U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    -110.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,336.00
    -41.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.90
    -10.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    -0.65 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.89
    +0.19 (+1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0700
    -0.2590 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,463.48
    +1,423.91 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.71
    +61.90 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.16
    -24.94 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center Becomes a Designated Hospital of Social Healthcare Insurance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that its Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center ("GCCC"), has obtained the qualifications of Social Healthcare Insurance designated medical institution, allowing more patients to gain access to high quality medical services with a lower self-paying proportion.

Supported by National Healthcare Security Administration, the Social Healthcare Insurance system is the most important player in the healthcare industry which covers over 95% of China's population (approximately 13.5 billion). In Guangzhou, the Social Healthcare Insurance system can pay for up to 90% of the costs of medical services. In addition to the Social Healthcare Insurance, GCCC has also signed partnerships with renowned insurance companies, with certain insurance products covering the majority of the medical expenses at GCCC for their clients. By October, GCCC has achieved cooperation with multiple international and domestic commercial insurance companies.

GCCC is operated by Meizhong Jiahe Medical Science & Technology Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Meizhong Jiahe"), a subsidiary of Concord Medical, and is established in cooperation with top international and domestic medical institutions. Constructed since 2010, GCCC is now able to provide patients with comprehensive medical services from cancer prevention to recovery.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its premium cancer hospitals in top-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. In addition, the Company saw the opportunity of the expanding market of medical equipment in China and developed its product life-cycle management services form its existing medical equipment and consumable sales services. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 radiotherapy centers and diagnostic imaging centers, which are based in 20 hospitals, established under long-term lease and management services arrangements with the Company and spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest standard of medical services for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both domestic and overseas medical institutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and based upon premises with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guangzhou-concord-cancer-center-becomes-a-designated-hospital-of-social-healthcare-insurance-301405305.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Alibaba shares surge on Jack Ma travel

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Alibaba is faring in Wednesday’s market

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • Watch out: These estate tax moves could be banned within days

    If you’ve got an estate worth more than $6 million—or $12 million if you’re married—and you’re working out how to minimize taxes when you die, then you should run, not walk, to a lawyer to put your plan in motion. Not only is the tax bill on Capitol Hill planning to close various “loopholes” and limit exemptions, but in some cases those loopholes will close, not at the end of the year, but the moment President Joe Biden signs the bill into law. As some of these clever maneuvers can take at least two weeks just to set up, the time to make a move is now.

  • Gen Xers Get Final Shot At $1.01 Million Backdoor IRA Loophole

    Here's your last shot at a great legal loophole: the Roth conversion of after-tax money in retirement accounts. It's also called a backdoor Roth IRA.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Ethereum: Last Chance for a Low-Risk Buying Opportunity Should Be Around the Corner

    As long as ETH can stay above the September lows, the pullback will, IMHO, be the last low-risk buying opportunity before it rallies to $7500 and ultimately to $9000.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • European markets slump after China’s Evergrande falls 14%

    Following a 17-day suspension, the property development company nosedived as much as 14%.