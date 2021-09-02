U.S. markets closed

Guaranteed Rate Announced as Presenting Sponsor of the PokerGO Tour™

·4 min read

Player of the Year's Name Will Be Etched Into Guaranteed Rate Cup Trophy

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company, proudly announces Guaranteed Rate, one of America's top five retail mortgage lenders, is now the presenting sponsor of the PokerGO Tour.

PokerGO
PokerGO

"Guaranteed Rate is proud to partner with the PokerGO Tour featuring some of the best poker players in the world," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat. "And having the Player of the Year's name engraved on the Guaranteed Rate Cup will be an incredible way to connect our brand to a game so many millions around the world play and love."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Guaranteed Rate not only to the PokerGO family, but also to the entire poker community," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "The PGT aims to showcase the game's biggest talent competing in the most exclusive events, and the partnership with Guaranteed Rate represents a joint commitment to both raise exposure and provide new opportunities for the game."

Currently in its inaugural season, the PokerGO Tour presented by Guaranteed Rate strives to celebrate the game's elite professional players as they compete within a ranking system similar to the world's most renowned professional sports. The PokerGO Tour presented by Guaranteed Rate features the industry's most high-profile poker tournaments with buy-ins of $10,000 or greater and includes more than 100 tournaments across the globe. Among the tour's most prestigious offerings are PokerGO's owned and operated brands such as the Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, PokerGO Cup and ultra high-stakes Super High Roller Bowl.

Through July 2021, the inaugural season of the PokerGO Tour presented by Guaranteed Rate awarded more than $50 million in prize money from more than 3,700 total entries. Conservative estimates project those figures to quadruple over the remainder of 2021.

The top performer as ranked by the PokerGO Tour presented by Guaranteed Rate leaderboard will earn the Player of the Year title and be awarded a $200,000 prize. The winner will also have their name etched on the Guaranteed Rate Cup. Additional cash prizes of $100,000 and $50,000 will go to the players finishing in second and third place, respectively. Leaderboard points are earned based on finishing position in qualifying events. More details on the PokerGO Tour presented by Guaranteed Rate can be found at PokerGOnews.com.

The deal between PokerGO and Guaranteed Rate was negotiated by Aggregate Sports.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering poker's most premier live events and original series to consumers around the world. The platform delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually, streaming PokerGO owned and operated tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, along with World Series of Poker final tables and more. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker, between "High Stakes Poker," "Poker After Dark," and more, PokerGO curates programming that includes expert commentary on the game, historic tales of iconic moments, behind-the-scenes interviews with poker stars, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies combined funded over $73 billion in 2020 and have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 offices across the United States. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. In 2017, the company launched Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned numerous honors and awards including: Forbes Advisor's Top 10 Mortgage Lenders for 2021; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; 2018 Top Lender for Online Service by U.S. News & World Report; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose SM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

CONTACT: Donnie Peters - press@pokergo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranteed-rate-announced-as-presenting-sponsor-of-the-pokergo-tour-301368868.html

SOURCE PokerGO

