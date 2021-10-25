U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7160
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,033.32
    +2,124.89 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.82
    +1,260.14 (+519.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     

Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on the healthy food industry, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights:

  • +1.1% YOY increase total net sales in constant currency on a like-for-like basis; -1.7% on a reported basis

  • Third quarter consolidated EBITDA margin reached 9.6%; a 27 bps decrease year on year

  • 11.8% EBITDA margin for Mexico; an 18 bps year on year decrease

  • $200m in Net Income with a 1.0% net margin

  • -0.7% Consolidated Working Capital; a 40 bps YOY improvement

  • 2.9x Net Debt / EBITDA leverage ratio

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

MXN$ in millions

Q3'20

% Sales

Q3'21

% Sales

Var. %

Var. bps








Net Sales

20,725

100%

20,382

100%

(1.7%)


Gross Profit

7,247

35.0%

6,789

33.3%

(6.3%)

-166 pb

Operating Income

1,281

6.2%

1,130

5.5%

(11.8%)

-64 pb

EBITDA

2,045

9.9%

1,957

9.6%

(4.3%)

-27 pb

Net Income

455

2.2%

200

1.0%

(56.0%)

-121 pb

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Arquímedes Celis, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"The current economic and inflationary operating environment represented a considerable challenge for LALA and for consumer goods producers globally during the quarter, with increasing freight costs, commodity prices and supply constraints. However, we have taken decisive steps and implemented the necessary adjustments to maintain our margins and market share. Our Mexico operation closed the quarter with an 11.8% margin, nearly aligned with that of the second quarter despite cost increases of our main materials. Central America showed continued sales and margin improvement during the quarter, in line with our plan for this operation. We have taken further steps at our Brazil and US businesses to recover profitable growth with gradual improvement expected in the quarters ahead."

He continued: "Our decisions remain aligned with our three strategic pillars: focus on key markets, financial discipline and profitable and balanced growth to support stakeholder value."

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release:
Earnings Release Q3'21

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish:
Reporte de Resultados 3T'21

CONTACT – INVESTOR RELATIONS
Daniel Espinosa
Tel.: +52 (55) 3993 7193
Investor.relations@grupolala.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301408012.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Tesla and Cloudflare Soared to All-Time Highs Monday

    The stock market  has done quite well recently, gaining momentum after a brief scare in September related to rising inflationary pressures and worries about the COVID-19 delta variant. On Monday, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) reached levels they've never seen before, and many investors believe that there could be even further gains from the two innovative companies in the months to come. Shares of Tesla were up more than 9% Monday afternoon.

  • Facebook Q3 earnings: profit beats estimates but misses on revenue; stock rallies

    Facebook reported its Q3 2021 earnings, missing on revenue.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Roku Inc. (ROKU) Shares?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Could The Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Lordstown Motors Corp. ( NASDAQ:RIDE ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Defense Stocks Lockheed, Raytheon, Northrop Earnings Due

    Defense stocks Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics will report third-quarter earnings this week. LMT Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Estimates: FactSet analysts see Lockheed earnings falling 68.

  • Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Facebook Warns of Fourth-Quarter Headwinds After Robust Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares gained in late trading after third-quarter results showed more people are actively using its network of social media apps than analysts predicted, and the company pledged to buy back as much as $50 billion more in stock.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of