U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.00
    +51.91 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.28
    +1.18 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.20
    -5.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.31 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0113 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3374
    -0.0170 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5340
    +0.5540 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,381.96
    +838.14 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Guaranteed Rate Wins 2021 Freddie Mac SHARP Award

·2 min read

Honor given to Freddie Mac's top-performing servicers

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, today proudly announced it has won a 2021 Freddie Mac Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM Award.

Guaranteed Rate (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate)
Guaranteed Rate (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate)

Guaranteed Rate received a Gold Award for its superior servicing portfolio performance, outstanding customer service to borrowers and positive efforts to cure delinquencies. Freddie Mac measures servicer performance through specific metrics, benchmarks and requirements.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized for providing incredible customer service through our innovative technology," said Guaranteed Rate's Chief Operating Officer Nik Athanasiou. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing industry-leading servicing practices and enabling more individuals to further their dreams of homeownership."

The SHARP awards are aligned with Freddie Mac's Reimagine Servicing®, a mission to transform the mortgage servicing landscape in which efforts are centered around improving the client experience, reducing costs and minimizing credit risk.

To learn more, please visit Rate.com.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 11,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guaranteed-rate-wins-2021-freddie-mac-sharp-award-301490199.html

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate

