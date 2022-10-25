U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,807.00
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,517.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,482.25
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.10
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9871
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9240
    -0.0960 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,313.92
    +8.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.41
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,989.30
    -24.69 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Guangxi-ASEAN Economic and Technological Development Zone: Industry-City Integration, High-quality Development

·3 min read

NANNING, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Guangxi-ASEAN Fudi battery project with a total investment of about RMB 8 billion was officially launched in the Guangxi-ASEAN Economic and Technological Development Zone, which is expected to generate an output value of over RMB 10 billion a year and create about 9,000 jobs after the production scale reaches the design capacity. Located in the pivotal development region, north of Nanning, the Guangxi-ASEAN Economic and Technological Development Zone ("Zone"), featuring convenient transportation, beautiful environment, agglomerated industries, pooled human resources, etc., is now speeding up the transformation from a unitary production-oriented park economy to a new area of industry-city integration.

According to Zuo Wei, Party Working Committee Secretary and Director of Guangxi-ASEAN Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee, the Zone will be divided into "one belt and four plots" based on three leading industries, namely, a manufacturing industry belt, a Nanning Education Park (west part), a modern agriculture demonstration area, an eco-tourism area, and a high-speed railway north business area. The primary, secondary and tertiary sectors are shoulder-to-shoulder equals that will continue to work on industry-city integration to vigorously spur the development of the Zone with high quality.

From the beginning of 2022, the Zone has taken the introduction of competitive and lucrative projects and businesses as the core of developing the industrial chain and the focus of bringing in investment and talent worldwide. In the first half of the year, nine industrial projects with a total investment of over RMB 50 million, 18 projects started, five projects in production, 22 headquarters companies and 32 high and new tech enterprises introduced, and 553 new market entities added in the Zone.

After years of development, the Zone has gradually formed three leading industrial patterns of green food, new materials and advanced equipment manufacturing, gathering the Fortune Global 500 and China's top 500 enterprises such as Budweiser, COFCO Group, Shuanghui, Cargill, BYD, and Pearl River, as well as Chinese famous brand enterprises like Li-Ning and Toly Bread. At present, among the 4,698 companies settled in the Zone, there are more than 550 industrial companies, 147 industrial businesses above the scale, and 37 enterprises that achieved an output value of over RMB 100 million in 2021; as of August this year, there are 48 above-the-scale food processing and related companies, realizing an output value of RMB 5.091 billion, accounting for 51.4% of the total production value of industrial enterprises above designated size.

To stimulate the innovation vitality of enterprises, the Zone will give more long-term support for scientific and technological innovation to accelerate the convergence of multifarious innovation elements in businesses. The Zone lays out the innovation chain around the industrial chain to expedite the cultivation of new driving forces for industrial transformation and upgrading: relying on more than 100 specialty food companies to promote the integrated development of the specialty food processing industry chain and innovation chain, creating four municipal-level and above R&D platforms in total, approving six food high-tech firms, three smart factory demonstration companies of Guangxi, and one digital workshop of the province; at the same time pushing on the "industry-college-institute cooperation" after the Nanning Education Park is built, and exploring the local innovation and entrepreneurship of the students who graduated from colleges and universities through the construction of a "business startups and innovation street", in hopes of creating a good ecology for training innovation-minded personnel and building a talent pool.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guangxi-asean-economic-and-technological-development-zone-industry-city-integration-high-quality-development-301658098.html

SOURCE Guangxi-ASEAN Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Medtronic to spin off monitoring, respiratory intervention businesses; where will headquarters be?

    Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) plans to spin off its patient-monitoring and respiratory intervention businesses into a new company. The Patient Monitoring group includes business lines such as Nellcor pulse oximetry products, a brain-monitoring system called BIS and HealthCast, a platform that gathers medical information from devices and feeds it to either electronic medical records or to physicians, including in real time. The respiratory intervention group includes Puritan Bennett ventilators — a business that saw a surge of sales early in the Covid-19 pandemic, when ventilators were one of the few treatments for the disease.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • HSBC Profit Falls on French Retail Disposal, Rising Credit Provisions

    HSBC reported a drop in third-quarter profit, caused by the planned sale of its French retail banking business and rising provisions against credit losses.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • Third time's the charm? Southwest Airlines, customer service workers again agree to tentative deal

    The latest pay proposal from Southwest Airlines would provide customer service employees with raises of 16% to 25% over four years.

  • PhaseBio files for bankruptcy, has a potential deal to sell its assets for up to $100M

    Cash-strapped PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has voluntarily filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection and intends to sell its assets through an auction before the end of the year. The Chapter 11 filing comes about three weeks after the biotechnology company, which has offices in Malvern and San Diego, was sued by SFJ Pharmaceuticals, its development partner for its lead new drug candidate bentracimab. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported details of the breach of contract lawsuit, in which California-based SFJ stated that because PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS) has not improved its financial position since filing a "going concern" notice in March — tied to its shrinking cash reserves — the bentracimab program should be transferred to SFJ under the terms of their co-development contract.

  • Google faces an advertising slowdown — here’s why earnings may hold up anyway

    "We believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us," Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White warned of the online-advertising environment, but Google is expected to withstand worsening market conditions.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph