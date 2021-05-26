U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,195.99
    +7.86 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,323.05
    +10.59 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,738.00
    +80.82 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.27
    +43.52 (+1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.11
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.50
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.80
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4118
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1700
    +0.0400 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,207.32
    +1,022.57 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.05
    +4.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.93
    -2.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,642.19
    +88.21 (+0.31%)
     

GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Receives Emergency Use Authorization from the US FDA for Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 in High-Risk Adults and Pediatric Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
·20 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

– Treatment with sotrovimab resulted in an 85% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adult outpatients compared to placebo, based on interim results from Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial –

– In vitro data indicate sotrovimab maintains activity against all known variants of concern, including the variant from India –

– Sotrovimab will be available for appropriate patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. in the coming weeks –

– Discussions with global regulators regarding authorizations in additional countries continue to advance –

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Adrienne E. Shapiro, M.D., Ph.D., an infectious disease specialist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and investigator in the COMET-ICE trial, said: “Monoclonal antibodies like sotrovimab are potentially one of our most effective tools for fighting COVID-19. While preventive measures, including vaccines, can reduce the total number of cases, sotrovimab is an important treatment option for those who become ill with COVID-19 and are at high risk – allowing them to avoid hospitalization or worse.”

George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir, said: “Our distinctive scientific approach has led to a single monoclonal antibody that, based on an interim analysis, resulted in an 85% reduction in all-cause hospitalizations or death, and has demonstrated, in vitro, that it retains activity against all known variants of concern, including the emerging variant from India. I believe that sotrovimab is a critical new treatment option in the fight against the current pandemic and potentially for future coronavirus outbreaks, as well. At Vir, our aim is not only to deliver a clinically effective therapy for COVID-19, but also to provide effective therapy against SARS-CoV-2 variants and potential pandemics of tomorrow.”

Dr. Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president R&D, GSK, said: “The fast pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. is encouraging, yet, despite these aggressive efforts, there is still a need to help prevent infected patients from developing complications. In just over a year since starting our collaboration and in less than 10 months since beginning clinical trials, we are delighted that, as of today, the benefits of this unique monoclonal antibody will now be available to patients in need.”

Sotrovimab has been granted an EUA by the FDA to facilitate the availability and use of this investigational monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 in the U.S. while the pandemic remains a public health emergency. The FDA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers regarding the emergency use of sotrovimab reflects the recently updated definition of high risk for COVID-19 to include additional medical conditions and factors associated with increased risk for progression to severe disease. The EUA for sotrovimab also includes post-authorization commitments as specified in the Letter of Authorization.

Sotrovimab is continuing to be studied in ongoing clinical trials. An analysis of safety and efficacy data at day 29 for the full population from the COMET-ICE trial is expected as early as the first half of 2021. GSK and Vir plan to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA in the second half of 2021.

Evidence of Sotrovimab’s Profound Clinical Efficacy
The EUA was granted to sotrovimab based on an interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial – Intent to Care Early) trial in high-risk adult outpatients, which was stopped early by an independent data monitoring committee in March 2021 due to evidence of profound clinical efficacy. As previously announced, interim study results demonstrated an 85% (p=0.002) reduction in hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death in those receiving sotrovimab compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial. The most common adverse events observed in the sotrovimab treatment group in COMET-ICE were rash (2%) and diarrhea (1%), all of which were Grade 1 (mild) or Grade 2 (moderate). No other treatment-emergent adverse events were reported at a higher rate with sotrovimab compared to placebo. The EUA includes a warning for hypersensitivity including anaphylaxis and infusion-related reactions.

In Vitro Data Indicate Sotrovimab Maintains Activity Against All Known Variants of Concern
Sotrovimab targets a conserved epitope of the spike protein that is less likely to mutate over time. The EUA submission also included data from published in vitro studies, which demonstrated that sotrovimab maintains activity against all known circulating variants of concern, including the variants from Brazil (P.1), California (B.1.427/B.1.429), India (B.1.617), New York (B.1.526), South Africa (B.1.351) and the UK (B.1.1.7). GSK and Vir will continue to evaluate the ability of sotrovimab to maintain activity against new and emerging variants. The clinical impact of these in vitro variant data is not yet known. Data collection and analysis is still ongoing.

GSK and Vir’s Commitment to Patient Access to Sotrovimab
GSK and Vir are working to make sotrovimab available to U.S. patients in the coming weeks with the intent that all appropriate patients will have access to it, with little to no out-of-pocket costs. Patients and healthcare professionals can access more information about eligibility, availability and financial support at gskcovidcontactcenter.com or by calling 866-GSK-COVID (866-475-2684).

GSK and Vir are actively working with government agencies around the world to make sotrovimab available to patients in need of treatment.

  • On May 21, 2021, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) issued a positive scientific opinion following the referral of sotrovimab to the CHMP under Article 5(3) of Regulation 726/2004. The opinion relates to the use of sotrovimab for the treatment of adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and over and weighing at least 40 kg) with COVID-19 who do not require oxygen supplementation and who are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

  • The EMA has also started a rolling review of data on sotrovimab that will continue until enough evidence is available to support the filing of a formal marketing authorization application.

  • In April, Health Canada initiated a review of sotrovimab under the expedited Interim Order application pathway for COVID-19 drugs.

  • GSK and Vir are continuing discussions with other global regulators on the regulatory pathways available so that sotrovimab can be made available to patients with COVID-19 as soon as possible.

About the COMET-ICE Study Design

The multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial investigated intravenous (IV) infusion of sotrovimab in adults with mild or moderate COVID-19 at high risk of progression to severe disease.

This ongoing trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single IV infusion of sotrovimab (500 mg) or placebo in non-hospitalized participants globally. The safety of sotrovimab is primarily based on an interim analysis from 868 patients (430 patients in the treatment arm and 438 in the placebo arm) through day 15. Among those studied, 63% were Hispanic or Latino and 7% were Black or African American. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these populations are approximately three times more likely to be hospitalized and approximately two times more likely to die of COVID-191. The primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients who have progression of COVID-19 as defined by the need for hospitalization for greater than 24 hours for acute management of illness or death.

In March 2021, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the COMET-ICE trial be stopped for enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy.

About the Sotrovimab Clinical Development Program
In addition to the COMET-ICE trial, the full COMET clinical development program for sotrovimab includes:

  • COMET-PEAK: An ongoing Phase 2 trial with two parts: to compare the safety and viral kinetics of 500 mg intramuscularly (IM) administered sotrovimab to 500 mg intravenously administered sotrovimab among low-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 and to evaluate the similarity in pharmacokinetics between sotrovimab manufactured by different processes

  • COMET-TAIL: A Phase 3 trial expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 as an early treatment for COVID-19 in high-risk adults, to assess whether IM-administered sotrovimab can reduce hospitalization or death due to COVID-19

  • COMET-STAR: A Phase 3 trial expected to begin in the second half of 2021 in uninfected adults at high risk to determine whether IM-administered sotrovimab can prevent symptomatic infection.

Sotrovimab was also evaluated in the outpatient setting in BLAZE-4, a Phase 2 trial sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) alone and bamlanivimab with other neutralizing antibodies, including sotrovimab, versus placebo in low-risk adults with mild to moderate COVID-19. An interim analysis found that bamlanivimab (700 mg) co-administered with sotrovimab (500 mg) demonstrated a 70% relative reduction in patients with persistently high viral load at day 7 compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint.

Additionally, sotrovimab, along with VIR-7832 is being evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a National Health Service-supported AGILE trial in adults with mild to moderate COVID-19. VIR-7832 is the second monoclonal antibody from the Vir-GSK collaboration to be investigated as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

About Sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831)

Sotrovimab is an investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody. Preclinical data suggest it has the potential to both block viral entry into healthy cells and clear infected cells. The antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that causes SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for resistance to develop. Sotrovimab, which incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ technology, also has been designed to achieve high concentration in the lungs to ensure optimal penetration into airway tissues affected by SARS-CoV-2 and to have an extended half-life.

About VIR-7832 / GSK4182137

VIR-7832 is an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody. Preclinical data suggest it has the potential to both block viral entry into healthy cells and an enhanced ability to clear infected cells. The antibody binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (the virus that causes SARS), indicating that the epitope is highly conserved, which may make it more difficult for resistance to develop. VIR-7832, which incorporates Xencor’s Xtend and other Fc technologies, has been designed to achieve high concentration in the lungs to ensure optimal penetration into airway tissues affected by SARS-CoV-2 and to have an extended half-life. Importantly, VIR-7832 also has been engineered to potentially enhance virus-specific T cell function, which could help treat and/or prevent COVID-19 infection.

