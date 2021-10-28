U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' is coming to VR on Oculus Quest 2

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

One of the most-loved entries in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series is coming to VR. On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a port of 2004's GTA: San Andreas is in development for the company's Quest 2 VR headset. "This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said during the event.

Zuckerberg didn't say when Quest 2 owners can expect to play the game. The blog post the company published after the event also didn't provide many other details either. "This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it," the company said. Whatever form the final product takes, it's likely to look a lot like the Resident Evil 4 remake Facebook and Capcom released last week. Expect the company's Oculus Studios division to rework various elements of the game to make the PlayStation 2-era game more practical and comfortable to play in virtual reality.     

