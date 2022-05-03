U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,988.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,083.50
    +10.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.44
    +0.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0010
    -0.1800 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,478.95
    -137.18 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.72
    -3.94 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES EBITDA OF Ps.5,622 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF Ps.2,606 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ELEKTRA.MX
    Watchlist
Cision

—Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates a 20% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.37,532 million—

—Firm growth in the consolidated loan portfolio of Grupo Elektra; increases 17%, to Ps.142,964 million

MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 20% to Ps.37,532 million in the period, compared to Ps.31,385 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.31,911 million, from Ps.25,951 million in the same period of 2021.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,622 million, compared to Ps.5,435 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,606 million this quarter, from Ps.3,493 million in the same period of 2021.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.4,615 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.3,048 million a year ago.


1Q 2021

1Q 2022

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$31,385

$37,532

$6,147

20%






EBITDA

$5,435

$5,622

$187

3%






Operating profit

$3,493

$2,606

$(888)

-25%






Net result

$3,048

$(4,615)

$(7,664)

----






Net result per share

$13.39

$(20.43)

$(33.82)

----






Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of March 31, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.7 million and as of March 31, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 21% growth in financial income and an 18% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.21,715 million, from Ps.18,002 million in the previous year — reflects a 33% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the progress of thousands of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,817 million, from Ps.13,383 million a year ago — reflects solid growth in motorcycle sales — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families — home appliances — which promotes well-being in a growing number of households — and telephony, which is commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive conditions.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 23%, to Ps.16,791 million, from Ps.13,601 million in the previous year, as a result of a 25% increase in commercial costs — consistent with higher revenues from the sale of merchandise — and a 20% increase in the cost of the financial business, largely due to rise in the allowance for credit risks —given the strong growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period — as well as higher interest paid, in line with rising market rates.

Selling, administration and promotion expenses were Ps.15,120 million, from Ps.12,350 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses, in the context of the development of initiatives that will further boost the company's growth prospects.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,622 million, from Ps.5,435 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,606 million, compared to Ps.3,493 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Ps.805 million of other expenses, compared to other income of Ps.87 million a year ago, due to impairment of intangible assets of Purpose Financial this period, consistent with the company's financial performance and outlook.

Ps.9,903 million decrease in other financial results, which reflects a 17% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a gain of 4% a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, a decrease of Ps.3,055 million was registered in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.4,615 million, from a net income of Ps.3,048 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This pro forma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,525 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to Ps.34,802 million of the previous year.

During the second quarter of 2021, Ps.2,030 million of Certificados Bursatiles Fiduciarios were amortized in advance. The amount corresponded to the unpaid balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due in 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16–2 for Ps.680 million, due in 2026 with a fixed rate of 8.8%.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.6,691 million, from Ps.17,230 million in the previous year. As a result, net debt as of March 31, 2022 was Ps.25,834 million, compared to Ps.17,572 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.99,059 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.37 times.











As of
March 31
2021

As of
March 31
2022

Cambio

Ps.

%











Cash and cash equivalents

$17,230

$6,691

(10,539)

(61%)

Marketable financial instruments

32,562

32,606

44

0%

Inventories

17,060

19,549

2,488

15%

Accounts receivables

51,752

49,505

(2,247)

(4%)

Other current assets

2,678

4,433

1,755

66%

Investments in shares

36,848

39,839

2,990

8%

Fixed assets

7,119

7,620

501

7%

Right of use assets

8,550

9,027

477

6%

Other assets

1,408

1,838

430

31%






Total assets

$175,208

$171,108

(4,100)

(2%)






Short-term debt

$18,978

$12,535

(6,443)

(34%)

Suppliers

8,008

8,221

213

3%

Other short-term liabilities

14,723

15,921

1,198

8%

Long-term debt

15,824

19,990

4,166

26%

Differed taxes

9,777

4,272

(5,505)

(56%)

Other long-term debt

10,778

11,109

331

3%






Total liabilities

$78,089

$72,049

(6,041)

(8%)






Stakeholder´s equity

$97,118

$99,059

$1,940

2%






Liabilities and equity

$175,208

$171,108

(4,100)

(2%)

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

As of January 1, 2022, in accordance with current regulations, Banco Azteca México adopted NIIF-9 ('Financial Instruments') and NIIF-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report its financial statements.

The main changes this quarter, as a result of the adoption, are: (i) growth of the balance of the consumer credit portfolio of Ps.11,950 million (registered at amortized cost under the effective interest rate method); (ii) increase in the balance of the allowance for credit risks for Ps.2,375 million, (recognition of the expected loss instead of the loss incurred for its calculation); (iii) increase in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities; as well as (iv) increase in the amount of accumulated results for Ps.6,261 million, derived from the recording of the previous effects. As a result of the aforementioned changes, the capitalization ratio at the end of the period grew by approximately 191 basis points.

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2022, grew 17%, to Ps.142,964 million, from Ps.122,091 million in the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.6% at the end of this period, compared to 3.4% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 29% to Ps.135,721 million, from Ps.105,396 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.2%, compared to 3.4% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 3%, to Ps.195,383 million, compared to Ps.189,105 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.192,166 million, from Ps.190,614 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The estimated capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 16.54%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,235 points of contact, compared to 6,736 units the previous year. The decrease derives mainly from the closure of 265 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.

The company has 4,736 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,133 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.


Investor Relations:


Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx


Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx


GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS




















1Q21


1Q22


Change










Financial income

18,002

57%


21,715

58%


3,713

21%

Commercial income

13,383

43%


15,817

42%


2,434

18%

Income

31,385

100%


37,532

100%


6,147

20%










Financial cost

4,359

14%


5,215

14%


856

20%

Commercial cost

9,242

29%


11,576

31%


2,334

25%

Costs

13,601

43%


16,791

45%


3,190

23%










Gross income

17,784

57%


20,741

55%


2,957

17%










Sales, administration and promotion expenses

12,350

39%


15,120

40%


2,770

22%










EBITDA

5,435

17%


5,622

15%


187

3%










Depreciation and amortization

2,029

6%


2,210

6%


182

9%










Depreciation right of use asset


0%



0%


-

0%










Other (income) loss, net

(87)

0%


805

2%


893

----










Operating income

3,493

11%


2,606

7%


(888)

-25%










Comprehensive financial result:









Interest income

220

1%


192

1%


(28)

-13%

Interest expense

(987)

-3%


(947)

-3%


39

4%

Foreign exchange gain, net

244

1%


43

0%


(201)

-82%

Monetary loss

-

0%


-

0%


-

----

Other financial results, net

1,534

5%


(8,370)

-22%


(9,903)

----


1,011

3%


(9,082)

-24%


(10,093)

----










Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

(51)

0%


118

0%


169

----










Income (loss) before income tax

4,454

14%


(6,358)

-17%


(10,811)

----










Income tax

(1,315)

-4%


1,740

5%


3,055

----










Income (loss) before discontinued operations

3,139

10%


(4,618)

-12%


(7,756)

----










Result from discontinued operations

(90)

0%


2

0%


93

----










Impairment of intangible assets


0%



0%


-

----










Consolidated net income (loss)

3,048

10%


(4,615)

-12%


(7,664)

----











GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra


Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra












Change













At March 31, 2021


At March 31, 2022














Cash and cash equivalents

17,230

32,129

49,359


6,691

31,128

37,819


(11,539)

-23%












Marketable financial instruments

5,183

91,709

96,891


5,750

95,650

101,400


4,509

5%












Performing loan portfolio

-

70,809

70,809


-

76,718

76,718


5,909

8%

Total past-due loans

-

3,428

3,428


-

5,121

5,121


1,693

49%

Gross loan portfolio

-

74,237

74,237


-

81,839

81,839


7,602

10%












Allowance for credit risks

-

8,577

8,577


-

11,063

11,063


2,486

29%












Loan portfolio, net

-

65,660

65,660


...

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Spirit rejects JetBlue takeover bid, Redbox stock soars, Blue Apron shares up

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to today's trending business stories.

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in Speech to KyivJapanese institutio

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Why Apple Stock Couldn't Keep Up With the Market Today

    Rather uncharacteristically, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. The usually buoyant company was hit with a fresh challenge from a top regulator. In a press release on the matter, the EC quoted executive vice president Margrethe Vestager as saying, "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices."

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.