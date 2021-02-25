U.S. markets closed

Grupo Elektra Announces Revenues Of Ps.33,663 Million And EBITDA Of Ps.4,125 Million In 4Q20

--Continuous dynamism of the commercial business; revenues grew 28%, to Ps.17,260 million in the quarter--

--14% increase in deposits at Banco Azteca México, to Ps.172,049 million, consolidates firm prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding--

--Solid growth of Banco Azteca México's loan portfolio; increases 11%, to Ps.103,529 million in the period--

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues grew 4%, to Ps.33,663 million in the period, compared to Ps.32,417 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.29,537 million, from Ps.26,864 million in the same period of 2019.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.4,125 million, compared to Ps.5,554 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,338 million this quarter, from Ps.3,698 million in the same period of 2019.

The company reported a net income of Ps.3,118 million, compared to a net income of Ps.1,532 million a year ago.


4Q 2019

4Q 2020

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$32,417

$33,663

$1,245

4%






EBITDA

$5,554

$4,125

$(1,428)

-26%






Operating profit

$3,698

$2,338

$(1,360)

-37%






Net result

$1,532

$3,118

$1,585

----






Net result per share

$6.71

$13.71

$7.00

----






Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of December 31, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of December 31, 2020, were 227.4 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 4%, as a result of a 28% growth in commercial sales, partially offset by a 13% decrease in financial revenues.

The growth in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.17,260 million, from Ps.13,479 million a year ago— is largely the result of a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — which boosts business productivity and the mobility of families — telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of a growing number of users — and appliances, that are commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales from the commercial business were further boosted with the development of new stores under a larger surface format, which includes a wide variety of merchandise and services, to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance, in a context of growing online transactions, given the health contingency.

The reduction in financial income — to Ps.16,403 million, from Ps.18,938 million in the previous year — reflects lower interests earned in the period, within the framework of deterioration in economic performance indicators, as a consequence of the health emergency.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.16,212 million, from Ps.14,075 million from the previous year. The growth in costs is explained by a 31% increase in the commercial cost, in line with the strong growth in merchandise sales, partially offset by a 13% reduction in the financial cost, largely derived from lower interests paid, in line with decreasing market rates.

Selling, administrative and marketing expenses grew 4% to Ps.13,325 million as a result, mainly, of higher operating expenses — related to the protection of the health of employees and customers — and personnel expenses — in the framework of extraordinary disbursements for operational restructurings in the face of the new economic context — as well as an increase in advertising expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.4,125 million, from Ps.5,554 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,338 million, compared to Ps.3,698 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.3,901 million in the other financial results line, which reflect a gain of 10% this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — which does not imply cash flow — in comparison to a 1% depreciation a year ago.

Congruent with the results for the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.198 million in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.3,118 million, compared to a net income of Ps.1,532 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, debt with cost was Ps.25,150 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to Ps.24,136 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.7,915 million, from Ps.4,379 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of December 31, 2020 was Ps.17,235 million, compared to Ps.19,757 million a year ago.

As of December 31, 2020, the company's stockholders 'equity was Ps.93,645 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.4 times.



As of
December 31,

As of
December 31,

Change



2019

2020

Ps.

%













Cash and cash equivalents


$ 4,379

$ 7,915

3,537

81%

Marketable financial instruments


41,891

32,134

(9,758)

(23%)

Inventories


11,093

14,324

3,231

29%

Accounts receivables


49,095

48,555

(541)

(1%)

Other current assets


5,478

3,119

(2,359)

(43%)

Investments in shares


34,909

36,446

1,536

4%

Fixed assets


8,180

7,422

(758)

(9%)

Right of use assets


8,763

8,358

(405)

(5%)

Other assets


1,406

1,614

207

15%







Total assets


$165,196

$159,886

($5,310)

(3%)







Short-term debt


$ 3,268

$ 10,853

7,585

232%

Suppliers


6,885

6,071

(813)

(12%)

