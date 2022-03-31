U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

Grupo Bimbo Celebrates Its 6 Time Honoree Recognition as One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies

Bimbo Bakeries
·3 min read
Bimbo Bakeries
Bimbo Bakeries

Ethisphere honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

HORSHAM, Pa., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the largest baking company in the world, has been recognized for the sixth time by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Ethisphere evaluates businesses’ regulatory behavior, social responsibility, ethical culture, corporate governance and leadership, innovation, and reputation. Grupo Bimbo is the only Mexican company that made the list and has kept its place for six years in a row. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Being recognized as an ethical company means much more than just complying with organizational policy and regulations. It is about transcending in time, inspiring all our associates to proceed with integrity and, above all, with a true conviction to do and say the right things," said Daniel Servitje, CEO of Grupo Bimbo.

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Grupo Bimbo for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Ethics & Performance
Grupo Bimbo continues driving its commitment to integrity and competence through global actions that reach the countries where it has presence. Among its actions, Grupo Bimbo has published its Global Agriculture Policy to share its vision of agricultural practices that support economic, environmental, and social resilience — a commitment to promote these practices in all its supply chains. Furthermore, it has a Global Integrity Policy, which sets both the guidelines and parameters to ensure the understanding and compliance of anti-corruption laws.

Also, it continuously reinforces its staff of associates and suppliers, through annual general and focused training courses on this topic.

Ethisphere Institute's methodology & scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees
The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo is the largest bakery company in the world and a relevant player in snacks. It has 206 plants and more than 1,600 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main categories and products include fresh and frozen boxed bread, buns, cookies, pastries, muffins, bagels, packaged products, tortillas, savory snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo manufactures more than 13,000 products and has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 3 million points of sale, around 54,000 routes and more than 137,000 employees. It is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and on the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR program, under the ticker BMBOY.

About Ethisphere
Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

Grupo Bimbo
Mario Enrique Sánchez – mario.e.sanchez@grupobimbo.com
Ethisphere Media Contact
Anne Walker - Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.com


