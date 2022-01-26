U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

GT Labels & Packaging Installs Epson SurePress Digital Label Press

Custom Prime Label Manufacturer Relies on SurePress L-4533AW to Deliver Quality, Consistent Labels and Meet Demanding Turnaround Requirements

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced GT Labels & Packaging, Georgia customer prime label manufacturer, has installed an Epson SurePress® L-4533AW digital label press to deliver accurate color labels quickly and efficiently. GT Labels & Packaging serves clients across health and beauty, bakery and snack foods and chemical industries, each with specific regulatory and compliance labeling requirements.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)
Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

A large portion of GT Labels & Packaging's client base require dynamic labels with intricate artwork and designs, such as shading, oftentimes in small runs. To deliver a variety of high-quality label types for its broad range of clients, GT Labels & Packaging implemented the SurePress L-4533AW. The SurePress L-4533AW features a remarkable color gamut to deliver accurate spot colors and gradients required for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging.

"When researching the best digital label press for our business, color and quality were top of mind," said Greg Randall, president, GT Labels & Packaging. "After sending a few files to be printed, the Epson SurePress was the only solution with spot-on, accurate colors. This digital label press has suited our business and helped us deliver on our promise of consistently delivering quality products to customers quickly."

"The SurePress L-4533 is one of the leading selling digital inkjet label presses on the market today and it adds flexibility and efficiency to the print shop," said Mike Pruitt, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "For custom prime label providers like GT Labels & Packaging, the SurePress delivers the technology needed to offer a variety of label printing options and ensure there is a fit for nearly every customer need."

"Looking ahead, when it comes time to once again expand shop floor machinery to keep up with increased demand, we wouldn't opt for a bigger or faster machine," said Randall. "Instead, I would choose to duplicate what we currently have on the floor because the SurePress is a true workhorse."

Driving the SurePress L-4533AW is the included Wasatch RIP, an advanced workflow automation solution to streamline orders, minimize production errors, help increase productivity, and run print production effectively.

More about the SurePress L-4533AW

  • Delivers High-Quality Labels: MicroPiezo® inkjet technology and a wide color gamut deliver spot colors and gradients required for branded prime labels and packaging

  • Versatile Substrate Support: Prints on a range of standard, off-the-shelf materials including uncoated, gloss, semi-gloss, matte, film, clear, and metallic substrates

  • Ease of Operation: Automated printing means one operator can run several units at one time

  • Industrial Inks: Seven-color, durable, water-based, resin-coated pigment inks provide superior adhesion, plus water and abrasion resistance on most substrates

Epson's SurePress digital label presses are high-quality label printers that can be tailored to meet various needs and budgets, and provide media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold label, and flexible packaging. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress. For inquiries in North America, contact:

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, MicroPiezo and SurePress are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-labels--packaging-installs-epson-surepress-digital-label-press-301468364.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

