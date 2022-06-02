U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

GTT
·1 min read
In this article:
  • GZPZF
  • GZPZY
GTT
GTT

 

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

 

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

 

 

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, June 2, 2022

 

 

 

Date

Total number of shares

Theoretical total number of voting rights1

Net total number of voting rights2

May 31, 2022

37,078,357

37,078,357

36,887,721

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations Contact         

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

                        


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


