U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,675.83
    -36.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,655.65
    -315.34 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,440.15
    -190.45 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.40
    -35.40 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.66
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4260
    -0.0630 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3217
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4300
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,398.06
    -3,174.73 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.04
    -51.10 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.72 (+0.71%)
     

GTA Online's next update will add a music station hosted by Latin Grammy winner Rosalía

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

When Grand Theft Auto Online’sThe Contract” expansion arrives later this week, Dr. Dre won’t be the only musician joining the game. The DLC will also add a new station hosted by Rosalía and Arca, Rockstar Games announced on Monday. Motomami Los Santos will see the frequent collaborators play music from the likes of Popcaan, Daddy Yankee and Caroline Polachek of Chairlift fame.

The station will also play “La Fama,” the first single off of Rosalía’s upcoming third album, Motomami. While they’re not household names, both Rosalía and Arca have found a lot of success in their respective genres. Rosalía, in particular, has won eight Latin Grammy Awards, including an album of the year award for her sophomore release, El Mal Querer.

In addition to Motomami Los Santos, The Contract will include updates for two existing in-game stations. Radio Los Santos will add new tracks from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Future and Tyler, The Creator, while West Coast Classics will host a new segment dedicated to Dr. Dre. It will feature career-defining collaborations the rapper recorded with 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Nas and others.

Rockstar Games will release The Contract on December 15th. After the 16th, GTA Online will only be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe's Creative Cloud Express is a multimedia creation suite for web and mobile

    The company's taking on the likes of Canva with its freemium model.

  • Dremel's first smart rotary tool comes with Bluetooth and a brushless motor

    Dremel claims the 8260 outputs 20 percent more power than the 4300, its most powerful corded model.

  • Julianna Pena offers Amanda Nunes immediate title rematch after UFC 269 upset

    Julianna Pena is prepared to give Amanda Nunes a rematch after claiming women's bantamweight gold in the UFC 269 co-main event.

  • GOG offers steep discounts on Disco Elysium, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

    CD Projekt's GOG storefront has launched its Winter Sale with big savings on popular PC games.

  • Apple's 24-inch 8-core iMac M1 falls to a new all-time low at Amazon

    If you're looking ag getting an 8-core iMac M1 model but found the $1,500 price a tad much, there's good news.

  • The Morning After: Peloton's unfortunate cameo in the 'Sex and the City' reboot

    Today’s tech headlines: NASA's new sleeping bags could prevent eyeball 'squashing' on the ISS, Someone 'briefly compromised' the Indian Prime Minister's Twitter account, Amazon explains outage that took out a large chunk of the internet.

  • Analogue Pocket first look: Handheld gaming as good as it ever was

    The long-anticipated Analogue Pocket is finally here and it appears to deliver on all its promises. Our full review will put it through its paces.

  • Peloton's New Ad Is a Game Changer

    Things went from bad to worse after Peloton's signature bike played a cruel cameo in a new TV show, but a viral ad campaign on Sunday is the perfect response.

  • Peloton Fires Back After ‘Sex and the City’ Death Resurrecting Mr. Big in an Ad

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. put out an ad Sunday in a measure of damage control, responding to a scene in the new show “And Just Like That...” where a character dies after using its product. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe commercial features Chris Noth -- the ac

  • Stock market: Tesla dips, Facebook up amid red day across the board

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down today's trading trends across markets, highlighting performances by Tesla, Facebook, and crude oil.

  • Chris Wallace surprises viewers of Sunday show by breaking news of his departure from Fox News

    Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving at the end of the “Fox News Sunday” show he moderates, and within two hours CNN announced he was joining its new streaming service as an anchor. “It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace, who is 74, said on his show, which airs on the Fox network and is later rerun on Fox News Channel.

  • Charter Will Give Spectrum TV Subscribers Peacock Premium Free for 12 Months

    Charter Communications is giving free access to Peacock Premium free for one year to Spectrum TV subscribers through its deal with Comcast’s NBCUniversal. Also under the pact, Spectrum Internet customers are eligible to get Peacock Premium (normally $4.99/month) for 90 days at no additional cost. The Peacock promotions were included as part of the Charter-NBCU […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • Miss Universe 2021: Host Steve Harvey criticised for making Indian winner do animal impression on stage

    Harnaaz Sandhu from India’s Chandigarh city was crowned Miss Universe 2021

  • Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

    Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media network Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday. The deal underscores how valuable the Meta name has become for the technology giant, which is betting that its focus on the metaverse - virtual reality spaces accessed via the internet through an array of gadgets - will pay off handsomely in the coming years. Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. "Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said.

  • Crypto Is People and Culture. It’s Time the Media Saw It That Way

    The mainstream media still doesn’t really get crypto, only writing about it seriously when “number go up” (or down). It misses the bigger story, which is about community.

  • Q India Partners With Mzaalo

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewar

  • Media: Peloton claps back after character death on 'Sex and the City' reboot

    After its stock dropped as much as 10% following a fictional event on an HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City” that killed off a main character, Peloton answered with a commercial that shows Mr. Big very much alive and enjoying the good life the exercise maker intimated probably led to his demise in the first place. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, suffers a fatal heart attack shortly after riding a Peloton bike in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That.” After the program debuted, cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who serves on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, said in a statement that the character’s lifestyle choices, including “cocktails, cigars and big steaks” and his family history were “likely the cause of his death” and that riding the Peloton bike “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

  • How did Miss USA and Louisville reporter Elle Smith do in last night's Miss Universe competition?

    Miss USA Elle Smith, a broadcast news reporter for WHAS-TV in Louisville, also mentioned the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky over the weekend.

  • Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing A Huge Stir Online

    Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency is in full swing and of course, her vocals are the main show, but it's her toned legs that are stealing it.