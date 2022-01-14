U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

GTCR Appoints Andrew Johnson as Chief of Marketing and Communications

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm founded in 1980, announced today it has named Andrew Johnson as Principal and Chief of Marketing and Communications, a newly created position.

GTCR (PRNewsFoto/GTCR)
GTCR (PRNewsFoto/GTCR)

"We are enthusiastic to welcome Andrew to the team and look forward to partnering with him to sustain and grow the firm's communications strategy," said Collin Roche, Managing Director and Co-CEO of GTCR. "The development of this new role demonstrates our commitment to thoughtful engagement with stakeholders relative to GTCR and its portfolio companies. Andrew will also serve as an excellent resource for our portfolio company CEOs and management teams regarding communications considerations. Ensuring that we have a successful marketing and communications function is important to our growth strategy."

In this role, Mr. Johnson will lead the strategic development and execution of all marketing and communications activities for GTCR. He will also collaborate with others at the firm and at portfolio companies on broader initiatives including ESG-DEI, community engagement, digital/social media and hiring and recruiting the best talent.

"I'm honored to join GTCR, a long-tenured firm that has distinguished itself through the execution of its investment strategy and by the quality of its people," said Mr. Johnson. "I look forward to partnering with Collin, Dean, the Managing Directors and others on the team to enhance the awareness and understanding of GTCR in the private equity industry and more broadly."

Mr. Johnson joins the firm from Finsbury Glover Hering, the global strategic communications advisory firm, where he served as a Managing Director and was responsible for advising clients in the private equity and financial services sectors. Previously, he was Director of Public Relations for the international law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and began his career at Abernathy MacGregor, a strategic communications firm. He holds a BA in History from Miami University.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

Media Contact:
Kellie Kennedy
kelliek@theharbingergroup.com
312-933-4903

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtcr-appoints-andrew-johnson-as-chief-of-marketing-and-communications-301461195.html

SOURCE GTCR

