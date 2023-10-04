Guan Chong Berhad's (KLSE:GCB) largest shareholders are private companies with 53% ownership, insiders own 22%

Key Insights

Significant control over Guan Chong Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 55% of the company

Insider ownership in Guan Chong Berhad is 22%

If you want to know who really controls Guan Chong Berhad (KLSE:GCB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 22% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Guan Chong Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Guan Chong Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Guan Chong Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Guan Chong Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Guan Chong Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Guan Chong Resources Sdn. Bhd with 50% of shares outstanding. With 5.2% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Cheng Hia and Mohamad Bin Md. Jamil are the second and third largest shareholders. Cheng Hia, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we found that Hoe Tay, the CEO has 2.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Guan Chong Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Guan Chong Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.5b, and insiders have RM554m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the Guan Chong Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

