 %) 9.2 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 182.3 189.9 4.2 % 2,056.9 1,828.7 (11.1 %) Hermosillo 159.7 176.4 10.5 % 1,803.8 1,867.2 3.5 % Kingston 1.5 0.0 (99.0 %) 3.2 1.4 (57.1 %) Mexicali 110.4 134.5 21.8 % 1,191.9 1,292.5 8.4 % Morelia 51.9 74.1 42.8 % 478.8 673.2 40.6 % La Paz 88.7 91.3 2.9 % 995.4 1,053.9 5.9 % Aguascalientes 57.0 59.7 4.8 % 635.2 694.8 9.4 % Los Mochis 33.8 34.6 2.5 % 384.4 416.6 8.4 % Manzanillo 8.7 8.3 (4.9 %) 95.3 97.9 2.7 % Total 2,453.2 3,093.1 26.1 % 27,884.8 32,416.7 16.3 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Dec-19 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Guadalajara 427.5 438.4 2.5 % 4,350.5 4,451.3 2.3 % Tijuana* 333.4 431.7 29.5 % 2,946.1 4,221.7 43.3 % Los Cabos 361.7 439.1 21.4 % 3,693.4 4,441.5 20.3 % Puerto Vallarta 353.5 418.9 18.5 % 3,212.5 3,554.2 10.6 % Montego Bay 448.5 437.2 (2.5 %) 4,698.4 4,356.1 (7.3 %) Guanajuato 69.5 74.3 6.9 % 698.9 774.5 10.8 % Hermosillo 6.9 6.7 (1.8 %) 70.2 78.1 11.2 % Kingston 172.7 159.8 (7.5 %) 405.5 1,560.7 284.9 % Mexicali 0.7 0.5 (22.1 %) 6.9 6.3 (8.3 %) Morelia 42.8 48.7 13.8 % 418.9 499.6 19.2 % La Paz 0.9 2.4 163.2 % 12.8 25.8 102.1 % Aguascalientes 22.0 22.4 1.6 % 223.2 234.5 5.1 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 (7.0 %) 6.9 7.4 6.3 % Manzanillo 10.2 7.7 (25.0 %) 79.4 67.9 (14.5 %) Total 2,250.7 2,488.1 10.5 % 20,823.8 24,279.6 16.6 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Dec-19 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,339.1 1,543.8 15.3 % 14,846.3 15,606.6 5.1 % Tijuana* 852.5 1,151.4 35.1 % 8,925.9 12,324.6 38.1 % Los Cabos 523.2 687.4 31.4 % 5,609.1 7,019.3 25.1 % Puerto Vallarta 519.7 669.9 28.9 % 5,051.9 6,208.7 22.9 % Montego Bay 449.4 437.2 (2.7 %) 4,707.7 4,356.1 (7.5 %) Guanajuato 251.8 264.2 4.9 % 2,755.8 2,603.2 (5.5 %) Hermosillo 166.5 183.2 10.0 % 1,874.1 1,945.4 3.8 % Kingston 174.2 159.8 (8.3 %) 408.7 1,562.1 282.2 % Mexicali 111.1 135.0 21.5 % 1,198.8 1,298.8 8.3 % Morelia 94.7 122.8 29.7 % 897.8 1,172.7 30.6 % La Paz 89.6 93.6 4.5 % 1,008.1 1,079.7 7.1 % Aguascalientes 79.0 82.1 3.9 % 858.4 929.3 8.3 % Los Mochis 34.3 35.1 2.3 % 391.3 424.0 8.4 % Manzanillo 18.9 15.9 (15.7 %) 174.7 165.8 (5.1 %) Total 4,704.0 5,581.2 18.6 % 48,708.5 56,696.3 16.4 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Tijuana 328.4 428.1 30.4 % 2,897.9 4,186.5 44.5 %

