GRUPO SIMEC, S.A.B.de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FRAUD

·1 min read

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subject: Protect yourself from fraud in the negotiation of the shares comprising the share capital of "SIMEC" series "B"

Due to the communications and messages on the internet and other electronic media, where you are invited to invest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.; which are fraudulent; Grupo simec, S.A.B. of C.V. Reports that the only way to invest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V., is through the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), so it is important to consult and verify with your Brokerage House.

Simec Group, S.A.B. de C.V., its Shareholders, Directors and Officers disclaim any responsibility caused by this possible Fraud.

Any doubt or clarification related to this fact, please notify the Finance Coordinator at (33) 3770-6734 or the Legal Manager at (33) 3770-6705.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-simec-sabde-cv-nyse-sim-protect-yourself-from-fraud-301635689.html

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