Other short-term liabilities


16,212

14,776

(1,436)

(9%)

Long-term debt


20,868

14,297

(6,571)

(31%)

Differed taxes


10,646

9,515

(1,131)

(11%)

Other long-term debt


9,521

10,729

1,208

13%







Total liabilities


$ 67,399

$ 66,241

($1,158)

(2%)







Stakeholder´s equity


$ 97,797

$ 93,645

($4,152)

(4%)







Liabilities and equity


$165,196

$159,886

($5,310)

(3%)

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2020 grew 7% to Ps.119,106 million, from Ps.110,898 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.7% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 11% to Ps.103,529 million, from Ps.93,253 million a year ago. The default rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, in comparison with 3.7% for the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.172,627 million, 11% higher than the Ps.154,977 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.172,049 million, 14% higher than the Ps.151,184 million a year ago.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.7 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — total of eligible liquid assets / total net cash out — was 662%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The estimated capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.36%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,601 points of contact, compared to 7,250 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 397 Purpose Financial contact points in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency — as well as the closure of 274 contact points in Latin America derived, to a large extent, from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 37 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with greater surface area, which increases the offer of products and services, and maximizes the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,803 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,429 in the United States, and 369 in Central and South America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Sale of Banco Azteca del Perú

During the quarter, the sale of all Banco Azteca del Perú shares to a group of Peruvian investors with recognized experience in the financial sector was announced.

The parties announced the implementation of an orderly transition process in order to ensure the continuity of operations and security for its users.

Banco Azteca del Perú's operations represented a non-material proportion in relation to all the activities of Grupo Elektra's financial business. As a result of this operation, the company will concentrate its efforts in Mexico, the United States and Central America, which could further boost its solid prospects.

Issuance of Senior Notes for US$500 million

In January, Grupo Elektra announced that its subsidiary Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, successfully placed, through a special purpose vehicle established under the Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, and a 4.875% rate, in international markets. The Senior Notes have a corporate guaranty from the Company.

The issue — which had a credit rating of BBB- by Fitch and BBB+ by HR Ratings — will be used to fund reserve accounts for the payment of obligations under Senior Notes and will strengthen the liquidity of the company, which will allow to further boost Grupo Elektra's financial strength.

Twelve Month Results

Total consolidated revenue in 2020 grew 5% to Ps.120,507 million, from Ps.115,173 million for 2019, as a result of a 21% increase in the commercial business and a 5% reduction in the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.9,812 million, compared to Ps.19,253 million from the previous year. The decrease is largely due to the credit reserves made by Banco Azteca last March, for 100% of the loan amount of Ps.7,243 million from a borrower that initiated a bankruptcy process (Chapter 11) in the United States, as previously announced.

The company reported an operating income of Ps.2,057 million, from an operating profit of Ps.12,271 million a year ago. During the year, a net loss of Ps.1,914 million was registered, compared to a net income of Ps.16,151 million in 2019.


2019

2020

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$115,173

$120,507

$5,334

5%






EBITDA

$19,253

$9,812

$(9,441)

-49%






Operating result

$12,271

$2,057

$(10,214)

-83%






Net result

$16,151

$(1,914)

$(18,064)

----






Net result per share

$70.71

$(8.42)

$(79.13)

----






Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of December 31, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of December 31, 2020, were 227.4 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS











4Q19


4Q20


Change










Financial income

18,938

58%


16,403

49%


(2,535)

-13%

Commercial income

13,479

42%


17,260

51%


3,781

28%

Income

32,417

100%


33,663

100%


1,245

4%










Financial cost

5,005

15%


4,370

13%


(636)

-13%

Commercial cost

9,069

28%


11,843

35%


2,774

31%

Costs

14,075

43%


16,212

48%


2,138

15%










Gross income

18,343

57%


17,450

52%


(893)

-5%










Sales, administration and promotion expenses

12,789

39%


13,325

40%


536

4%










EBITDA

5,554

17%


4,125

12%


(1,428)

