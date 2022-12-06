GT Metal Products hires Dave LeMoine as VP Sales & Business Development

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Metal Products Ltd – Edmonton, Alberta (“GT Metal”) is pleased to announce the addition of Dave LeMoine to our team as Vice President, Sales and Business Development. Dave brings extensive sales and leadership experience working in organizations with revenue from $10MM to over $250MM.

“Dave is a successful leader and business owner with over 30 years of extensive sales and executive leadership experience. He is a consultative field professional with strong, customer relationship building skills. He has solid experience in client relationships, fund raising, M+A, business integration, technology solutions sales in hardware, software, SaaS, managed, and professional services, having been involved with companies with annual revenues from $10MM to over $250MM including Fortune 500 manufacturing and distribution companies,” said Darren Krissie, President of GT Metal.

“Dave’s expertise is creating, quantifying, and executing strategic and tactical business plans by building energized cross-functional teams through leadership, mentoring, and empowering people. He is a recognized subject matter expert in recruiting, developing, and motivating top professional sales talent to overachieve plan and will be a significant addition to the GT Metal team as we look to continue our growth.”

About GT Metal:

GT Metal is a mid-market steel processing and fabrication business located in Edmonton, Alberta. With over 150 clients ranging from small shops to large end users such as CNRL, GT Metal provides excellent customer service and quality products. GT Metal is CWB certified 47.1/47.2 and ABSA. Please visit our website at www.gtmetal.com.

Darren Krissie is also the Founder and CEO of Skyward Equity Partners (“Skyward”), a private equity fund focused on acquiring niche industrial companies in Western Canada. Skyward is currently raising capital to close on two identified acquisitions under exclusivity and LOI.

www.skywardequitypartners.com

Story continues

Contact – Darren Krissie

780-719-4667



