GTN's (ASX:GTN) Dividend Will Be A$0.011

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) will pay a dividend of A$0.011 on the 28th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

GTN's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by GTN's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 27.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

GTN's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

GTN has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was A$0.112, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.022. The dividend has fallen 80% over that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. GTN's earnings per share has shrunk at 27% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Our Thoughts On GTN's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about GTN's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for GTN that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

