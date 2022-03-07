U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

GTT
·1 min read
GTT
GTT


Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, March 7, 2022

Date

Total number of shares

Theoretical total number of voting rights1

Net total number of voting rights2

February 28, 2022

37,078,357

37,078,357

36,887,721

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

