GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) surges 212% this week, taking one-year gains to 63%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) share price is up 63% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 0.8% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 28% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$85m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

GSI Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, GSI Technology's revenue grew by 2.2%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 63% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that GSI Technology shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that GSI Technology is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

