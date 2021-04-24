U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,693.05
    +682.67 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Experiment lets you skip 'Hey, Google' for Assistant voice commands

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

An experimental Google Assistant feature codenamed "Guacamole" will give you the power to issue voice commands without having to preface it with "Hey, Google." That is, if the tech giant decides to give it a wide release. Android Police has spotted the Guacamole option in the Settings of the latest beta version of the Google app, and other people with devices running Android 11 discovered it in their application, as well. However, nobody could toggle it on yet. According to 9to5Google, only employees testing the feature should have access to it at the moment, and even the FAQ linked in the option leads to an internal page.

Tapping Guacamole in Settings will lead you to a Voice Shortcuts page, which says you'll be able to "skip saying 'Hey, Google' for help with quick task" if you switch it on. It also links to an FAQ page, which you'll have to read before you can opt in. As we mentioned, you can't toggle it on yet even if you see the feature on your device, but 9to5Google says possible uses include being able to simply stay "Stop" or "Snooze" to cancel an alarm. You'll also be able to deal with incoming calls by saying "answer/decline the call."

The company has reportedly been working on Guacamole since early March at the very least. While it's still unclear if Guacamole will become a full—fledged feature, it's not unlikely, seeing as you can already cancel timers and alarms on Nest or Home speakers by saying "Stop."

Recommended Stories

  • Hitting the Books: How IBM's metadata research made US drones even deadlier

    While the US military may have you in its sights, it might not know who you actually are — even as that wrathful finger of God is called down from upon on high

  • Disney's latest robot will bring Groot and other characters to life

    Project Kiwi could one day make Disney theme parks feel more real.

  • India orders Twitter to pull tweets criticizing its COVID-19 response

    India has ordered Twitter to pull dozens of tweets criticizing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • SpaceX's reused Crew Dragon capsule docks with the ISS

    Crew Dragon has docked with the International Space Station as part of the Crew-2 mission, marking the first time SpaceX has reused a crewed capsule.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.

  • New space radar in Costa Rica can track even tiny orbital debris

    There's a new giant space radar in Costa Rica that can track orbital debris as small as two centimeters.

  • ICYMI: Where OnePlus went wrong with its first smartwatch

    This week's tech reviews include the Sony A1 camera, the ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop, the Positive Grid Spark Pearl and the OnePlus Watch.

  • The Morning After: Picking the right mirrorless camera in 2021

    All the new Apple hardware, drones making oxygen on Mars and more.

  • Honda aims to shift car sales entirely to EVs by 2040

    The automaker also revealed plans for an EV platform called e:Architecture.

  • The world's 'most powerful' tidal turbine is nearly ready to power on

    Once it’s connected to the European Marine Energy Centre off the Orkney Islands, the two megawatt O2 will have the capacity to generate enough energy to power 2,000 UK households annually.

  • Schlumberger CEO calms investors with faster recovery prediction

    (Reuters) -Oil demand was at the beginning of a multi-year growth cycle and will reach pre-pandemic levels by 2022-end, top oilfield service provider Schlumberger's chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said on Friday, a quicker recovery than the one he predicted just three months ago. Rapid vaccination drives and a pick up in travel has boosted oil prices, prompting producers to go out and restart drilling and completion of wells, after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the industry into one of its worst downturns last year. Le Peuch said he was seeing indications that oil demand will recover to 2019 level by or before the end of 2022, compared with a comment he made in January that the recovery would be "no later than 2023."

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

    U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recovery，while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked some investors. The broad-based S&P 500 rose more than 1%, trading just below what would be a new record close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq scored a bigger percentage gain.

  • Charterhouse Revives $2 Billion Mirion Technologies Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Charterhouse Capital Partners is reviving a sale of nuclear measurement and analytics company Mirion Technologies Inc., which could fetch more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.The buyout firm has hired Lazard Ltd. to manage the deal, after halting a previous attempt run by Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley in 2019, the people said. It plans to kick off a sale process in the coming weeks after receiving interest in Mirion from potential suitors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.Discussions are at an early stage, and Charterhouse may decide to keep Mirion if bids come in too low, the people said. Private equity firms, strategic bidders and special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are likely to consider offers, the people said.Mirion provides devices and services for customers who work with nuclear energy -- monitoring and measuring radiation and contamination, providing alarms and managing waste, according to its website. Sector applications include nuclear power, health care, military and homeland security.After initially gauging interest from potential buyers in 2019, Charterhouse decided to keep the asset for longer to expand the business further, one of the people said. Since then, it’s made a number of acquisitions to expand Mirion’s footprint in the medical sector.Mirion announced in January that it was buying Sun Nuclear Corp., which manages quality assurance for radiation treatments at cancer centers. It acquired calibration technology firm Capintec Inc. last year. In 2018, it purchased Nuclear Research & Consultancy Group’s dosimetry unit, which makes products used to measure workers’ radiation exposure.Any deal would add to the $28.3 billion of private-equity divestments of European companies this year, up 86% from the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Mirion generates more than $170 million of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, one person said.Representatives for Charterhouse, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Lazard couldn’t immediately comment.Mirion was formed from the 2005 merger of three businesses in the U.S. and France. Charterhouse acquired the San Ramon, California-based industrial firm in 2015 for $750 million.(Updates with private-equity deal volume in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J’s Covid-19 Vaccine

    Use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 shot should resume, U.S. health regulators said after investigating rare blood-clotting cases. The vaccine could be back in circulation as soon as this weekend.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.