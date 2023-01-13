Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza is Awarded the Luban Prize - the Most Prestigious Architectural Honour in China

H Properties integrates the highest quality and most delightful experience to create a new landmark in the city

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza, managed by H Properties Limited ("H Properties" or the "Company"), a global investor in properties endorsed by LKK Health Products Group (the "Group"), has been awarded the 2022-2023 China Construction Engineering Luban Prize for its high-standard construction quality, innovative technology applications, excellent energy efficiency and people-oriented smart management. The award of the Luban Prize, the most prestigious architectural honour in China, represents the industry's affirmation and recognition of the quality of H Properties' portfolio, and encourages the Company to continue providing better places for people to live better across Hong Kong, mainland China and the rest of the world.

Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza won the 2022-2023 China Construction Engineering Luban Prize(photograph by Xue Liang)

Innovative design with sustainable solutions is widely recognised by industry authorities

Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza is a diversified complex that encompasses a Grand A office and one-stop retail experience in the prime location of Baiyun New Town. Launched in November 2021, this city landmark was designed by the world-renowned architect Ms. Zaha Hadid and her team from Zaha Hadid Architects. The development took around five years with a total investment of RMB 4.5 billion. The building exhibits a sinuous facade design to articulate its agility; the overhead bridges interconnect the two main buildings and are laid out in the shape of an infinity symbol "∞" to reflect the Group's spirit of "Constant Entrepreneurship". Several industrial breakthroughs were achieved while realising this innovative design to perfection, including the implement of three-dimensional curved facade, and the hoisting of long truss bridges. As a three-star "China Green Building Design Label" building, the plaza has adopted a series of green building technologies to demonstrate H Properties' ultimate pursuit of sustainable development, including the use of perforated aluminium shading panels which enables the building to "breathe through its smart skin", ETFE membrane lighting roof to dissipate heat by evaporative cooling, a smart management system, as well as greenery coverage designs, achieving energy efficiency of 52%, complemented with up to 35% in greenery coverage. The judges for the Luban Prize highly endorsed Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza with its cutting-edge design, profound special structure and its technological innovation with sustainable solutions. An expert said Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza was beyond their expectations during on-site inspection.

People-oriented smart property management brings in international corporations and global brands

H Properties adheres to the corporate culture of "Si Li Ji Ren" (Considering the collective benefit before self-interest) in managing Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza, providing tenants and customers with a world-class property operation and management services. The advanced smart system of the plaza not only improves the property's efficiency, but also holistically accommodates tenants and customers' needs by providing a range of digital experiences, including smart lighting, parking management, visitor management, information sharing and dissemination. Meanwhile, H Properties constantly practises the brand's philosophy of "Happier Places, Happier People" through personalised property services, listening to customers' opinions, organising diversified and creative activities. Numerous international corporations and global brands were attracted to move into the property by the people-oriented spirit of "Super Happiness" with digital and technology services offered by the plaza, meaning Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza is poised to become a new landmark of the city's development.

"We are honoured that the Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza managed by H Properties has won the Luban Prize this year. This achievement is industry recognition of our architectural quality and the best reward for the team's hard work over the years. H Properties will reach new heights with this award and will continue to provide quality property management services, thus creating a 'Super Happiness' experience wholeheartedly to ensure the wellness, well-being and happiness of everyone in our properties. We will be worthy of being the new landmark in Guangzhou and forge a better living space beyond the city to the entire Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," General Manager of Asset Management, H Properties Greater China, Andy Ma, said.

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.