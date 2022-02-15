U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.75
    +71.75 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,906.00
    +435.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,563.25
    +310.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.60
    +40.20 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.14
    -3.32 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.00
    -18.40 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.59 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.77
    -1.59 (-5.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6710
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,260.24
    +2,203.59 (+5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.23
    +59.02 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.32
    +54.73 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Gryphon Investors Acquires Benoist Brothers

·4 min read

Creates Leading Multi-Region HVAC/R Parts and Equipment Distribution Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced it has acquired Benoist Brothers Supply Co. ("Benoist" or "the Company"), a Midwest-based regional distributor of HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration) equipment, parts and supplies. Gryphon plans to operate the Company as an independent division of its Wittichen Supply Holding Company under the Benoist brand, alongside existing portfolio company Wittichen Supply Company ("Wittichen"), a wholesale distributor of HVAC/R equipment, parts, supplies, and customer service to residential and commercial customers based in the Southeastern United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Benoist will continue to be led by its current management team, including CEO Peter Warren. Mr. Warren, along with the Benoist family, will retain a minority investment stake in the Company.

Headquartered in Mount Vernon, IL and Fenton, MO, Benoist is a 90-year-old, family-owned HVAC/R distributor with 13 branch locations across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products, including Ruud® equipment, a sister brand to Wittichen's core brand Rheem®. Benoist has been actively growing, including through its acquisition of NuComfort in late 2018 to expand its presence to the Chicago area.

Craig Nikrant, Gryphon's dedicated Operating Partner to its Heritage Fund team, said, "The addition of Benoist creates a leading, multi-region distribution platform serving customers in eight states. Benoist and Wittichen, which share similar histories and cultures and a focus on superior service to contractor customers, will work together to create broad availability of parts, supplies and equipment across a larger territory. This also represents an exciting opportunity for Benoist and Wittichen to bolster their already strong relationships with Ruud and Rheem, respectively, opening a new path for growth. We are pleased to support Benoist as it continues to invest for its future."

Alex Averitt, CEO of Wittichen Supply Holding Company, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Peter and the Benoist team. Like Wittichen, Benoist is a longstanding leading distributor with an established market share in its core markets and strong customer and supplier relationships. The Company's product offerings are highly complementary to those of Wittichen, and its position as one of the largest HVAC/R distributors in Illinois provides us with a springboard for growth in the Midwest."

Mr. Warren noted, "We are delighted to be working alongside Wittichen and Gryphon. We look forward to being part of a larger organization with a wider array of product offerings and resources, which provides us with additional growth opportunities as we continue to deliver premium service and a superior customer experience."

Wittichen was advised by legal counsel Kirkland & Ellis. WachtelMissry served as legal counsel to Benoist Brothers and Uplift Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

About Benoist Brothers
Benoist Brothers Supply Co. is a full-service wholesale distributor of heating and air conditioning products. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, IL and Fenton, MO, the Company has 13 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. The Company offers a broad array of HVAC/R supplies and is Illinois' largest distributor of Ruud® brand products.

About Wittichen Supply Company
Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Wittichen is the market-leading wholesale distributor providing best-in-class HVAC/R equipment, parts, supplies, and customer service across 25 locations in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Wittichen maintains long-standing relationships with leading vendors and distributes products from more than 500 leading HVAC/R manufacturers. With over 100 years of experience, Wittichen continues to provide its customers best-in-class service including fully stocked branches, competitive pricing, and after-hours service for emergency situations. For more information, visit www.wittichen-supply.com.

About Gryphon Investors
Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $7.5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:
Lambert & Co.
Caroline Luz
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com
or
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gryphon-investors-acquires-benoist-brothers-301482193.html

SOURCE Gryphon Investors

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Global Stocks Rally; Haven Trades Retreat With Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rallied and haven trades fizzled on Tuesday amid optimism that geopolitical tensions in Ukraine may be easing.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityU.S. futures climbed after Russia announced the s

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought Sea Shares as Gaming Firm Plunged

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood took advantage of a record slump in Sea Ltd., snapping up more of the gaming firm’s shares after India banned one of its products.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityWood’s thematic investing firm

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Marke

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Tower Semiconductor Stock Rockets On Reported Intel Buyout

    Tower Semiconductor shares rocketed late Monday after a news report said Intel is nearing a deal to buy the chip foundry.

  • Seven High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Affirm Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Despite Affirm actually posting better-than-expected results and offering guidance that topped analyst forecasts, the stock ended down 21% for the day, bringing its total losses for the past year to almost 60%. It's clear the bears have been right about Affirm so far, but do the bulls have the better long-term case for the stock? In contrast, after its haircut, Affirm is valued at around $15 billion.