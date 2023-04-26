GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
MEXICO CITY, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2023 first quarter results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Quarter Highlights:
+ 12.2% SSS in Mexico vs ANTAD's + 9.0% increase
+ 7.9% SSS increase in the US
+14.0% consolidated EBITDA increase
EBITDA margin increases: +58 bps Consolidated margin, +30 bps Retail Mexico; +73 bps Retail US
Consolidated Net Income +46.3% in the quarter
Net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio: 0.18x
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2023
The following chart summarizes the Income Statement in million pesos for the first quarter of 2023. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2022.
MXN in millions
Q1'22
% NS
Q1'23
% NS
Var %
Net Sales
60,728
100.0 %
64,427
100.0 %
6.1 %
Gross Profit
13,654
22.5 %
14,897
23.1 %
9.1 %
Operating Income
2,850
4.7 %
3,500
5.4 %
22.8 %
EBITDA
4,748
7.8 %
5,412
8.4 %
14.0 %
Net Income
1,095
1.8 %
1,602
2.5 %
46.3 %
Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:
"In this first quarter of 2023, we have continued with good results in both countries. In Mexico, as we have done in the last two years, we grew at a faster pace than the market in almost all of the regions in which we operate. In the United States, our focus on value has allowed us to increase customer traffic in stores year over year, resulting in sales growth in all banners. With these results, we reaffirm our commitment to continue creating value for Chedraui, its customers and its shareholders."
To access the full document, please click here.
Conference Call information
Date
Wednesday, April 26th 2023
11:00 am (EST)
09:00 am (Mexico City)
Contacto
Contacto Estados Unidos (toll-free): +1 877 407 3982
Contacto México: 01 800 522 0034
Contacto Internacional: +1 201 493 6780
https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13731734&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6
Webcast
Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Q1'23 Conference Call - 1610055
Contact Information:
Humberto Tafolla Núñez
Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz
Deputy General Manager
Ticker symbol (BMV):
IR and Financial information Deputy Director
Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10
CHDRAUIB
Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17
htafolla@chedraui.com.mx
avelazquez@chedraui.com.mx
