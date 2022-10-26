U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.20
    -26.91 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,829.94
    -6.80 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,987.84
    -211.28 (-1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.32
    +20.17 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.85
    +2.53 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +12.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    +0.0114 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0210
    -0.0870 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0153 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2940
    -1.7230 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,747.56
    +485.97 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.77
    +14.18 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Grupo Bafar Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.
·4 min read
Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.
Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V.

CHIHUAHUA, México, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B de C.V. (BMV: BAFARB) recognized as one of the main companies in Mexico within the food business, with an important participation in various sectors, such as agroindustrial, finance, and real estate, has announced its results for the third quarter of 2022.

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales increased 21.8%.

  • Volume sales increased 13.5%.

  • Operating income increased 15.6% and EBITDA increased 15.9%.

  • Investments during the year of more than MXN $2,373 million (US$ 117.5 million).

  • The Real Estate Division increased revenues 62.6%.

  • The Financial Division increased revenues by 60%.

The company presented a 21.8% increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, reaching $6,121.5 million pesos (US$ 303.2 million), driven by a significant increase of 13.5% in sales volume in the food division during the quarter. This increase is mainly derived from the strengthening of the brands and the execution of the expansion plans in Mexico, as well as a significant increase of 12.2% in the United States, growth that is the result of the expansion plan in the United States market and that generates the expectation of continuing to increase its presence in that region.

On the other hand, the real estate division of the group, represented by Fibra Nova (BMV: FNOVA17), presented an increase of 62.6% in revenues in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2021, mainly caused by the expansion in the leases of industrial buildings in the north of the country.

Likewise, the financial division increased its income by 60.0% in this same period, derived from the increase in the placement of business loans and the increase in reference rates.

The current results are accompanied by cash flows that allowed for investments of more than $2,373 million pesos (US$ 117.5 million) in the nine months of the year, which were mainly destined to the expansion of the real estate portfolio but also to the increase of the logistical and production capabilities of the food division that will support expansion plans in Mexico as well as in the United States.

Consolidated Results

MXN

 

USD

 

Var %

In thousands

IIIQ21

IIIQ22

 

IIIQ21

IIIQ22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

5,027,214

6,121,546

 

248,962

303,156

 

21.8%

Operating Income

489,995

566,213

 

24,266

28,040

 

15.6%

Operating Margin

9.7%

9.2%

 

9.7%

9.2%

 

 

EBITDA

618,553

716,971

 

30,633

35,506

 

15.9%

EBITDA Margin

12.3%

11.7%

 

12.3%

11.7%

 

 

Net Income

155,464

250,632

 

7,699

12,412

 

61.2%

Net Margin

3.1%

4.1%

 

3.1%

4.1%

 

 

Exchange rate of $20.1927 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of September 30, 2022, according to Mexico’s National Bank.

Eugenio Baeza Fares, Chairman of Grupo Bafar, commented, “Our business divisions continue to grow, consolidating the strategic diversification that we have built. Our main food division continues to strengthen its presence in the markets in which it participates. It is worth mentioning that during the quarter there has been greater stability in the costs of raw materials compared to the previous quarter and we trust that it will continue in the same way for the end of the year.”

Grupo Bafar also reported out for its efforts in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) matters. Regarding social participation, “Fundación Grupo Bafar” reported that since its foundation, it has supported more than 23,000 children through the Social Sports Schools, in a collaborative agreement with the Real Madrid Foundation, providing more than 98,000 families with pantries through the Food Bank and with a balanced nutrition to people living in priority attention areas. Grupo Bafar also reported during the quarter its first ESG report prepared in accordance with the GRI standards.

For more information, contact:

Luis Carlos Piñón Reza

lpinon@bafar.com.mx

Forward looking statements

The information contained in this report may include certain statements with regarding the expected financial and operating performance of Grupo Bafar, which are based on financial information, operating levels and market conditions prevailing at date, as well as estimates by the company's management in relation to possible future events. The financial information presented has not been audited.


Recommended Stories

  • Eagles activate the 21-day practice window for TE Tyree Jackson

    The Philadelphia Eagles are set to get athletic and dynamic backup tight end, Tyree Jackson, back in the lineup as the former QB had his 21 day practice window activated

  • Celtics' Grant Williams suspended 1 game for making contact with official in loss to Bulls

    Both Grant Williams and interim coach Joe Mazzulla were ejected in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Apple (AAPL) This Earnings Season?

    Apple (AAPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3M's (MMM) Q3 Earnings Beat, '22 View Slashed on Forex Woes

    3M's (MMM) Q3 results benefit from organic sales growth of 2%. However, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the company has lowered its 2022 forecast.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Why Boeing Shares Are Turbulent Today

    Boeing shares were up 2.4% before falling as much as 4% on a turbulent day of trading. It has been a difficult few years for Boeing investors, with the stock hit first by issues with the company's 737 MAX and then by the pandemic and its impact on Boeing's airline customers. The 737 MAX is airborne again, and airlines are steadily rebuilding their schedules, but Boeing faces a long recovery from here.

  • Alphabet earnings: ‘There’s so much dependence upon advertising,’ analyst says

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O’Donnell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet and Microsoft earnings as well as the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.