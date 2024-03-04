Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,142.75
    -3.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,108.00
    -34.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,342.25
    +4.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.12
    +0.15 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,092.20
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    -0.0720 (-1.69%)
     

  • Vix

    13.11
    -0.29 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2667
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8590
    -0.2050 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    64,163.63
    +2,283.86 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,172.43
    +261.61 (+0.66%)
     

GSS Energy Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

GSS Energy (Catalist:41F) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$118.2m (down 8.9% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: S$6.43m (loss narrowed by 57% from FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GSS Energy shares are down 3.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for GSS Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement