U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.96
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,871.11
    -341.85 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,989.91
    -141.22 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,868.08
    -19.82 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.81
    +3.74 (+3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8500
    +0.1070 (+3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2585
    -0.0069 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7900
    +1.1700 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,372.76
    +887.81 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.01
    -11.05 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.99
    +20.93 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

GTreasury Customers Keurig Dr Pepper and Micro Focus Earn 2022 Adam Smith Awards for Treasury Modernization Successes

GTreasury
·3 min read
GTreasury
GTreasury

Keurig Dr Pepper’s FX solution and Micro Focus’ in-house bank and cashless netting were named Highly Commended Winners by Treasury Today

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced that customers Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Micro Focus have been named Highly Commended Winners in Treasury Today’s 2022 Adam Smith Awards, an industry benchmark for corporate treasury achievement.

KDP, one of the world’s largest beverage companies, was honored in the Best Foreign Exchange Solution category. Micro Focus, one of the world’s largest enterprise software providers, earned its distinction as a Best Transaction Management Solution selection. Both companies use GTreasury’s integrated cloud ecosystem to help deliver the transformative solutions that earned their respective awards.

KDP selected GTreasury to replace its Excel-based manual FX workflow with a more modernized and automated solution. The company completed hundreds of FX deals annually across seven countries and seven currencies – a process that required manually logging into multiple banking platforms and completing payment templates. KDP solved this by implementing GTreasury’s platform and FX workflow automation across its business. GTreasury assisted in adding feeds that delivered real-time market data and automatic valuations for KDP’s FX deals, and integrated the company’s multiple SAP ERP system instances and global business units to build a seamless and comprehensive automated FX workflow. GTreasury’s solution has fully automated FX settlement payments and multiplied KDP’s FX activity and efficiency.

“Our GTreasury-enabled FX automation solution has truly transformed our efficiency and our entire approach to FX,” said Félix-Antoine Marchildon, Senior Manager Treasury, at Keurig Dr Pepper. “We’ve doubled our FX trade volume while also introducing hedge accounting and balance sheet hedging. With GTreasury’s scalability, we were able to achieve it with no additional load on our treasury team, and we will support our company’s growth with that same confidence going forward. On behalf of our treasury team, it’s an honor to have this work recognized by Treasury Today.”

Micro Focus turned to the GTreasury platform to expand its custom in-house bank across its entire business and to introduce a cashless netting solution. GTreasury’s automation and connectivity capabilities enabled a new in-house bank that optimizes Micro Focus’ cash pooling and treasury workflow. GTreasury records in-house bank account transaction activity and runs an interest allocation process to calculate and reconcile interest due to (and from) company subsidiaries each month. This comprehensive cross-company cashless netting solution includes close coordination with ERP functionality. The solution efficiently concentrates liquidity to the top of the house, and makes it easy to deploy capital to meet ongoing business funding needs. Micro Focus now has more than 10,000 rules programmed into GTreasury to track in-house banking activity and cash accounting, achieving over 90% treasury automation across the business.

“GTreasury saves our treasury team the time that had been required to reconstitute funds for our netting flows that had been scattered across our business by cash settlements,” said Christopher Swiss, Group Treasurer at Micro Focus. “With GTreasury’s cashless netting solution, our processes are automated and our cash is invested efficiently, resulting in a clear ROI.”

“Keurig Dr Pepper and Micro Focus are well deserved Highly Commended Winners in this year’s Adam Smith Awards,” said Robin Heller, Chief Customer Officer at GTreasury. “Both companies are purposeful and strategic in how they’ve built their treasury infrastructure not just for the now, but going forward. We congratulate both companies on their treasury achievements, and look forward to continuing to help support their modern treasury initiatives.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com

Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Shocking Way Jeff Bridges Discovered His Foot-Long Tumor

    Actor Jeff Bridges is best known for playing the iconic role of The Dude in The Big Lebowski, or for his Academy Award winning role in Crazy Heart. But in 2020, the star made headlines for another reason: he was diagnosed with lymphoma after discovering a foot-long tumor in his abdomen. While undergoing chemo, he was dealt a second blow to his health that he says left him "dancing with [his] mortality." Read on to learn how Bridges first discovered his shocking tumor, and why he says his second

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Has GameStop Cracked the Earnings Season Cheat Code?

    It's easy to see why GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders were feeling pretty good heading into the holiday weekend. The rub is that the video game retailer reports its fiscal first-quarter results shortly after Wednesday's market close, and history hasn't been kind on that front for GameStop investors in recent years. The shares have declined in 11 of its past 14 quarters in the trading day following its earnings announcement.

  • Pensioners face £620m shortfall as Russia seizes BP’s Rosneft shares

    Pensioners face a £620m raid on their pension dividends as Russia prepares to seize a payment for BP amid a crackdown on financial transactions to "unfriendly states".

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After CEO Issues Warning

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel surprised the market with a cautionary statement warning the company would deliver worse-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter. Snap derives nearly all its revenue from advertisers looking to influence buyers. The volatility in the market is causing marketers to pull back spending, hurting Snap.

  • Twitter: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

    The two sides agreed on a buyout worth approximately $44 billion, but Musk has begun to pump the brakes over concerns of spam and "bot" accounts on the platform. It turns out that shareholders might be looking at a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Shares of Twitter currently trade at roughly $37 per share; this is nearly 32% less than the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for Twitter on a per-share basis.

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst...

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • Down 23%, Should Investors Pounce on Microsoft Today?

    With big tech losing its mojo for the first time in a while, is now an optimal time to buy shares of Microsoft?

  • 5 Top Stocks for June

    Concerns about inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and supply chain snags have all combined to sink stocks as investors prepare for a slowing economy. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), Graftech International (NYSE: EAF), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are all ripe for the picking in June. Chris Neiger (Roku): Investing in a tech stock in this market feels like a decision that could backfire, but there are more than a few good reasons why Roku's video streaming platform could end up being a fantastic long-term play.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • Don’t fall in love with your investments, they’ll always break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Triple Your Money or Better

    This has been a rough year to be a growth stock investor. On Wall Street, though, cool-headed analysts are still enthusiastic about some of the stocks they've been assigned to watch. Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE), Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) have lost a lot of ground, but analysts up and down Wall Street expect them to recover in big ways.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Bear Market Rally or Start of Something Bigger?

    Is it a bear market? If you think the media, which somewhere along the line defined a bear market as down 20%, then I suppose we're not in a bear market. If my definition is correct - and there is no rule that says it is - but if it is, then we are almost 18 months into this bear market.