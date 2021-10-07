U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.25
    +37.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,572.00
    +281.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,897.75
    +138.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.40
    +17.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    +0.0250 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -1.20 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5000
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,035.60
    -589.38 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.30
    +47.21 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.57
    +76.70 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

GTIS Partners and Southern Land Company Complete Sale of Office Component of Rêve Boulder to Google

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a real assets investment firm that manages in excess of $4 billion in gross assets with a US focus on residential investments, and Southern Land Company ("SLC"), a national real estate developer of mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, completed the sale of the office component of Rêve Boulder, a mixed-use community located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) at 30th & Pearl Streets in Boulder, Colorado to Google. The office space will serve as an extension of Google's Pearl Place Campus, which is located across the street. GTIS and SLC previously announced in March 2021 the sale of the multifamily and retail components of Rêve Boulder for $151.25 million.

The four-story office building totals 124,000 square feet of interior space and over 6,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space on the fourth floor. The Rêve Boulder project was purposefully planned with a focus on the environment and surrounding community, including the creation of an expansive central landscaped public plaza and park, preservation and revitalization of the historic irrigation waterway that flows through the site, and building of new bridges, bicycle pathways and secure bicycle parking.

Tom Shapiro, President and CIO at GTIS, said, "We are very proud of this sale as it marks not just our first investment in the dynamic Boulder market and our first completed investment in an Opportunity Zone, but also because the execution demonstrates GTIS' ability as a firm to add value through best-in-class asset management and development. SLC has been an outstanding partner on this project, and we are excited to further that successful partnership moving forward."

Tim Downey, Founder and CEO of SLC, said, "We are grateful to have partnered with GTIS on the incredible Rêve Boulder project and are pleased to have completed the sale of the office component to Google, who will make great use of the space as they continue to grow and innovate in Boulder."

The Rêve Boulder site is in the heart of the Boulder Junction neighborhood, an established residential submarket that is also home to a host of retail amenities including Whole Foods and Twenty Ninth Street, a high-end shopping center anchored by Trader Joe's and Macy's.

The Boulder office market has benefited from the city's emergence as one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the country. As of Q1 2021, roughly 20% of Boulder's office using employment is tied to the information and technology sector, on par with San Francisco and behind only San Jose. Pre-COVID, demand consistently outpaced new deliveries, pushing vacancy rates down from about 8% in 2018 to about 6.75%. During that same period, rents grew 5%-7% year-over-year, outpacing the national average by a sizable margin.

Chris Chang, Director at GTIS, added, "We are pleased to have delivered a high-quality office asset to help support the growth of Boulder as one of the nation's leading technology hubs. We expect the office, residential and retail components of the project to be synergistic, with each component supporting demand for the others."

Rêve Boulder is one of four investments made by GTIS since 2009 across the Denver and Boulder markets. GTIS is also the financial partner of SLC on Bespoke Uptown in Denver, a new construction 10-story, 316-unit luxury apartment building completed in 2021.

Rêve Boulder is one of 12 Qualified Opportunity Zone investments made to date by GTIS, including seven investments made to date by GTIS' Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund I.

About GTIS Partners
GTIS Partners is a leading real asset investment and development firm headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris and Munich. The firm was founded in 2005 by Tom Shapiro and is managed by President Tom Shapiro and Senior Managing Directors Thomas Feldstein, Josh Pristaw, João Teixeira, Rob Vahradian and Amy Boyle. The firm manages over $4 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as renewable energy infrastructure and opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 130 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real assets private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, hospitality and renewable energy investments. Marquee assets in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel.

For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

About Southern Land Company
Southern Land Company is a national real estate developer headquartered in Nashville, TN, with regional offices in New York City, Denver, CO, and Vallejo, CA. Founded by CEO Tim Downey in 1986, the company upholds stringent standards for design and quality in their single-family, multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality developments. The fully integrated company combines a comprehensive set of services spanning the entire development cycle, including planning, design, construction, and marketing. The holistic business model enhances innovation and long-term viability on which investors, residents, and partners can rely. The current project pipeline is valued at over $2 billion. To learn more, visit www.southernland.com.

Media Contacts
Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover
ASC Advisors
(203) 992-1230
sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

Jenna Lefever
Southern Land Company
(615) 778-2182
jenna.lefever@southernland.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtis-partners-and-southern-land-company-complete-sale-of-office-component-of-reve-boulder-to-google-301395102.html

SOURCE GTIS Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and it offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

    Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash

  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) sheds 3.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90. See

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.