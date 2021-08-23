U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,232.00
    +174.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,125.50
    +38.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.00
    +21.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.14
    +2.00 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    +17.50 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.44 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0130 (+1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.44
    -3.23 (-14.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9390
    +0.1990 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,238.69
    +1,397.67 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.82
    +78.43 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.67
    +19.77 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Grupo LALA announces initiation of the Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering for LALA shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALAB) announces, upon request from BBVA Bancomer, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, in its capacity as fiduciary of Trust Number 410541-7, the initiation, as of today, of the Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering (the "Offer") for up to all the outstanding Company shares not owned, directly or indirectly, by the offerors nor affiliated trusts, as of this date, for a price of $17.36 pesos payable in cash. This price constitutes a 20% premium over the volume weighted average price of the shares representing the Company's capital stock traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange for the 30 trading days prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the Offer on May 21, 2021.

It is expected that, within ten business days after the initiation of the Offer, the Board of Directors of Grupo LALA will issue an opinion on the Purchase Price proposed in the Offer, after consulting with the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Board.

The information regarding the aforementioned offer is available in the information brochures available for review on the websites of the Mexican Stock Exchange (www.bmv.com.mx), the National Banking and Securities Commission (www.cnbv.gob.mx), and the Company (www.lala.com.mx).

The offer is expected to expire on September 21, 2021, unless it is postponed under the terms described in the aforementioned offering documents.

For more information:
Daniel Espinosa and Israel Rentería, CFA
investor.relations@grupolala.com

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any type of action. The securities in question may not be, where appropriate, subject to public offering until, where appropriate, the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) authorizes the offer under the terms of the Ley del Mercado de Valores (LMV).

Limitation of Responsibilities: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-initiation-of-the-voluntary-public-acquisition-offering-for-lala-shares-301360558.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE: MSGS), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. Madison Square Garden Sports was the only stock to move higher last week, climbing 4%. The three stocks averaged a 0.7% decline for the week.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Dogecoin Over the Next 5 Years

    In particular, retail investors have latched onto the so-called "people's currency," Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which at its peak in May returned more than 27,000% in a six-month stretch. There are a variety of reasons the retail community has rallied behind Dogecoin. The problem with Dogecoin, as I've previously stated, is that it completely lacks competitive advantages.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Market volatility is back, and that means good stocks are going on sale. With that, we asked some of our contributors which growth stocks looked like worthwhile buys now. Lee Samaha (Universal Display): It often makes sense to buy long-term growth stories after the market overreacts to some "negative" news flow.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Could Ford Motor Stock Steer Clear of Roadblocks?

    Ford Motor (F) stock, which zoomed past peers this year, has hit a roadblock. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and production cuts amid chip shortages, weighed on the shares of automakers, including Ford. Though its transformation initiatives and favorable product mix augur well for growth, I maintain a Neutral view on Ford stock, solely due to the uncertainty surrounding chip availability. While I remain on the sidelines, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool suggests that investors

  • Cross-Border Pot Deals Getting More Creative

    (Bloomberg) -- The line that divides Canada from the U.S. is looking more and more illusory for the cannabis industry. The 49th parallel used to be a big deal for marijuana growers. Canada’s legalization in 2018 spurred a generation of startups north of the border and investors flooded in with the hope they would follow the path of Canadian alcohol companies, which got a head start on U.S. competitors before prohibition was repealed. Now, as more U.S. states have legalized cannabis, American fir

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.1% higher, following a near 11% slump last week that sent the gauge to the lowest level since its July 2020 inception on Friday. The index had dropped for five straight weeks, its longest losing streak since January 2019. The benchmark, which tracks the biggest technology stocks in China, has lost nearly 45% since a