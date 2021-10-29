U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.82
    -2.60 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,735.78
    +5.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,445.85
    -2.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.93
    -6.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    +0.54 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    -19.70 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    -0.0119 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3682
    -0.0112 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8740
    +0.3020 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,132.94
    +2,284.54 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.26
    +12.29 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

GS Labs Files Lawsuit to Protect the Public from Medica's Alleged Refusal To Pay For COVID-19 Rapid Tests

·5 min read

Minnesota Insurance Giant Stiffs Testing Lab; Makes Testing More Difficult to Find for Minnesotans Who Need Critical COVID-19 Information

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Labs, a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid tests in Minnesota and across the United States, has filed a federal lawsuit against Medica, a multi-billion-dollar health insurance giant which insures more than 1 million customers in Minnesota and 10 other states. The filing explains that Medica has willfully violated the federal law enacted by Congress to respond to COVID-19, known as the "CARES Act," by ignoring the clear directive that health insurance companies "shall reimburse" providers for diagnostic testing.

GS Labs Files Lawsuit to Protect the Public from Medica's Alleged Refusal To Pay For COVID-19 Rapid Tests

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minnesota, accuses Medica of having "acted with deliberate disregard for the rights and safety of others in the midst of this national and global pandemic crisis" and having shown "deliberate disregard – in addition to contempt – for the rights and safety of its own insureds who have needed, currently need, and will need in the future the COVID-19 diagnostic testing services GS Labs has provided."

To date, Medica has failed to pay in full more than 30,000 outstanding insurance claims with the insurer paying in full only about 8 percent of GS Labs' current claims. This failure constitutes nearly $10 million in unpaid claims. GS Labs has provided more than 20,000 patient-visits to Medica insureds, with more than 20 percent of Medica patients returning for subsequent tests. GS Labs has not billed a single Medica patient for their tests.

"Medica's deliberate actions have not only harmed GS Labs, it has made testing harder to get for Minnesotans, because it continues to limit the private sector's efforts to deliver testing to communities that need it," said Kirk Thompson, a partner with GS Labs. "So far, our testing has identified more than 13,000 Minnesotans positive for COVID-19. That's the equivalent a town the size of Rogers, MN being given critical, life-saving medical information to help prevent the spread of a virus that has killed more than 700,000 Americans."

GS Labs' entrepreneur-owners stepped up last year amid a national health crisis, investing $100 million to build and staff a national testing business, including establishing testing operations in more than 50 locations, hiring thousands of essential workers, and developing infrastructure to handle internal billing, communications, and a nurse hotline for patients in need of information. GS Labs' state-of-the-art technology platform allows each testing site to serve as many as 1,000 patients per day, seven days a week, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, including at locations in Minneapolis, Eagan, Minnetonka, Blaine, Maplewood and the Mall of America.

In September, GS Labs accounted for more than 22% of the rapid COVID-19 tests conducted in the state. The company's "same hour" testing service lets patients book within 15 minutes of a proposed appointment and receive accurate rapid results in as little as 20 minutes. Given COVID-19's extremely high rate of infection, this timeliness is of the essence and saves lives.

The CARES Act makes clear that insurance carriers must pay for COVID-19 testing for insured members. Section 3202(a) states: "If the health plan or issuer does not have a negotiated rate with such provider, such plan or issuer shall reimburse the provider in an amount that equals the cash price for such service as listed by the provider on a public internet website, or such plan or issuer may negotiate a rate with such provider for less than such cash price."

"The law could not be more straightforward," said Thompson. "As anyone who's ever had an insurance claim rejected will understand, this is a typical Big Insurance tactic. They want to force labs like ours out of business, so they have paid us nothing while requesting mountains of information. It's all delay, delay, delay, with no thought given to the people who need COVID-19 tests because they need to know their health status."

According to a study conducted by America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), 54% of out-of-network labs like GS Labs charge between $185 to more than $400 per test. Other insurers nationwide have agreed to pay the GS Labs $380 posted cash price or a lower negotiated rate for various COVID-19 tests. A recent survey by Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 20 percent of COVID-19 diagnostic tests have a cash price of over $300.

"We have tested more than 750,000 Americans in multiple states, providing critical medical information to hundreds of thousands of families and millions of loved ones and co-workers," said Thompson. "Rather than obey federal law and pay us or negotiate a lower rate, some insurers have falsely accused us of price-gouging. Those accusations are meant to manipulate the public's perception of the cost to provide this critical service and it ignores the fact that over half of out-of-network labs charge similar rates."

GS Labs currently operates testing sites in Minnesota, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Washington. The company has continued to open new facilities in response to requests for additional testing and to help fight the deadly Delta variant, which has spiked in Minnesota and other states.

"Throughout the pandemic, our team has stood by our commitment to help communities in crisis. We very much view GS Labs as providing a public service," said Thompson. "Every COVID rapid test we do provides an individual, a family or a business with vital medical information. Every sick person who quarantines makes everyone else safer. Every person who tests negative has the ability to keep Minnesota economy moving.

"This conduct by Medica is mystifying. They earned $4.5 billion in revenue last year, yet Medica leadership appears deadset on strangling testing laboratories out of business. That hurts the company's insureds and hurts every Minnesotan."

CONTACT: David Leibowitz, 602.317.1414, david@leibowitzsolo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gs-labs-files-lawsuit-to-protect-the-public-from-medicas-alleged-refusal-to-pay-for-covid-19-rapid-tests-301412146.html

SOURCE GS Labs

Recommended Stories

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Hospital Prices Are Arbitrary. Just Look at the Kingsburys’ $100,000 Bill.

    Barbara Kingsbury, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer two years ago, died in June, and her husband is still paying the bills. Newly public data reveal how some patients end up paying more at hospitals—and how little control consumers have over the amounts, even with insurance.

  • John Lewis pulls new home insurance ad after FCA brands it misleading

    The advert featured a young boy dressed up in his mother’s clothes causing damage to his home.

  • Amazon-backed insurtech Acko joins unicorn club with $255 million funding

    Insurance policy provider Acko is the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn, joining nearly three dozen other firms in the world's second-largest internet market that have attainted the coveted status this year. The Bangalore-headquartered startup said it has raised $255 million in a new financing round, bringing its all-time raise to $450 million. The new financing round, which is subject to approval from the country's insurance regulator, was led by General Atlantic and Multiples Private Equity.

  • Analyst Report: W. R. Berkley Corporation

    W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily write commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

  • Will I pay more for car insurance if I wear glasses? Here are 5 things Americans got wrong about auto-premium pricing

    Insurance companies consider many factors when determining car premiums, but not everyone knows exactly what they are. Here are 5 common misconceptions.

  • Riverside Health System enters health insurance business with launch of Medicare HMO plan

    Riverside Health System is joining the list of hospital systems venturing into the health insurance business, with the launch of a health maintenance organization for Medicare beneficiaries. The Medicare Advantage type plan will supplement Medicare Part A and Part B by providing coverage for prescription medications and a $3,400 cap on copayments for health-care services received from the ...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    MGM Resorts reports third-quarter earnings next weeks as folks return to casinos amid looser Covid restrictions. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As More Bitcoin Futures ETFs Hit The Market? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Earnings Missed the Mark. The Stock Is Falling.

    U.S.-listed shares of Royal Dutch Shell were falling more than 5% Thursday after the oil major missed third-quarter profit forecasts, citing damage caused by Hurricane Ida in the U.S. The U.K.-listed company, which is under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point to break itself up, had flagged earlier this month it would take a $400 million hit to earnings because of the prolonged outage. Shell also set itself tougher emissions targets.

  • Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks

    Natural-gas futures suffered a sharp drop on Friday for a second straight session, turning lower for the week, but ending October with a loss. U.S. oil futures, meanwhile, ended higher on Friday, but posted their first weekly loss in 10 weeks - ending the streak of nine consecutive weekly gains, the longest ever based on data going back to 1983, according to Dow Jones Market Data. WTI oil has been "in overbought territory for most of October as the market has been enjoying strong gains given OPE

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Reach Towards All-Time Highs

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of bullish pressure building up. We are approaching all-time highs yet again.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • Visa's Relations With Square, PayPal Trigger DOJ Scrutiny: WSJ

    The Justice Department is watching Visa Inc's (NYSE: V) financial incentives offered to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Stripe Inc, and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) as part of its antitrust investigation, the Wall Street Journal reports. The investigators are probing if Visa's deals prevented the payments firms from using other card networks or money-movement technologies. Fintech firms pay fees that Visa determines to send transactions over Visa's rails. Some fintech companies enable payments that

  • EBay Slides After Disappointing Forecast for Holiday Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. worried investors with a holiday sales outlook that suggests shoppers are abandoning the online marketplace and resuming pre-pandemic spending habits. Shares fell as much as 7.7% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalitySales will

  • Molson Coors shares up premarket after earnings top estimates

    Molson Coors Beverage Co. shares rose 1.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the brewer of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other beer brands beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Colorado-based Molson posted net income of $453 million, or $2.08 a share, for the quarter, up from $342.8 million, or $1.58 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.75, ahead of the $1.53 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 2.5% to $2.883 billion from $2.754 billion

  • Moncler Confident on Yearend as Nine-Month Sales Beat Expectations

    The brand is up compared to the same period in 2019, signaling an emergence from the effects of COVID-19.

  • Visa Stock Plunges 7% on Report of Antitrust Probe

    The Justice Department is looking at whether the financial incentives that Visa gave fintech companies dissuaded them from using rival networks and technologies, according to The Wall Street Journal.