Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 18.6% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 18.8% Compared to 2021)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·11 min read
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of December 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

For December 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 22.2%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 35.1%, 31.4%, 28.9% and 15.3% respectively, compared to December 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Dec-19

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 19

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Guadalajara

911.7

1,105.4

21.3

%

10,495.8

11,155.3

6.3

%

Tijuana*

519.0

719.6

38.6

%

5,979.7

8,102.9

35.5

%

Los Cabos

161.5

248.3

53.8

%

1,915.7

2,577.8

34.6

%

Puerto Vallarta

166.2

251.0

51.0

%

1,839.3

2,654.5

44.3

%

Montego Bay

0.9

0.0

(100.0

%)

9.2

0.0

(100.0

%)

Guanajuato

182.3

189.9

4.2

%

2,056.9

1,828.7

(11.1

%)

Hermosillo

159.7

176.4

10.5

%

1,803.8

1,867.2

3.5

%

Kingston

1.5

0.0

(99.0

%)

3.2

1.4

(57.1

%)

Mexicali

110.4

134.5

21.8

%

1,191.9

1,292.5

8.4

%

Morelia

51.9

74.1

42.8

%

478.8

673.2

40.6

%

La Paz

88.7

91.3

2.9

%

995.4

1,053.9

5.9

%

Aguascalientes

57.0

59.7

4.8

%

635.2

694.8

9.4

%

Los Mochis

33.8

34.6

2.5

%

384.4

416.6

8.4

%

Manzanillo

8.7

8.3

(4.9

%)

95.3

97.9

2.7

%

Total

2,453.2

3,093.1

26.1

%

27,884.8

32,416.7

16.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): 

Airport

Dec-19

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 19

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Guadalajara

427.5

438.4

2.5

%

4,350.5

4,451.3

2.3

%

Tijuana*

333.4

431.7

29.5

%

2,946.1

4,221.7

43.3

%

Los Cabos

361.7

439.1

21.4

%

3,693.4

4,441.5

20.3

%

Puerto Vallarta

353.5

418.9

18.5

%

3,212.5

3,554.2

10.6

%

Montego Bay

448.5

437.2

(2.5

%)

4,698.4

4,356.1

(7.3

%)

Guanajuato

69.5

74.3

6.9

%

698.9

774.5

10.8

%

Hermosillo

6.9

6.7

(1.8

%)

70.2

78.1

11.2

%

Kingston

172.7

159.8

(7.5

%)

405.5

1,560.7

284.9

%

Mexicali

0.7

0.5

(22.1

%)

6.9

6.3

(8.3

%)

Morelia

42.8

48.7

13.8

%

418.9

499.6

19.2

%

La Paz

0.9

2.4

163.2

%

12.8

25.8

102.1

%

Aguascalientes

22.0

22.4

1.6

%

223.2

234.5

5.1

%

Los Mochis

0.5

0.5

(7.0

%)

6.9

7.4

6.3

%

Manzanillo

10.2

7.7

(25.0

%)

79.4

67.9

(14.5

%)

Total

2,250.7

2,488.1

10.5

%

20,823.8

24,279.6

16.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Dec-19

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 19

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Guadalajara

1,339.1

1,543.8

15.3

%

14,846.3

15,606.6

5.1

%

Tijuana*

852.5

1,151.4

35.1

%

8,925.9

12,324.6

38.1

%

Los Cabos

523.2

687.4

31.4

%

5,609.1

7,019.3

25.1

%

Puerto Vallarta

519.7

669.9

28.9

%

5,051.9

6,208.7

22.9

%

Montego Bay

449.4

437.2

(2.7

%)

4,707.7

4,356.1

(7.5

%)

Guanajuato

251.8

264.2

4.9

%

2,755.8

2,603.2

(5.5

%)

Hermosillo

166.5

183.2

10.0

%

1,874.1

1,945.4

3.8

%

Kingston

174.2

159.8

(8.3

%)

408.7

1,562.1

282.2

%

Mexicali

111.1

135.0

21.5

%

1,198.8

1,298.8

8.3

%

Morelia

94.7

122.8

29.7

%

897.8

1,172.7

30.6

%

La Paz

89.6

93.6

4.5

%

1,008.1

1,079.7

7.1

%

Aguascalientes

79.0

82.1

3.9

%

858.4

929.3

8.3

%

Los Mochis

34.3

35.1

2.3

%

391.3

424.0

8.4

%

Manzanillo

18.9

15.9

(15.7

%)

174.7

165.8

(5.1

%)

Total

4,704.0

5,581.2

18.6

%

48,708.5

56,696.3

16.4

%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport

Dec-19

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 19

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Tijuana

328.4

428.1

30.4

%

2,897.9

4,186.5

44.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Dec-21

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 21

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Guadalajara

901.3

1,105.4

22.6

%

8,540.2

11,155.3

30.6

%

Tijuana*

643.5

719.6

11.8

%

6,891.3

8,102.9

17.6

%

Los Cabos

197.8

248.3

25.6

%

2,020.4

2,577.8

27.6

%

Puerto Vallarta

199.2

251.0

26.0

%

1,848.5

2,654.5

43.6

%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

N/A

 