The following is a summary of information for sotrovimab. Healthcare providers should review the Fact Sheets for information on the authorized use of sotrovimab and mandatory requirements of the EUA. Please see the FDA Letter of Authorization, Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, and Fact Sheet for Patients, Parents, and Caregivers.

Important Information about Sotrovimab
Sotrovimab has been authorized by the FDA for the emergency use described below. Sotrovimab is not FDA-approved for this use.

Sotrovimab is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of sotrovimab under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

Authorized Use
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Limitations of Authorized Use

  • Sotrovimab is not authorized for use in patients:

    • who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, OR

    • who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, OR

    • who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 (in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity).

  • Benefit of treatment with sotrovimab has not been observed in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

Important Safety Information for Sotrovimab

Warnings

There are limited clinical data available for sotrovimab. Serious and unexpected adverse events may occur that have not been previously reported with use of sotrovimab.

Hypersensitivity Including Anaphylaxis and Infusion-Related Reactions
Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been observed with administration of sotrovimab. If signs and symptoms of a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction or anaphylaxis occur, immediately discontinue administration and initiate appropriate medications and/or supportive care.

Infusion-related reactions, occurring during the infusion and up to 24 hours after the infusion, have been observed with administration of sotrovimab. These reactions may be severe or life threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions may include: fever, difficulty breathing, reduced oxygen saturation, chills, fatigue, arrhythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation, sinus tachycardia, bradycardia), chest pain or discomfort, weakness, altered mental status, nausea, headache, bronchospasm, hypotension, hypertension, angioedema, throat irritation, rash including urticaria, pruritus, myalgia, vaso-vagal reactions (e.g., pre-syncope, syncope), dizziness and diaphoresis.

Consider slowing or stopping the infusion and administer appropriate medications and/or supportive care if an infusion-related reaction occurs.

Hypersensitivity reactions occurring more than 24 hours after the infusion have also been reported with the use of SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies under Emergency Use Authorization.

Clinical Worsening After SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibody Administration
Clinical worsening of COVID-19 after administration of SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody treatment has been reported and may include signs or symptoms of fever, hypoxia or increased respiratory difficulty, arrythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, bradycardia), fatigue, and altered mental status. Some of these events required hospitalization. It is not known if these events were related to SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody use or were due to progression of COVID-19.

Limitations of Benefit and Potential for Risk in Patients with Severe COVID-19
Benefit of treatment with sotrovimab has not been observed in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies may be associated with worse clinical outcomes when administered to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 requiring high flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation. Therefore, sotrovimab is not authorized for use in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, OR who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, OR who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity.

Adverse Events

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events observed in the sotrovimab treatment group in COMET-ICE were rash (2%) and diarrhea (1%), all of which were Grade 1 (mild) or Grade 2 (moderate). No other treatment-emergent adverse events were reported at a higher rate with sotrovimab compared to placebo.

Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy

There are insufficient data to evaluate a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcome. Sotrovimab should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk for the mother and the fetus.

Lactation

There are no available data on the presence of sotrovimab in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. Individuals with COVID-19 who are breastfeeding should follow practices according to clinical guidelines to avoid exposing the infant to COVID-19.

About the Vir and GSK Collaboration
In April 2020, Vir and GSK entered into a collaboration to research and develop solutions for coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The collaboration uses Vir’s proprietary monoclonal antibody platform technology to accelerate existing and identify new anti-viral antibodies that could be used as therapeutic or preventive options to help address the current COVID-19 pandemic and future outbreaks. The companies will leverage GSK’s expertise in functional genomics and combine their capabilities in CRISPR screening and artificial intelligence to identify anti-coronavirus compounds that target cellular host genes. They will also apply their combined expertise to research SARS-CoV-2 and other coronavirus vaccines.

GSK Commitment to Tackling COVID-19
GSK’s response to COVID-19 has been one of the broadest in the industry, with three potential treatments in addition to our vaccine candidates in development with partner organizations.