-26%










Depreciation and amortization

969

3%


1,417

4%


448

46%










Depreciation right of use asset

863

3%


732

2%


(131)

-15%










Other expense (income), net

23

0%


(363)

-1%


(386)

----










Operating income

3,698

11%


2,338

7%


(1,360)

-37%










Comprehensive financial result:









Interest income

245

1%


236

1%


(9)

-4%

Interest expense

(921)

-3%


(827)

-2%


94

10%

Foreign exchange loss, net

(395)

-1%


(792)

-2%


(398)

-100%

Other financial results, net

(508)

-2%


3,393

10%


3,901

----


(1,578)

-5%


2,010

6%


3,588

----










Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

305

1%


401

1%


96

32%










Income before income tax

2,425

7%


4,749

14%


2,324

96%










Income tax

(775)

-2%


(973)

-3%


(198)

-26%










Income before discontinued operations

1,650

5%


3,776

11%


2,126

100%










Result from discontinued operations

(117)

0%


(658)

-2%


(541)

-100%










Consolidated net income

1,532

5%


3,118

9%


1,585

100%

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS











12M19


12M20


Change










Financial income

71,958

62%


68,253

57%


(3,705)

-5%

Commercial income

43,215

38%


52,254

43%


9,039

21%

Income

115,173

100%


120,507

100%


5,334

5%










Financial cost

18,631

16%


24,778

21%


6,147

33%

Commercial cost

28,588

25%


34,970

29%


6,382

22%

Costs

47,219

41%


59,749

50%


12,530

27%










Gross income

67,954

59%


60,759

50%


(7,195)

-11%










Sales, administration and promotion expenses

48,700

42%


50,946

42%


2,246

5%










EBITDA

19,253

17%


9,812

8%


(9,441)

-49%










Depreciation and amortization

3,897

3%


5,115

4%


1,218

31%










Depreciation right of use asset

3,033

3%


3,072

3%


39

1%










Other expense (income), net

52

0%


(432)

0%


(484)

----










Operating Income

12,271

11%


2,057

2%


(10,214)

-83%










Comprehensive financial result:









Interest income

1,148

1%


975

1%


(173)

-15%

Interest expense

(3,582)

-3%


(3,559)

-3%


22

1%

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(382)

0%


1,696

1%


2,078

----

Other financial results, net

13,364

12%


(2,646)

-2%


(16,009)

----


10,548

9%


(3,534)

-3%


(14,082)

----










Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

303

0%


(296)

0%


(599)

----










Income (loss) before income tax

23,122

20%


(1,772)

-1%


(24,894)

----






...




Income tax

(6,769)

-6%


1,071

...1%


7,840

----










Income (loss) before discontinued operations

16,353

14%


(702)

-1%


(17,054)

----










Result from discontinued operations

(202)

0%


(1,212)

-1%


(1,010)

----










Consolidated net income (loss)

16,151

14%


(1,914)

-2%


(18,064)

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
























Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra


Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra







Change













At December 31, 2019


At December 31, 2020















Cash and cash equivalents

4,379

21,635

26,014


7,915

29,744

37,659


11,645

45%












Marketable financial instruments

16,071

79,964

96,035


5,244

84,797

90,041


(5,994)

-6%












Performing loan portfolio

-

73,150

73,150


-

67,966

67,966


(5,184)

-7%

Total past-due loans

-

4,117

4,117


-

4,688

4,688


572

14%

Gross loan portfolio

-

77,267

77,267


-

72,654

72,654


(4,613)

-6%












Allowance for credit risks

-

8,601

8,601


-

9,070

9,070


470

5%












Loan portfolio, net

-

68,666

68,666


-

63,584

63,584


(5,082)

