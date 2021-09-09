U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

New GS1 US "Next Level Supply Chain" Podcast Explores Supply Chain Innovations and Transformation With Top Experts

·3 min read

Hosts Reid Jackson and Liz Sertl to Convene Discussions About Resilience, Digital Conversion, Emerging Technologies and More

EWING, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US has launched a new podcast called "Next Level Supply Chain with GS1 US," which explores the rapid transformation of supply chains to meet the needs of today's consumers. Beginning today, new episodes will debut every other Wednesday on Amazon Music, Apple, Spotify, and other listening platforms.

Podcast hosts Reid Jackson, vice president of business development at GS1 US, and Liz Sertl, senior director of community engagement at GS1 US, will interview guests – from large corporations, small businesses and academia – across multiple industries to explore what's impacting supply chains globally. With mounting pressure for supply chains to integrate technology and use data in new ways to become more efficient, resilient and transparent, the podcast will present actionable insights to help professionals navigate change.

With an extensive information technology background, Jackson helps lead the investigation of new technologies, partnerships and business processes that can benefit from the application of GS1 Standards. He collaborates with businesses large and small to help them understand the opportunities associated with leveraging emerging technologies.

Sertl has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry and works closely with supply chain partners in the retail grocery and foodservice industries. She facilitates industry collaboration to develop best practices and guidelines that help companies improve product traceability and supply chain visibility through the adoption of GS1 Standards.

Upcoming podcast episodes will cover:

  • Supply chain innovations and the lasting effects of the pandemic with Dr. Sanjay Sarma, vice president for open learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a pioneer of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology

  • Innovations in food waste featuring Katherine Sizov and Jay Jordan, founders of Strella Biotech—an innovative startup that utilizes proprietary sensors, IoT networks, and data analysis to interpret the shelf life and maturity of fruit, helping to end food waste

  • Supply chain technology acceleration with Leslie Shannon, head of ecosystem and trend scouting at Nokia, who discusses mind-blowing technologies on the horizon that will help businesses become more productive and innovative

"This is a critical time in supply chain modernization, with the pandemic creating massive disruption and the conscious consumer challenging the way things have always been done," said Jackson. "Next Level Supply Chain' gives us the opportunity to sit down with brilliant minds and discuss riveting topics around new trends affecting the movement of goods and other current hot-button issues."

"Since the inception of the barcode, GS1 US has always played a unique role in bringing together industry leaders to solve problems and better understand trends affecting their businesses," added Sertl. "Through the podcast, we will convene community experts in an engaging format to further examine challenges and opportunities that all companies are facing today."

To suggest a guest, listen to episodes and learn more about "Next Level Supply Chain with GS1 US," please visit https://next-level-supply-chain-with-gs1us.podcastpage.io/.

About GS1 US
GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit http://www.gs1us.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gs1-us-next-level-supply-chain-podcast-explores-supply-chain-innovations-and-transformation-with-top-experts-301371664.html

SOURCE GS1 US