GSK is collaborating with several organizations on COVID-19 vaccines by providing access to our adjuvant technology. In addition to our work with Medicago, we recently announced positive Phase 2 data from our collaboration with Sanofi to develop an adjuvanted, protein-based vaccine candidate and expect to begin a Phase 3 trial in Q2. An earlier stage collaboration with SK Bioscience is also ongoing. SK Bioscience receives funding from CEPI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop differentiated, affordable COVID-19 vaccines for supply globally through the COVAX facility. The use of an adjuvant can be of particular importance in a pandemic since it may reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and contributing to protecting more people. Based on experience with other adjuvanted vaccines, there is potential for increased cross protection against COVID-19 variants which will be further studied.

GSK is also working with mRNA specialist, CureVac, to jointly develop next generation, multi-valent mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 with the potential to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine. GSK will also support manufacturing of up to 100m doses of CureVac’s first generation COVID-19 vaccine. GSK is also providing manufacturing support for up to 60m doses of Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

GSK is also exploring potential therapeutic or treatment options for COVID-19 patients. We are collaborating with Vir Biotechnology to develop existing and identify new anti-viral antibodies that could be used as therapeutic or preventive options for COVID-19. We recently reported that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial evaluating sotrovimab as monotherapy for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization be stopped for enrollment due to evidence of profound efficacy, based on an interim analysis of data from the trial. We have received Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. and are seeking authorizations in other countries. We are also assessing whether an investigational monoclonal antibody, otilimab, can help severely ill COVID-19 patients aged over 70 who experience an overreaction of their immune system.

Vir’s Commitment to COVID-19

Vir was founded with the mission of addressing the world’s most serious infectious diseases. In 2020, Vir responded rapidly to the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging our unique scientific insights and industry-leading antibody platform to explore multiple monoclonal antibodies as potential therapeutic or preventive options for COVID-19. Sotrovimab is the first SARS-CoV-2-targeting antibody Vir advanced into the clinic. It was carefully selected for its demonstrated promise in preclinical research, including an anticipated high barrier to resistance and potential ability to both block the virus from entering healthy cells and clear infected cells. Vir is continuing to pursue novel therapeutic and prophylactic solutions to combat SARS-CoV-2 and future coronavirus pandemics, both independently and in collaboration with its partners.

About GSK
GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

GSK Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vir Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “potential,” “aim,” “promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and availability of sotrovimab to providers and patients, the timing and availability of clinical data, program updates and data disclosures related to sotrovimab, the ability of sotrovimab and VIR-7832 to treat and/or prevent COVID-19, the potential of sotrovimab in the hospitalized population, the ability of sotrovimab to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 live virus, the ability of sotrovimab to maintain activity against all known variants of concern, including the variant from India, and other potential pandemics, statements related to the planned full analysis of the COMET-ICE trial, and statements related to regulatory authorizations and approvals, including plans and discussions with the FDA, EMA and other global regulators. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, challenges in the treatment of hospitalized patients, difficulties in collaborating with other companies or government agencies, challenges in accessing manufacturing capacity, successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors, changes in expected or existing competition, delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical changes or other external factors, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Registered in England & Wales:
No. 3888792

Registered Office:
980 Great West Road
Brentford, Middlesex
TW8 9GS

1 Data source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Risk for COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalization, and Death By Race/Ethnicity (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/investigations-discovery/hospitalization-death-by-race-ethnicity.html).

CONTACT: Vir Biotechnology Contacts: Neera Ravindran, MD VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications nravindran@vir.bio +1 415 506 5256 Cara Miller VP, Corporate Communications cmiller@vir.bio +1 415 941 6746 GSK Contacts: Media: Simon Steel +44 (0) 20 8047 5502 (London) Tim Foley +44 (0) 20 8047 5502 (London) Kristen Neese +1 804 217 8147 (Philadelphia) Kathleen Quinn +1 202 603 5003 (Washington DC) Lyndsay Meyer +1 202 302 4595 (Washington DC) Analysts/Investors: James Dodwell +44 (0) 20 8047 2406 (London) Sonya Ghobrial +44 (0) 7392 784784 (Consumer) Mick Readey +44 (0) 7990 339653 (London) Jeff McLaughlin +1 215 751 7002 (Philadelphia) Frannie DeFranco +1 215 751 4855 (Philadelphia)


Recommended Stories

  • Fauci, U.S. officials call for COVID origin probe

    ANTHONY FAUCI: "Because we don't know 100% what the origin is, it's imperative that we look and we do an investigation."Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called for further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus on Tuesday, after a recent Wall Street Journal report about illnesses at a Chinese virology lab raised new questions about where COVID-19 may have come from, but said he and other experts felt it was more likely naturally occurring.FAUCI: "Many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence, as has happened with SARS-CoV-1, where it goes from an animal reservoir to a human. But we don't know 100% the answer to that."At the same White House COVID-19 briefing, senior adviser Andy Slavitt said finding the origin of the virus that has killed a reported three and half million people worldwide was a "critical priority."SLAVITT: "We need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO to assist in that matter. We don't feel like we have that now. We need to get to the bottom of this, whatever the answer may be."Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra called for international experts to be allowed to further evaluate the source of COVID-19 in a second phase investigation during a video address to the World Health Organization, but did not mention China directly.BECERRA: "Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak." Government sources have told Reuters that U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology were seriously ill a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. On Monday, China's foreign ministry said it was "completely untrue" that three staff members at the Wuhan lab had fallen ill.Meanwhile, two Congressional officials have told Reuters that the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of COVID-19 AND how the Trump administration responded to the crisis.Last week, the House committee's Republican minority issued a report focusing particularly on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, asserting that there was "significant circumstantial evidence" that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been the result of a leak from the lab.

  • These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    Another week has brought new data showing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is largely headed in the right direction. COVID cases dropped to their lowest levels since last June, and 50 percent of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to May 24 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some areas are on a different trajectory, including five states currently seeing COVID spikes, according to data from The Washington Post.The past two weeks alone have brought a drastic reduction in COVID cases: The average has dropped 37 percent over the past two weeks as of May 24, The New York Times reports. But some states are watching their averages surge by five percent or more.The latest spikes come as states across the country begin to fall in line with the CDC's revised guidance that fully vaccinated people can now be outdoors and indoors without a face mask or social distancing.During an interview with The Washington Post on May 20, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said that we have to overcome one last hurdle to prevent future spikes in COVID cases. "If we get to the president's goal—which I believe we will attain—of getting 70 percent of people getting at least one dose, adults that is, by July 4, there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge," Fauci predicted, "provided we continue to get people vaccinated at the rate we have now." As of May 24, 61.5 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to the CDC's data. But there has been a plateau in the U.S.'s COVID vaccination rate in recent weeks.Other experts point out that vaccination rates may be holding steady due to one pervasive myth about the vaccine and COVID survivors. "My guess would be that the infection level among the unvaccinated population is probably higher because a lot of people probably aren't getting the vaccine because they knew they were previously infected," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, told CNBC on May 21. The CDC says: "You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."Gottlieb added that overall COVID case numbers are likely trending downward as people are still relatively cautious when they go out in public and the return of warmer weather allows for more outdoor interaction. But he warned that the pandemic was unlikely to be declared "over" anytime soon. "I think we're going to have a very quiet summer with respect to coronavirus spread and then have to contend with it again as we head into the winter," he predicted.For now, it's only a handful of states dealing with numbers moving in the wrong direction. Read on to see which five states are seeing COVID spikes of five percent or more, according to May 25 data from The Washington Post.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date. 5 Kansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 5 percent 4 Arkansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 6 percentRELATED: America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says. 3 Rhode Island New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 13 percent 2 Wyoming New cases in the last seven days: 14 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 26 percent RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Mississippi New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 28 percentRELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.

  • Wall Street impatiently waits for inflation to pass: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand followed in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year as central banks begin to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year.Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases. Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop, AMC extend rallies, gouging short sellers

    (Reuters) -Shares of GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment rallied to their highest levels in months on Wednesday, with some market-watchers saying the recent surge was forcing bearish investors to unwind their bets against the video game retailer. GameStop shares surged 15.8% to $242.56, around its highest level since mid-March, while AMC shares shot up 19.2% to $19.56, the highest since Jan. 27. CFRA on Wednesday raised its price target for AMC shares to $18 from $2.50.

