U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,495.25
    +39.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,332.00
    +253.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,180.00
    +175.25 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.60
    +20.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.15
    +0.96 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.50
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.61 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    -1.43 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2000
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,480.82
    +372.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.81
    +23.84 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,647.39
    +18.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

GTCR Announces Partnership with Kelly McCrann to Form Avryo Healthcare

·3 min read

Experienced multi-site healthcare services industry veteran to build new company through acquisitions and organic growth

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a Leaders Strategy™ partnership with Kelly McCrann to form Avryo Health Services, LLC ("Avryo Healthcare"). Based in San Diego, CA, Avryo Healthcare will seek to acquire companies and assets in the multi-site healthcare services industry as part of a strategy to build a market-leading company, with a focus on utilizing new technologies and operating strategies to enhance patient access and experiences.

GTCR (PRNewsFoto/GTCR)
GTCR (PRNewsFoto/GTCR)

GTCR, the firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth - will invest in Avryo Healthcare from its Strategic Growth Fund, a private equity fund with $2.0 billion of limited partner capital commitments. Mr. McCrann is serving as Executive Chairman of Avryo Healthcare and will make a substantial investment alongside GTCR.

Mr. McCrann has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare services industry. Prior to partnering with GTCR, Mr. McCrann most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of EyeCare Partners, the largest vertically-integrated medical vision services provider in the US. He became CEO of EyeCare Partners in 2016 and significantly grew the company via acquisition and organic growth into the largest business in the industry before completing a successful sale of the company in 2019. Prior to leading EyeCare Partners, Mr. McCrann spent more than 25 years in senior leadership roles across healthcare provider services and payor businesses, including within dental, behavioral health, ambulatory infusion and kidney dialysis.

"We are excited to partner with Kelly to build a leading company in the healthcare services industry," said Sean Cunningham, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare at GTCR. "Kelly has an exceptional track record in the multi-site healthcare services space with experience across specialties, including dental and behavioral health, and a history of driving organic, de novo and M&A growth. Kelly's background, industry expertise and strategic vision make him an ideal partner as GTCR commits to build a platform in this attractive industry."

"I am thrilled to partner with GTCR to build Avryo Healthcare into a market-leading company in the multi-site healthcare services space," said Mr. McCrann. "GTCR has deep domain expertise in healthcare, a substantial track record of creatively building platforms in this space, and a long history of backing experienced CEOs and Executive Chairs. With our partnership, Avryo Healthcare is well-positioned to create a compelling platform in healthcare provider services."

"GTCR's formation of Avryo Healthcare with Kelly is another excellent example of The Leaders Strategy™ and builds on our history of successful investments in multi-site healthcare services and the broader healthcare industry," added John Kos, Managing Director at GTCR. "We are excited to create this multi-site healthcare services platform behind Kelly and are actively looking for companies and assets in the sector, including founder-led and sponsor-backed companies."

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Avryo Healthcare

Avryo Healthcare was formed in April 2022 as a partnership between Kelly McCrann and GTCR. Avryo Healthcare's mission is to build a leading company in the multi-site healthcare provider services industry with a focus on building a company that utilizes new technologies and operating strategies to enhance patient access and experiences. For more information about Avryo Healthcare, please contact (212) 835-7042.

Media inquiries
Andrew Johnson
+1 (212) 835-7042
andrew.johnson@gtcr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtcr-announces-partnership-with-kelly-mccrann-to-form-avryo-healthcare-301530069.html

SOURCE GTCR

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • AT&T tops profit expectations in last full quarter with WarnerMedia

    AT&T Inc. topped profit expectations for its latest quarter, the last full period to contain results from the WarnerMedia business that the telecommunications company has since spun off.

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat In Maiden Update Following Discovery Media Merger

    "AT&T has entered a new era (and) our momentum in growing customer relationships is reaching historical levels," said CEO John Stankey.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off

    A reasonably small amount of money can go a long way when it's invested in high-quality companies.

  • AT&T posts 2.5% rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

    The Dallas, Texas-based firm - whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc earlier this month to form the new media firm Warner Bros. Discovery - added 691,000 monthly phone subscribers during the quarter. AT&T is refocusing on its original business of providing internet and phone services after unwinding a years-long effort to become a media and entertainment company. Shares of AT&T rose 1.5% to $19.73 in premarket trading.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Steel Dynamics Crushes Views

    Alcoa earnings topped views, but AA stock fell on weak revenue and guidance. Steel Dynamics earnings crushed views Wednesday night.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.6% on Wednesday after Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) declining subscriber figures sparked concerns of intensifying competition in the streaming arena. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The streaming pioneer said the launch of new streaming services from traditional entertainment companies was a key reason for its slowing growth.