U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,019.34
    +89.26 (+2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,109.36
    +379.06 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,795.99
    +425.03 (+3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.36
    +64.97 (+3.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.51
    +4.38 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    -14.40 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    +0.24 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9280
    +0.1110 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2600
    +0.8670 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,991.93
    +309.85 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    674.03
    -7.07 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Guaranteed Rate Named the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL Crossfit Games.

·3 min read

CHICAGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, today announced it has partnered with CrossFit, the world's largest fitness community, to become the Official Mortgage Company of the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games.

Guaranteed Rate (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate)
Guaranteed Rate (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate)

The NOBULL CrossFit Games kicked off in February with the NOBULL CrossFit Open, which featured nearly 300,000 people across more than 150 countries competing in their local gyms. Top finishers from the Open advance to the virtual Quarterfinal and the in-person Semifinal rounds held on six continents to try to earn a spot to compete in the NOBULL CrossFit Games Finals in Madison, Wisc. on Aug. 3-7.

"We're delighted to welcome Guaranteed Rate as the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games," said Justin Bergh, GM of Sport for CrossFit. "Guaranteed Rate has made a name for themselves by supporting competitors of all levels through their commitment to sport. Their investment in the Games will help us broadcast the results of our amazing athletes, coaches and community even further. And they'll be joining a great roster of partners who see and recognize the fittest fans on Earth."

The NOBULL CrossFit Games join an exciting range of Guaranteed Rate's other successful sports partnerships, which include the National Hockey League, the National Lacrosse League, Bassmaster, Life Time and the Professional Bowlers Association.

"We are thrilled to become the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games, which draws some of the toughest, best athletes from all over the world to compete," said Steve McNelley, Guaranteed Rate's Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships. "We can't wait to see these incredible athletes in action at the finals!"

The NOBULL CrossFit Games return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. and will feature more than 600 athletes competing over the course of five days for the chance to win part of the record prize purse of $2.845 million.

Click here to learn more about the NOBULL CrossFit Games.

For more information about Guaranteed Rate, please visit rate.com.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies has more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About CrossFit

CrossFit is the world's leading platform for health, happiness and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit® has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's leading health and fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 12,000 affiliated gyms across more than 150 countries. CrossFit also organizes and operates the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide for a chance to advance to the NOBULL CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.

Guaranteed Rate becomes the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games.
Guaranteed Rate becomes the Official Mortgage Company of the NOBULL CrossFit Games.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranteed-rate-named-the-official-mortgage-company-of-the-nobull-crossfit-games-301547134.html

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door

    Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over. Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues.

  • Are You Listening Elon? Walk Away From Twitter!

    In my April 28th Real Money column, I wrote a heartfelt letter to Elon Musk imploring him to walk away from Twitter . Musk followed that with a tweet two hours later stating that he "was still committed to the transaction." The threads of Elon's Twitter bid have been laid bare for the past two weeks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Backing out of the Twitter deal would be unpleasant for Elon Musk

    Elon Musk is having cold feet about the Twitter deal—or he’s just trolling. On May 13, Musk tweeted that his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” until he can get more assurance that the social platform’s user base is at least 95% real people, versus fake or spam accounts. It’s a concern Musk has raised repeatedly in the past, and Twitter’s stock price fell 10% immediately after his tweet.

  • High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth

    Wealthy people often are divided into two categories, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIS) who have at least $1 million in liquid assets and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIS) with $30 million and up. The definitions matter to the financial services industry, which targets different … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth vs. Ultra-High-Net-Worth appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground.

  • Are Upstart's Credit Underwriting Models Still Outperforming?

    Upstart believes that its loan underwriting models can outperform traditional credit scoring methods.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Daniel Patrick Gibson’s Sylebra Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Daniel Patrick Gibson’s Sylebra Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gibson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Daniel Patrick Gibson’s Sylebra Capital Management. Daniel Patrick Gibson, the founder, and chief […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy QuantumScape, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Let's look at QuantumScape's progress and plans, and discuss whether the stock is a buy. In its latest quarterly results released last month, QuantumScape updated investors on its progress. The company has gotten encouraging results for its 16-layer cells.

  • Why Apple stock should not be in a bear market right now

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses why Apple stock is selling off.&nbsp;

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • ‘What are the chances? I retire and the stock market crashes. All my plans are upside down.’ I want to draw on my 401(k) to renovate my new home. What options do I have?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m due to retire in two months and I have already moved to my new home in the sun. I have not sold my apartment in a major U.S. metropolitan area on the east coast, as I wanted to see how I settled into my new life.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes aim to pare weekly losses

    U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though the major indexes are still headed for losses for the week after concerns over persistent inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy stirred up further volatility in recent sessions.