  • BlackRock Shareholders Elect Verizon CEO Vestberg to Board

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, added Verizon Communications Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg to its board.Vestberg, 55, who was nominated in March, was elected Wednesday during BlackRock’s annual meeting. He replaces Mathis Cabiallavetta, who didn’t stand for re-election and had been a director since 2007.“Hans’s wisdom will be critical as we expand in key markets in Europe, use technology to continue transforming our business and further embed sustainability into our investment process,” BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said during the virtual meeting.BlackRock’s 16-member board is unusually large for a publicly traded U.S. company, which drew questions from shareholders. The average size of a corporate board for S&P 500 firms was 11.2 in April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“We do have a board of directors that’s larger than most companies,” said Fink, whose New York-based company oversees about $9 trillion. “Having that geographic diversity of our board, having content diversity, gives us a real opportunity to have broad conversations.”Vestberg spent six years as CEO of Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson AB before joining Verizon in 2018.(Updates with Vestberg’s earlier role in last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BTC China Co-founder Bobby Lee on Bitcoin

    May.25 -- Author of "The Promise of Bitcoin: The Future of Money and How It Can Work for You" who co-founded the long running China bitcoin exchange discusses the latest moves in Bitcoin with 'Bloomberg Markets' anchor Matt Miller.

  • Lordstown Motors Drops as Earnings Stoke Case for Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle company cut its full-year production expectations for its Endurance pickup truck and said it will need outside capital.Shares fell 7.4%, trimming some of their earlier losses but leaving the stock down more than 50% this year. The company’s report prompted analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to cut their price targets.Risks have increased in the wake of the company’s report, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney. He cut Lordstown shares to neutral in April due in part to the additional risks of ramping up production and the increasingly competitive landscape, and both factors are occurring “in a more material way than we had expected.”Among the threats was Ford Motor Co.’s announcement of plans for an electric model of its flagship F-150 pickup “at a very competitive price point,” Delaney said.The results highlighted concern about Lordstown’s ability to meet its financial targets, Delaney said. The company increased its forecast for 2021 operating expenses, citing “Covid-related and industry-wide related issues” as it progresses toward its deadline for the start of production.“We do need additional capital to execute on our plans,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns said in a statement, which forecast that liquidity would dwindle to $50 million to $75 million by year-end from $587 million as of March 31. “We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions.”“I don’t think we’ve ever considered selling the company,” Burns told analysts in response to a question during the company’s earnings call on Monday. “But we are in discussions with a few strategics -- large strategic investors that of course would bring something a lot more than funding.”Without outside capital, said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the company’s target for year-end gross cash balance could fall below the minimum needed to run the business at the scale he had anticipated. “While there is some glimmer of strategic value, we believe investors are exposed to outsized company and market risk,” he wrote.Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $8 from $10, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $8 from $12. R.F. Lafferty downgraded the stock to hold from buy. Lordstown has one buy, three hold and three sell ratings with an average price target of $8.69, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average price target was around $13 at the end of last week.The company is holding an event dubbed “Lordstown Week” at its Lordstown, Ohio, facility during the week of June 21 that it says will showcase its plant, vehicle, technologies and strategy to investors and customers. Goldman’s Delaney expects the event could be a positive catalyst for the company.(Updates share moves and chart. Adds R.F. Lafferty downgrade and updates ratings data.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility has been sliding as the world’s largest central banks look to damp speculation that inflation will translate into any slowdown in their bond-buying programs.U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has been steadily declining, and hit the lowest levels since early March, as officials repeat the line that inflation will be transitory.In the U.S., “volatility is low because the Fed has crushed it,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, who likes owning volatility in five-year Treasuries and swaps. “I don’t think selling vol is attractive at all. It’s like picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.” he added. The three-month measure in the U.S. implies a breakeven range of around 30 basis point, suggesting benchmark 10-year yields may trade between 1.25% and 1.85%, versus about 1.56% currently. The same gauge for Europe has a range of 17 basis points either side of the current 10-year swap rate at 0.14%.The drop has come despite the three-month contract now covering the potential start dates for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This annual gathering of global central bankers which takes place around the last weekend of August has been a popular venue for signaling changes in central bank policies.Jackson HoleLarge bets for a hawkish shake-up at Jackson Hole were seen earlier this month, with option positions targeting a more aggressive rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.There are a series of factors that could inject fresh volatility into markets. Federal Open Market Committee minutes show a number of participants signaling openness to discussing tapering of bond buying at “upcoming meetings” if the economy evolves as expected. This position was echoed by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday.Hawkish Fed Surprise Bets Are Being Mirrored in European MarketsOver in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has been playing down the chance of a policy shift at the June meeting as accelerating vaccinations and a drop in virus cases fuel speculation policy makers could soon start discussing scaling back monetary support.The speculation has been evident in higher European bond yields, led by those which carry the most risk, such as Italian notes, and the collapse in the spread between German bond yields and interest rate swaps. The latter is on track to this month to tighten the most in a year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ackman says hopes to make announcement on SPAC target within weeks

    Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Tuesday that he hopes to make an announcement on the target for his $4 billion blank-check investment vehicle within weeks. Ackman told investors on a quarterly call that his team is "working to complete the transaction" and that he likes the business and loves the management team. If however the deal should collapse, Ackman said he would then move on to his next target.

  • NetEase’s Music App Files for $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc.’s music streaming arm has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as the Tencent Holdings Ltd. rival ratchets up competition in online content.The Hangzhou-based firm has submitted a listing application for Cloud Village Inc. to the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to a filing on Wednesday. Cloud Village holds NetEase’s music streaming platform in China and also operates streaming and advertising through the platform. The filing didn’t provide details of the share sale.An IPO of the music unit could raise about $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Jiemian and IFR reported the size of the offering earlier Wednesday. A representative for NetEase declined to comment.China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America Corp. are the sponsors of the deal, according to the filing.NetEase has long been a distant runner-up to Tencent in gaming and music streaming. But William Ding’s company recently struck deals to license songs directly from Universal Music Group Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment, ending the label giants’ exclusive arrangements with its much larger rival, Tencent Music Entertainment Group. China’s antitrust authority had launched a probe into Tencent Music over its licensing practice. The music streaming platform has been cooperating with the regulators as it has received increased scrutiny, Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip said in a post-earnings call last week.Read more: NetEase-Sony Deal Is Newest Blow to Tencent’s Grip on Music (1)NetEase’s innovative businesses -- the division that includes NetEase Cloud Music -- posted revenue of about 4.2 billion yuan ($657 million) in the first quarter, a 40% growth from the same period a year ago. NetEase Cloud Music had more than 180 million active users in 2020, the filing shows. Tencent Music had about 615 million active users for the first quarter.In 2019, NetEase Cloud Music unit raised $700 million from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and founder Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, following a previous round in which Baidu Inc., General Atlantic and Boyu Capital participated.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toll Brothers Rides Housing Boom to Quarterly Record for Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. reported better-than-expected order growth as the pandemic spurred affluent buyers to upgrade to larger spaces. Purchase contracts for the three months through April surged 85% from a year earlier to 3,487, the builder said in a statement after the close of trading Tuesday. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was 2,960.Key InsightsThe number of orders was an all-time quarterly record for Toll, the country’s largest luxury builder. The company exceeded its forecasts on nearly every metric, Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said in the statement. Toll is well-positioned to take advantage of the high-end housing boom. The rich are emerging from the pandemic with bulging savings accounts and stock portfolios and with jobs intact. Toll is welcoming them to sales offices, offering flexible floor plans to meet every desire.Ferocious buyer demand fueled by low mortgage rates is allowing Toll and its competitors to raise prices quickly even as construction costs soar. Builders have been catching up with the existing-home market, where prices until recently have been rising at a much faster pace.It was an easy comparison from a year earlier, when Covid-19 lockdowns froze home purchases across the country. Earlier Tuesday, KB Home reported preliminary results that showed its quarter-to-date orders for the three months through May jumped 155% from the same period in 2020. Market ReactionThe shares were up slightly in late trading. They have gained 43% this year through Tuesday’s close, compared with a 29% increase for an S&P index of homebuilder stocks. Get MoreToll said it expects deliveries of 2,675 homes in the current quarter and average prices from $820,000 to $840,000. The adjusted gross margin will be 24.8%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock Is ‘Studying’ Crypto, Which Could Someday Play Role Akin to Gold, CEO Says: Report

    The financial services giant is monitoring regulation and development of infrastructure, among other issues.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

    Bitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment. People’s Republic of Centralized Control A major catalyst for the recent turbulence was Chinese institutional officials banning financial firms from offering crypto-related services to clients. Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.