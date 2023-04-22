Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (CVE:GSVR) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.'s (CVE:GSVR) future prospects. Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral assets in Canada and Mexico. On 31 December 2022, the CA$185m market-cap company posted a loss of US$27m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Guanajuato Silver's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Guanajuato Silver is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$7.7m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 127% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Guanajuato Silver given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Guanajuato Silver is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Guanajuato Silver's case is 51%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

