U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.50
    -16.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,931.00
    -124.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,115.00
    -43.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.00
    -13.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.94
    -0.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -15.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.52 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.08
    -0.08 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9940
    +0.3340 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,428.17
    -1,281.27 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.60
    -25.21 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.43
    +7.65 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

GTJAI announces HKD70.1 bln green, sustainable bonds underwriting for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 1788.HK

SHANGHAI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Junan International (GTJAI: 01788.HK), the first mover for internationalization among Chinese securities brokers, announced Thursday that the company participated in underwriting 70.1 billion Hong Kong dollars of green bonds and sustainable bonds issues in 2021, up 271 percent year on year.

GTJAI took part in total in underwriting of 29 batches of green bonds and sustainable bonds issues last year, up 164 percent from the previous year, making it a leading player on the primary green bond market in Hong Kong among all Chinese securities firms.

Together with other high-quality financial services, GTJAI helped guide international capital into green industries and satisfy its corporate and institutional clients' demand for green and sustainable transformation and potential ESG risk management as well.

In September 2021, the company acted as the joint green structure consultant, global coordinator, bookkeeper and lead manager of the 200 million U.S. dollars of 5-year senior fixed-rate green bond issues by Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. The batch of green bonds, whose proceedings went to low carbon transformation projects, received A+ rating from Fitch Ratings, green certification from Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings and data, and label certification from Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). Favored by many reputed institutional investors at home and abroad, this batch of green bonds was 11 times subscribed in issuance.

In November 2021, GTJAI served as the joint global coordinator, bookkeeper and lead manager of 240 million U.S. dollars of 5-year unsecured senior sustainable bond issues by Shangyu Urban Construction and Development Group Co., Ltd. The batch of sustainable bonds was the first batch of sustainable bonds sold in overseas market by a Chinese Yangtze River Delta-located state-owned enterprise.

In January this year, GTJAI facilitated issuance of a batch of senior unsecured USD-denominated 5-year fixed-rate Regulation S bonds by Guangzhou Development District Holding Group Ltd., as also the joint green structure consultant, global coordinator, bookkeeper and lead manager.

In programs selection, the company always prioritizes environment friendly investment and financing programs to thoroughly practice the ESG concept to promote sustainable development.

In August 2021, GTJAI joined the Hong Kong Green Finance Association to embrace new opportunities in green finance and fulfill its social responsibilities to foster more inclusive low carbon economy.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtjai-announces-hkd70-1-bln-green-sustainable-bonds-underwriting-for-2021--301469439.html

SOURCE Guotai Junan International

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Futures Wipe Losses as Stocks Fall on Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures wiped off earlier losses, while European stocks trimmed declines, signaling easing concern about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance to quell inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Ap

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Intel stock punished again as slimmer profit margins ding earnings forecast, but CEO sticks to his plan

    Intel Corp. executives expect profit margins to remain pressured in the long term as the chip maker builds out manufacturing capacity, leading to a disappointing earnings guidance that dinged the company's stock Wednesday afternoon.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Id

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P, Dow close slightly lower following Fed decision

    Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, in which the central bank affirmed market expectations that it was nearing the start of interest rate hikes as the economic recovery progressed and inflation remained hot. However, the Fed offered little in the way of concrete details about the timing and speed of its balance sheet reduction process.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.