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-21 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 21 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Guadalajara 901.3 1,105.4 22.6 % 8,540.2 11,155.3 30.6 % Tijuana* 643.5 719.6 11.8 % 6,891.3 8,102.9 17.6 % Los Cabos 197.8 248.3 25.6 % 2,020.4 2,577.8 27.6 % Puerto Vallarta 199.2 251.0 26.0 % 1,848.5 2,654.5 43.6 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 146.2 189.9 29.9 % 1,487.1 1,828.7 23.0 % Hermosillo 155.9 176.4 13.2 % 1,457.9 1,867.2 28.1 % Kingston 0.1 0.0 (78.9 %) 1.2 1.4 15.3 % Mexicali 117.7 134.5 14.2 % 1,088.4 1,292.5 18.8 % Morelia 56.7 74.1 30.6 % 541.0 673.2 24.4 % La Paz 93.5 91.3 (2.4 %) 901.6 1,053.9 16.9 % Aguascalientes 66.8 59.7 (10.7 %) 582.8 694.8 19.2 % Los Mochis 39.2 34.6 (11.7 %) 358.3 416.6 16.3 % Manzanillo 10.0 8.3 (17.3 %) 86.8 97.9 12.8 % Total 2,628.0 3,093.1 17.7 % 25,805.4 32,416.7 25.6 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-21 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 21 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Guadalajara 374.7 438.4 17.0 % 3,702.7 4,451.3 20.2 % Tijuana* 370.2 431.7 16.6 % 2,786.6 4,221.7 51.5 % Los Cabos 384.2 439.1 14.3 % 3,529.2 4,441.5 25.8 % Puerto Vallarta 337.4 418.9 24.2 % 2,271.5 3,554.2 56.5 % Montego Bay 341.1 437.2 28.2 % 2,581.8 4,356.1 68.7 % Guanajuato 69.5 74.3 6.9 % 631.9 774.5 22.6 % Hermosillo 7.6 6.7 (11.7 %) 102.1 78.1 (23.5 %) Kingston 108.6 159.8 47.2 % 829.3 1,560.7 88.2 % Mexicali 0.7 0.5 (28.6 %) 5.6 6.3 12.9 % Morelia 42.5 48.7 14.5 % 406.1 499.6 23.0 % La Paz 1.8 2.4 34.7 % 18.3 25.8 41.1 % Aguascalientes 21.6 22.4 3.7 % 210.6 234.5 11.4 % Los Mochis 0.7 0.5 (30.2 %) 9.4 7.4 (21.7 %) Manzanillo 8.2 7.7 (6.7 %) 46.5 67.9 45.9 % Total 2,068.7 2,488.1 20.3 % 17,131.5 24,279.6 41.7 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Dec-21 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 21 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,275.9 1,543.8 21.0 % 12,243.0 15,606.6 27.5 % Tijuana* 1,013.8 1,151.4 13.6 % 9,677.9 12,324.6 27.3 % Los Cabos 582.0 687.4 18.1 % 5,549.6 7,019.3 26.5 % Puerto Vallarta 536.5 669.9 24.9 % 4,120.0 6,208.7 50.7 % Montego Bay 341.1 437.2 28.2 % 2,581.8 4,356.1 68.7 % Guanajuato 215.7 264.2 22.5 % 2,119.0 2,603.2 22.9 % Hermosillo 163.5 183.2 12.0 % 1,559.9 1,945.4 24.7 % Kingston 108.6 159.8 47.1 % 830.5 1,562.1 88.1 % Mexicali 118.5 135.0 14.0 % 1,094.0 1,298.8 18.7 % Morelia 99.3 122.8 23.7 % 947.1 1,172.7 23.8 % La Paz 95.2 93.6 (1.7 %) 919.8 1,079.7 17.4 % Aguascalientes 88.4 82.1 (7.1 %) 793.4 929.3 17.1 % Los Mochis 39.9 35.1 (12.0 %) 367.7 424.0 15.3 % Manzanillo 18.2 15.9 (12.5 %) 133.3 165.8 24.4 % Total 4,696.6 5,581.2 18.8 % 42,936.9 56,696.3 32.0 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Dec-21 Dec-22 % Change Jan-Dec 21 Jan-Dec 22 % Change Tijuana 367.5 428.1 16.5 % 2,754.3 4,186.5 52.0 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during December 2022 increased by 18.1%, compared to December 2021; load factors for the month went from 67.5% in December 2021 to 78.0% in December 2022.





New routes:



Montego Bay – Bradley International: Spirit Guanajuato – Merida: Viva Aerobus Guanajuato – Monterrey: Aeromexico (reopening) Los Cabos – Winnipeg: Sunwing (reopening) Los Cabos – Ottawa: Sunwing (reopening) Puerto Vallarta – Saskatoon: Sunwing (reopening) Puerto Vallarta – Quebec: Air Transat (reopening)





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

