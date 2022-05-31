GTreasury Customers Keurig Dr Pepper and Micro Focus Earn 2022 Adam Smith Awards for Treasury Modernization Successes

GTreasury

Keurig Dr Pepper’s FX solution and Micro Focus’ in-house bank and cashless netting were named Highly Commended Winners by Treasury Today



CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that customers Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Micro Focus have been named Highly Commended Winners in Treasury Today’s 2022 Adam Smith Awards, an industry benchmark for corporate treasury achievement.

KDP, one of the world’s largest beverage companies, was honored in the Best Foreign Exchange Solution category. Micro Focus, one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers, earned its distinction as a Best Transaction Management Solution selection. Both companies use GTreasury’s integrated cloud ecosystem to help deliver the transformative solutions that earned their respective awards.

KDP selected GTreasury to replace its Excel-based manual FX workflow with a more modernized and automated solution. The company completed hundreds of FX deals annually across seven countries and seven currencies – a process that required manually logging into multiple banking platforms and completing payment templates. KDP solved this by implementing GTreasury’s platform and FX workflow automation across its business. GTreasury assisted in adding feeds that delivered real-time market data and automatic valuations for KDP’s FX deals, and integrated the company’s multiple SAP ERP system instances and global business units to build a seamless and comprehensive automated FX workflow. GTreasury’s solution has fully automated FX settlement payments and multiplied KDP’s FX activity and efficiency.

“Our GTreasury-enabled FX automation solution has truly transformed our efficiency and our entire approach to FX,” said Félix-Antoine Marchildon, Senior Manager Treasury, at Keurig Dr Pepper. “We’ve doubled our FX trade volume while also introducing hedge accounting and balance sheet hedging. With GTreasury’s scalability, we were able to achieve it with no additional load on our treasury team, and we will support our company’s growth with that same confidence going forward. On behalf of our treasury team, it’s an honor to have this work recognized by Treasury Today.”

Story continues

Micro Focus turned to the GTreasury platform to expand its custom in-house bank across its entire business and to introduce a cashless netting solution. GTreasury’s automation and connectivity capabilities enabled a new in-house bank that optimizes Micro Focus’ cash pooling and treasury workflow. GTreasury records in-house bank account transaction activity and runs an interest allocation process to calculate and reconcile interest due to (and from) company subsidiaries each month. This comprehensive cross-company cashless netting solution includes close coordination with ERP functionality. The solution efficiently concentrates liquidity to the top of the house, and makes it easy to deploy capital to meet ongoing business funding needs. Micro Focus now has more than 10,000 rules programmed into GTreasury to track in-house banking activity and cash accounting, achieving over 90% treasury automation across the business.

“GTreasury saves our treasury team the time that had been required to reconstitute funds for our netting flows that had been scattered across our business by cash settlements,” said Christopher Swiss, Group Treasurer at Micro Focus. “With GTreasury’s cashless netting solution, our processes are automated and our cash is invested efficiently, resulting in a clear ROI.”

“Keurig Dr Pepper and Micro Focus are well deserved Highly Commended Winners in this year’s Adam Smith Awards,” said Robin Heller, Chief Customer Officer at GTreasury. “Both companies are purposeful and strategic in how they’ve built their treasury infrastructure not just for the now, but going forward. We congratulate both companies on their treasury achievements, and look forward to continuing to help support their modern treasury initiatives.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com



