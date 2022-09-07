GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Motley Fool

Citigroup (NYSE: C) is one of the largest banks in the world and currently the third-largest bank by assets in the U.S. It's a lot different from some of its peers in that it runs an extremely global operation and it also runs a much smaller traditional deposit and lending operation, especially in the U.S. Citigroup was built by Wall Street legends Sandy Weill and Jamie Dimon, the latter of whom is now the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Citigroup was one of the first megabanks to pop up on Wall Street.