0.0

0.0

N/A

 

Guanajuato

146.2

189.9

29.9

%

1,487.1

1,828.7

23.0

%

Hermosillo

155.9

176.4

13.2

%

1,457.9

1,867.2

28.1

%

Kingston

0.1

0.0

(78.9

%)

1.2

1.4

15.3

%

Mexicali

117.7

134.5

14.2

%

1,088.4

1,292.5

18.8

%

Morelia

56.7

74.1

30.6

%

541.0

673.2

24.4

%

La Paz

93.5

91.3

(2.4

%)

901.6

1,053.9

16.9

%

Aguascalientes

66.8

59.7

(10.7

%)

582.8

694.8

19.2

%

Los Mochis

39.2

34.6

(11.7

%)

358.3

416.6

16.3

%

Manzanillo

10.0

8.3

(17.3

%)

86.8

97.9

12.8

%

Total

2,628.0

3,093.1

17.7

%

25,805.4

32,416.7

25.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): 

Airport

Dec-21

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 21

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Guadalajara

374.7

438.4

17.0

%

3,702.7

4,451.3

20.2

%

Tijuana*

370.2

431.7

16.6

%

2,786.6

4,221.7

51.5

%

Los Cabos

384.2

439.1

14.3

%

3,529.2

4,441.5

25.8

%

Puerto Vallarta

337.4

418.9

24.2

%

2,271.5

3,554.2

56.5

%

Montego Bay

341.1

437.2

28.2

%

2,581.8

4,356.1

68.7

%

Guanajuato

69.5

74.3

6.9

%

631.9

774.5

22.6

%

Hermosillo

7.6

6.7

(11.7

%)

102.1

78.1

(23.5

%)

Kingston

108.6

159.8

47.2

%

829.3

1,560.7

88.2

%

Mexicali

0.7

0.5

(28.6

%)

5.6

6.3

12.9

%

Morelia

42.5

48.7

14.5

%

406.1

499.6

23.0

%

La Paz

1.8

2.4

34.7

%

18.3

25.8

41.1

%

Aguascalientes

21.6

22.4

3.7

%

210.6

234.5

11.4

%

Los Mochis

0.7

0.5

(30.2

%)

9.4

7.4

(21.7

%)

Manzanillo

8.2

7.7

(6.7

%)

46.5

67.9

45.9

%

Total

2,068.7

2,488.1

20.3

%

17,131.5

24,279.6

41.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport

Dec-21

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 21

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Guadalajara

1,275.9

1,543.8

21.0

%

12,243.0

15,606.6

27.5

%

Tijuana*

1,013.8

1,151.4

13.6

%

9,677.9

12,324.6

27.3

%

Los Cabos

582.0

687.4

18.1

%

5,549.6

7,019.3

26.5

%

Puerto Vallarta

536.5

669.9

24.9

%

4,120.0

6,208.7

50.7

%

Montego Bay

341.1

437.2

28.2

%

2,581.8

4,356.1

68.7

%

Guanajuato

215.7

264.2

22.5

%

2,119.0

2,603.2

22.9

%

Hermosillo

163.5

183.2

12.0

%

1,559.9

1,945.4

24.7

%

Kingston

108.6

159.8

47.1

%

830.5

1,562.1

88.1

%

Mexicali

118.5

135.0

14.0

%

1,094.0

1,298.8

18.7

%

Morelia

99.3

122.8

23.7

%

947.1

1,172.7

23.8

%

La Paz

95.2

93.6

(1.7

%)

919.8

1,079.7

17.4

%

Aguascalientes

88.4

82.1

(7.1

%)

793.4

929.3

17.1

%

Los Mochis

39.9

35.1

(12.0

%)

367.7

424.0

15.3

%

Manzanillo

18.2

15.9

(12.5

%)

133.3

165.8

24.4

%

Total

4,696.6

5,581.2

18.8

%

42,936.9

56,696.3

32.0

%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport

Dec-21

Dec-22

% Change

Jan-Dec 21

Jan-Dec 22

% Change

Tijuana

367.5

428.1

16.5

%

2,754.3

4,186.5

52.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during December 2022 increased by 18.1%, compared to December 2021; load factors for the month went from 67.5% in December 2021 to 78.0% in December 2022.

  • New routes:

    • Montego Bay – Bradley International: Spirit

    • Guanajuato – Merida: Viva Aerobus

    • Guanajuato – Monterrey: Aeromexico (reopening)

    • Los Cabos – Winnipeg: Sunwing (reopening)

    • Los Cabos – Ottawa: Sunwing (reopening)

    • Puerto Vallarta – Saskatoon: Sunwing (reopening)

    • Puerto Vallarta – Quebec: Air Transat (reopening)

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts

 

Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer

svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294


