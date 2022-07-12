U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

GT Medical Technologies Chief Technology Officer Honored by Mensa With the Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement

·3 min read

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For his invention of GammaTile® Therapy used to treat operable brain tumors, David Brachman, M.D. is the 2022 winner of the Mensa Foundation's Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement.

David Brachman, M.D
David Brachman, M.D

David Brachman, M.D. is the 2022 winner of the Mensa Foundation's Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement.

"It's always great to see how Mensa members apply their intelligence and creativity toward practical solutions for real problems. Brain cancer is obviously a significant problem, and we were impressed by Dr. Brachman's novel approach to it," said Charlie Steinhice, president of the Mensa Foundation. "GammaTile adds value to an existing surgical procedure by delivering radiation directly into the tumor cavity, so it starts more quickly and delivers the radiation where it's needed the most. This aligns perfectly with the Mensa Foundation's mission: Unleashing intelligence for the benefit of humanity."

The innovative design of GammaTile Therapy delivers the radiation source directly to the tumor cells while helping to protect the surrounding healthy brain tissue. GammaTile Therapy is helping to improve the lives of patients with all types of brain tumors including high-grade gliomas, brain metastases, and malignant meningiomas.  There have been relatively few advances in the treatment of brain tumors in the last 40 years. In fact, GammaTile Therapy is the only treatment for glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, to be FDA cleared in the past 10 years.

"Receiving this award confirms what I have long suspected, just because one's solution to a problem may seem out of sync with that of most others it does not mean we were the one amiss," said GT Medical Technologies Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. David Brachman. "It is also interesting that this award from the Mensa Foundation, an organization concerned with the mind, was given this year for a medical therapy developed to protect the mind from the impact of brain tumors."

Dr. Brachman is the inventor of the company's more than 25 granted patents and is a board-certified radiation oncologist. He has authored over 60 peer-reviewed papers and continues to work on advancing the fundamental understanding of brain tumors to help enhance the standard of care.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies to improve the lives of patients with brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. The 3D, resorbable collagen tiles embedded with radiation sources are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection, providing an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells. This "one and done" procedure allows patients to receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. For more information, visit www.gtmedtech.com and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mensa Foundation

For more than 50 years, the Mensa Education and Research Foundation has advocated for intelligence by providing scholarships, promoting research, championing gifted youth, and empowering educators. Governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees, the Mensa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization funded by American Mensa, Mensa members, and other charitable donations.

Media contact:

Lori Kagan
lkagan@gtmedtech.com

(PRNewsfoto/GT Medical Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/GT Medical Technologies)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-medical-technologies-chief-technology-officer-honored-by-mensa-with-the-copper-black-award-for-creative-achievement-301584012.html

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies

