U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,047.50
    +16.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,183.00
    +108.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,558.75
    +66.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.30
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.67
    -0.34 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    -3.1100 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    -25.56 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1708
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4740
    -0.2360 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,493.50
    +666.54 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.67
    +20.79 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,213.87
    +334.91 (+1.20%)
     

GT Man Wins Top Brand Award for Best Brand Performance, Positioning Itself on Top in the Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RICY.JK

GT Man preserves its spot as among the best brands in Indonesia in the men's underwear segment with its 14th consecutive win.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Ricky Putra Globalindo (RPG) (IDX: RICY), the company behind Indonesia's leading men's underwear brand, GT Man, has been awarded the Top Brand award for its outstanding brand-building achievements in the men's underwear market. Its consistency in creating high-quality products has made GT Man superior in the "Accessories and Clothing: Men's Underwear" category at the Top Brand Gen-Z Index 2022 award, as well as the "Accessories and Clothing: Men's Underwear and Men's T-shirt" category for the Top Brand Index Phase 1 2022.

Top Brand Outstanding Achievement awards for GT-Man brand
Top Brand Outstanding Achievement awards for GT-Man brand

In addition to being the most prestigious award event amongst marketing professionals, the Top Brand Award is also a pioneer in reference indicators for the best brand performance in Indonesia.

The Top Brand award winners are selected based on survey results on brands' performance conducted independently by Frontier Group with consumers in 15 major cities in Indonesia. The three benchmarks used for the survey to determine which brands and products are the top of mind in the market are Mind Share, Market Share, and Commitment Share.

Along with RPG's commitment to innovate and improve product quality, receiving the Top Brand Award for the fourteenth time further confirms GT Man's position as a leading brand that is trusted and favoured by the men's underwear market in Indonesia.

"We are proud of this achievement and dedicate this Top Brand award to all customers and users of GT Man products in Indonesia. Our customers' trust and loyalty given to us in these past 14 years have been a continuous motivation to keep improving the quality of GT Man products. Customer convenience is our priority for constantly innovating. Therefore, we will continue to focus on providing the best quality superior products for loyal GT Man customers," said Charlie Nawawi, Marketing Director of RPG.

To ensure customer satisfaction, GT Man will remain committed to creating the most comfortable and environment-friendly men's underwear products using the best quality materials that are developed using imported technology from Japan and Italy.

With strong brand equity in the Indonesian market and a commitment to prioritising the quality of its products, RPG achieved a positive business growth of an increase in net sales reaching IDR 1.37 trillion in 2021. In 2022, RPG is optimistic to achieve a 10% increase in sales.

For more information, please visit https://www.rpg.co.id/.

About PT Ricky Putra Globalindo

PT Ricky Putra Globalindo, Tbk (RPG). is one of the leading integrated fashion and textile companies in Indonesia. Founded in 1987, the Company's business portfolio includes the textile, and garment sectors serving both overseas and domestic markets. In 1997, the Company changed its status to a public company after listing its shares on the Jakarta Stock Exchange and Surabaya Stock Exchange.

With underwear as its flagship product, RPG oversees its seven leading brands, namely GT Man, GT Man Sport, GT Kid, GT Ladies, GT Man Socks, Ricsony, and Ricky.

SOURCE PT Ricky Putra Globalindo Tbk

Recommended Stories

  • Magna Gold Corp. - Q2 2022 Operating and Financial Results

    Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company"), today announced operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ("Q2 2022" and "Q2 2021", respectively). All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

  • UK Chancellor Zahawi Says More Energy Aid to Come

    Nadhim Zahawi, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, said he's working on additional energy aid to help households and businesses, which will help the country's incoming leader "hit the ground running" after a vote in the governing party concludes next week. Zahawi spoke in an interview with Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde.

  • Investors in My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB) have unfortunately lost 44% over the last year

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • Argentine province Mendoza to accept cryptocurrency as payment for taxes

    The western Argentine province of Mendoza — the fifth most populous in the country — now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for taxes, the Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) announced on Saturday. See related article: El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, one week on Fast facts Mendoza’s roughly 2 million residents will now be able to pay […]

  • S.Korea inspecting stock short-selling, starting with Morgan Stanley

    South Korea's financial regulator has launched an inspection into short selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms as part of efforts to tighten supervision on such trading. The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) had begun inspection of short-selling transactions by the Seoul branch of Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc and was expected to widen the probe into other outlets, an FSS official said on Tuesday.

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Tesla hit with proposed class action over phantom braking issue

    A California owner of a Tesla Model 3 sued the electric vehicle maker in a proposed class action over cars suddenly stopping for non-existent obstacles, calling it a "frightening and dangerous nightmare," according to the lawsuit. Tesla has rushed its autonomous driving cars to market with unsafe technology, including its driver assistant system which the company calls Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, and its emergency braking system, according to the lawsuit by Jose Alvarez Toledo of San Francisco. This adds to growing public and regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant technology, despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk promising full self-driving by this year-end.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full St

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Peloton persuades U.S. judge to send sales tax lawsuit into arbitration

    A U.S. judge on Monday handed a victory to Peloton Interactive Inc, saying subscribers must arbitrate their claims that the maker of at-home bicycles improperly charged sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia, Massachusetts and Oregon. Saying the case did not belong in federal court, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan put the proposed class action on hold, pending the arbitration's outcome. Ramos said Peloton had not waived its right to arbitrate after failing to pay filing fees and defaulting in an unrelated 2019 arbitration over the deletion of thousands of videos from its streaming library.