GT Foundation Joins Vaccination Initiative in India

VaxAll Program Targets Rural Areas Where Access is a Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GT Foundation has joined the VaxAll Initiative in a drive to increase the availability of and access to COVID-19 vaccinations in India. The VaxAll program was founded in April 2021 by a group of volunteers in the city of Pune and operates independently of any political or corporate ties. It is a citizen-driven fundraising vehicle in partnership with local hospitals to purchase, distribute, and facilitate the administration of vaccines to as many of the country's 1.4 billion people as possible.

VaxAll is partnering with the GT Foundation to extend the program's reach beyond Pune, with the Foundation providing help in collecting donations that hospitals will then use to purchase and administer the vaccines. "The most critical need is among the poorest populations, especially those living in rural areas where access to medical facilities is scarce," said Vidya Ravichandran, the Foundation's President. "Many people simply do not know what to do or where to go. The initiative defrays the cost and provides easy access so that the populations in greatest need can get vaccinated, while easing fears and vaccine hesitancy."

This initiative also includes the development of a database that will prioritize distribution based on need and keep track of recipients by age, vaccine stage and type, virus exposure, and region of the country. Thus far, three constituencies have been identified:

the underprivileged who will get help in signing up and then receive free vaccines

people who can afford the cost but need help with access

organizations that want to participate as a means of helping their employees

The founders of VaxAll became convinced that something had to be done after speaking with a tech-savvy, bilingual man who had tried to register for the vaccine on India's CoWin web portal but became frustrated and abandoned the process. They reasoned that if an urban resident with ready access to information found the procedure cumbersome, then the millions of less-connected citizens in the country's rural areas would have an even more difficult time participating. "Rapid vaccination is the only hope to control COVID-19. And as citizens, we want to actively support the work being done by our local and national governments," said VaxAll Initiative Founder Raj Hajela. "Our mission is to do all we can to ensure vaccinations for all."

Story continues

All funds that are donated will be used to pay for the purchase and administration of vaccinations. Interested parties can either work through the GT Foundation at gtfoundation.net/vaxall/ or the VaxAll Initiative website at thevaxallinitiative.org.

About The GT Foundation

The GT Foundation was established in 2004 and is commissioned to provide philanthropic aid and community involvement throughout the GlowTouch global footprint. This aid is distributed in part by creating and executing long-term projects that increase employment opportunities for deserving people. In association with other charitable institutions, the Foundation consistently provides both economic and cultural opportunities that make a difference in the lives of many. To learn more about the GT Foundation, visit www.gtfoundation.net .

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with onshore contact centers in Louisville, KY, and Miami, FL; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore India. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com , or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com .

Related Images

image1.png

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-foundation-joins-vaccination-initiative-in-india-301364693.html

SOURCE GlowTouch and GT Foundation