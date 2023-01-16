GTT Unveils New Brand Focused on “Making Exceptional Possible” for Its Customers

GTT

GTT’s new brand emphasizes its focus on providing managed network and security services to enable global enterprises to achieve their “exceptional”

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. , a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced today that it has unveiled a new brand identity that underscores its focus on achieving exceptional outcomes for customers. With the tagline “Making exceptional possible,” GTT’s new identity strongly conveys its commitment to helping customers thrive in a world that has become dependent on digital business, enabled by the company’s leading portfolio of managed services and global support.



“Over the past two years, we have reshaped our company, investing in continuous operational improvements that deliver better customer experiences and implementing processes and systems that enable global performance while retaining the local expertise and personal touch critical to building strong business relationships,” said Ernie Ortega, CEO of GTT. “Our new tagline, ‘Making exceptional possible,’ places our focus firmly on our customers and providing the secure network solutions and support they need to thrive. This commitment is at the center of everything we do.”

The new brand recognizes the company’s expertise in supporting customers with leading SD-WAN, networking and security solutions. Throughout 2022, the company announced several new customer wins with national and multinational enterprises, including Caliber Financial Services, Envera Systems, European Space Agency, Hamelin Brands, LFB and Loxam.

“Applying intelligence and automation to enterprise IT is bringing some major benefits, but businesses can also gain from the assurance and care of a trusted partner to help design, install and manage enterprise network and security solutions,” said James Eibisch, research director in IDC’s European Infrastructure & Communications group. “According to research carried out by IDC and GTT, companies that self-manage their networks often struggle to realize the full potential of SD-WAN owing to lack of available skills and resources, which is where managed service providers like GTT can add value.”

The new GTT brand includes a bold new logo and visual identity designed to express the energy and passion its people have for supporting customers. It reflects GTT’s expertise and collaborative approach that helps customers realize the full potential of their network and security solutions.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

