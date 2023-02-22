GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Highlights:

+7.6% consolidated sales growth in Q4'22 and +37.6% in FY 2022

+13.5% same store sales increase in Mexico vs. ANTAD's 9.7% increase

+8.9% same store sales increase in the US in Q4'22

+28.5% consolidated EBITDA in Q4'22 and +53.2% in FY 2022

Acquisition of Tiendas de Descuento Arteli: 36 stores in Northeast Mexico

18 openings in the quarter in Mexico and 1 in the US, the first one in four years

Projected leverage ratio of 0.05x by year end, with cash flow generation of $7,350 million pesos

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2022

The following chart summarizes the Income Statement in millions of pesos for the fourth quarter 2022. The margin for each line item represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2021.







MXN in millions Q4'21 % NS Q4'22 % NS Var % Net Sales 65,079 100.0 % 70,023 100.0 % 7.6 % Gross Profit 14,294 22.0 % 15,823 22.6 % 10.7 % Operating Income 2,523 3.9 % 4,000 5.7 % 58.5 % EBITDA 4,625 7.1 % 5,944 8.5 % 28.5 % Net Income 1,004 1.5 % 2,104 3.0 % 109.5 %

Remarks of Antonio Chedraui, CEO of Grupo Comercial Chedraui:"We concluded a year of extraordinary results, with a fourth quarter in line with the results obtained in the first nine months and above what was projected at the beginning of the year. This shows that our value proposition continues to attract new customers, proof of this is that in Mexico we have grown faster than the market over the last 4 years. Along with the good results in sales and profitability, we were able to acquire the Arteli operation, which makes us market leaders in the Tampico-Madero-Altamira metropolitan area and reinforces our position in the Northeast of the country. In the United States, I am pleased to announce the first opening of a Smart & Final store under the leadership of Chedraui, a sign of the confidence we have in the format and the market. In both countries we reached profitability levels above the targets communicated at the beginning of the year. Through the commitment to our values and operational excellence, we continue to create value for Chedraui and its shareholders."

For the full document, click here:

Conference Call Information

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

10:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (CST)

Dial-in

US toll-free: +1 877 407 3982

México: 01 800 522 0034

International: +1 201 493 6780

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13731734&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Webcast

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Q4'22 Conference Call - 1597759

CONTACT: Humberto Tafolla Núñez, Director de Administración y Finanzas, Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10, htafolla@chedraui.com.mx

