GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, November 8, 2022
Date
Total number of shares
Theoretical total number of voting rights1
Net total number of voting rights2
October 31, 2022
37,078,357
37,078,357
36,887,671
Investor Relations Contact
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
