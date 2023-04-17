GSI Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Lagging The Industry But So Is The Business

GSI Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GSIT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Semiconductor industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.3x and even P/S above 7x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does GSI Technology's Recent Performance Look Like?

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, GSI Technology's revenue has been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this benign revenue growth rate will likely underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

GSI Technology's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 30% decline in revenue over the last three years in total. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 0.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that GSI Technology's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line On GSI Technology's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of GSI Technology revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

