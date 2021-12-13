GTA Online's next update will add a music station hosted by Latin Grammy winner Rosalía

When Grand Theft Auto Online’s “ The Contract ” expansion arrives later this week, Dr. Dre won’t be the only musician joining the game. The DLC will also add a new station hosted by Rosalía and Arca , Rockstar Games announced on Monday . Motomami Los Santos will see the frequent collaborators play music from the likes of Popcaan, Daddy Yankee and Caroline Polachek of Chairlift fame.

The station will also play “La Fama,” the first single off of Rosalía’s upcoming third album, Motomami. While they’re not household names, both Rosalía and Arca have found a lot of success in their respective genres. Rosalía, in particular, has won eight Latin Grammy Awards, including an album of the year award for her sophomore release, El Mal Querer.

In addition to Motomami Los Santos, The Contract will include updates for two existing in-game stations. Radio Los Santos will add new tracks from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Future and Tyler, The Creator, while West Coast Classics will host a new segment dedicated to Dr. Dre. It will feature career-defining collaborations the rapper recorded with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Nas and others.