A GSH Corporation Limited (SGX:BDX) insider increased their holdings by 0.09% last year

Viewing insider transactions for GSH Corporation Limited's (SGX:BDX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GSH

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Chairman Seng Hui Goi was not the only time they bought GSH shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid S$0.16 per share in a S$173k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$0.17 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for GSH share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Seng Hui Goi was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Seng Hui Goi purchased 6.89m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.16. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does GSH Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that GSH insiders own 73% of the company, worth about S$236m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The GSH Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like GSH insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GSH. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of GSH.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

