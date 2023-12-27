GSK (GSK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, GSK (GSK) reached $37.10, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Shares of the drug developer witnessed a gain of 3.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GSK in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.88%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.69 billion, showing a 11.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $37.49 billion, which would represent changes of +12.72% and -5.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, GSK is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.86.

Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