-7%












Inventories

11,093

-

11,093


14,324

-

14,324


3,231

29%












Other current assets

14,548

8,716

23,265


14,298

9,987

24,284


1,020

4%












Total current assets

46,091

178,982

225,073


41,781

188,112

229,893


4,820

2%












Financial instruments

25,820

266

26,086


26,890

99

26,988


902

3%












Performing loan portfolio

-

33,059

33,059


-

45,593

45,593


12,534

38%

Total past-due loans

-

572

572


-

859

859


287

50%

Gross loan portfolio

-

33,631

33,631


-

46,452

46,452


12,821

38%












Allowance for credit risks

-

1,455

1,455


-

1,627

1,627


172

12%












Loan portfolio

-

32,176

32,176


-

44,825

44,825


12,649

39%












Other non-current assets

27,598

189

27,787


24,888

191

25,079


(2,708)

-10%

Investment in shares

2,050

-

2,050


1,693

-

1,693


(357)

-17%

Property, furniture, equipment and










investment in stores, net

8,180

7,280

15,460


7,422

7,938

15,360


(100)

-1%

Intangible assets

697

6,714

7,412


520

7,065

7,584


173

2%

Right of use asset

8,763

2,014

10,777


8,154

2,045

10,199


(578)

-5%

Other assets

709

578

1,286


1,094

8,182

9,275


7,989

----

TOTAL ASSETS

119,908

228,198

348,106


112,441

258,456

370,897


22,790

7%























Demand and term deposits

-

154,977

154,977


-

172,627

172,627


17,650

11%

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

13,536

13,536


-

21,814

21,814


8,278

61%

Short-term debt

3,212

245

3,457


10,637

203

10,840


7,382

214%

Leasing

1,557

936

2,493


1,134

883

2,018


(475)

-19%

Short-term liabilities with cost

4,769

169,694

174,463


11,771

195,527

207,298


32,835

19%












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

17,882

13,653

31,535


19,461

13,167

32,628


1,093

3%

Short-term liabilities without cost

17,882

13,653

31,535


19,461

13,167

32,628


1,093

3%












Total short-term liabilities

22,650

183,348

205,998


31,232

208,694

239,926


33,928

16%












Long-term debt

18,920

2,020

20,940


14,259

16

14,275


(6,665)

-32%

Leasing

7,622

1,103

8,725


7,788

1,294

9,081


357

4%

Long-term liabilities with cost

26,542

3,122

29,664


22,047

1,310

23,357


(6,308)

-21%












Long-term liabilities without cost

12,545

2,102

14,647


12,457

1,512

13,969


(678)

-5%












Total long-term liabilities

39,087

5,224

44,312


34,503

2,822

37,326


(6,986)

-16%












TOTAL LIABILITIES

61,737

188,572

250,309


65,735

211,516

277,252


26,942

11%












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

58,171

39,626

97,797


46,706

46,939

93,645


(4,152)

-4%












INFRASTRUCTURE











4Q19


4Q20


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,142

16%


1,143

17%


1

0%

Salinas y Rocha

38

1%


36

1%


(2)

-5%

Banco Azteca

1,838

25%


1,853

28%


15

1%

Freestanding branches

1,763

24%


1,771

27%


8

0%

Total

4,781

66%


4,803

73%


22

0%










Points of sale in Central and South America









Elektra

172

2%


108

2%


(64)

-37%

Banco Azteca

378

5%


213

3%


(165)

-44%

Freestanding branches

93

1%


48

1%


(45)

-48%

Total

643

9%


369

6%


(274)

-43%










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

1,826

25%


1,429

22%


(397)

-22%

Total

1,826

25%


1,429

22%


(397)

-22%










TOTAL

7,250

100%


6,601

100%


(649)

-9%




























Floor space (m²)

1,761

100%


1,542

100%


(219)

-12%




























Employees









Mexico

74,154

83%


62,994

88%


(11,160)

-15%

Central and South America

9,671

11%


4,965

7%


(4,706)

-49%

North America

5,058

6%


3,319

5%


(1,739)

-34%

Total employees

88,883

100%


71,278

100%


(17,605)

-20%

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-elektra-announces-revenues-of-ps33-663-million-and-ebitda-of-ps4-125-million-in-4q20--301235095.html

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

